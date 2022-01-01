Go
The Good Salad

Salads that are good for your health, good for your tastebuds and good for your wallet. Curbside pickup & delivery only.

SALADS

371 Laurelwood Road • $

Avg 5 (60 reviews)

Popular Items

Samurai Steak$13.00
House Sweet Sesame Dressing (on the side), Glazed Tri-Tip Steak (Medium) topped with Dynamite Mayo & Roasted Sesame Seeds, Organic Spring Mix, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Persian Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Peanuts, Sliced Scallions, Edamame, The Good Glaze (on the side).
House Guac & Chips$4.00
Freshly made Guac & Tortilla Chips. Personal serving.
Steak Supreme$13.00
House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (on the side), Glazed Tri-Tip Steak (Medium), Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Smoked Bacon Pieces, Crumbled Blue Cheese, House Pickled Red Onion, Sweet Dry Cranberries, Sliced Scallions, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Mediterranean Medley$11.00
House Grape Vinaigrette (on the side), Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Diced Radish, Diced Persian Cucumber, Diced Italian Tomato, Sliced Scallions, Fresh Parsley, Baked Pita Pieces, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Cali Ceezer$12.00
House Pesto Ceezer Dressing (on the side), Halal Cajun Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, House Toasted Almonds, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Blazing Bird$12.00
House Chipotle Ranch Dressing (on the side), Halal Cajun Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Black Bean & Corn Pico De Gallo, Crispy Fried Onion, Avocado, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Brioche Bread (Half Bun)$1.50
Dressing$1.50
All dressings are made fresh in house!
Date Delight$11.00
House Pineapple Cilantro Citronette (on the side), Organic Spring Mix, Wild Baby Arugula, Medjool Dates, House Brioche Croutons, Avocado, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Diced Red Onion, The Good Glaze (on the side).
Create Your Own Salad$14.00
Your choice of greens, your choice of protein, your choice of toppings (5x) and your choice of dressing.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

371 Laurelwood Road

Santa Clara CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
