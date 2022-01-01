The Good Salad
Salads that are good for your health, good for your tastebuds and good for your wallet. Curbside pickup & delivery only.
SALADS
371 Laurelwood Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
371 Laurelwood Road
Santa Clara CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
