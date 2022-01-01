Go
BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1751 North 1st Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1173 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken$9.99
Trio$12.99
The Cowboy$9.99
Burgerim Fries$3.49
Milkshake$5.29
Duo$10.99
Angus Beef$9.99
Onion Rings$4.29
Crispy Chicken Strips$7.99
Grilled Chicken$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1751 North 1st Street

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sam & Curry

No reviews yet

Sam and Curry offers affordable regional Indian food that's rich in taste and flavor but with an American Twist. Customers love our Fluffy Pulao Rice with fresh Cilantro, and our amazing Potato Onion or Chickpea Curry. We also take pride in our Homemade Raita with Yogurt and locally sourced honey, Chicken Tikka with or without Tikka Masala Sauce, and Fantastic Shrimp and Lamb Curry with our assortment of homemade Chutneys. Our dishes are rich and diverse, perfect for any event or gathering!

The Province

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Kusan Uyghur Cuisine

No reviews yet

Enjoy the great taste of Uyghur cuisine, Halal, and Central Asian style, presented by Küsan, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Anton SV Pâtisserie

No reviews yet

Online and Wholesale Boutique Confectionery focusing on Mille Crêpe Cakes and Mini Desserts

