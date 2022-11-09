Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken Meets Rice (Santa Clara)

2,352 Reviews

$$

2213 Tasman Dr

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Popular Items

Hainan Chicken Box (GF)
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)
Fried Chicken Box

Build Your Own

Hainan Chicken Box (GF)

Hainan Chicken Box (GF)

$13.99

Free-Range chicken slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions. Simple yet moist and delicious. All bones are removed by hand and a skinless option is available. Your choice of dark meat only, white meat only, or a mix of both. Meat type preference may be substituted depending on available inventory. Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)

*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)

$13.99

Chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful Thai-inspired marinade and slow-grilled over open flame. This dish is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand. Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.

Fried Chicken Box

Fried Chicken Box

$13.99

Chicken thighs that are hand-cut and then hand-breaded with crispy panko bread crumbs for crispy exterior and moist on the inside. Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs especially well with Sweet Chili, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Teriyaki.

Split Any 2

Split Any 2

$15.99

Can't choose? Split 2 of your favorite proteins (6 oz. total)

Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)

Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)

$11.99

Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.

Sides

Fried Chicken Skin

Fried Chicken Skin

$4.99

Lightly salted crispy fried chicken skin.

Hainan Wings (5pc) (GF)

Hainan Wings (5pc) (GF)

$6.99

Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken wings that are slow-poached (gently simmered) with ginger and scallions.

*NEW* Fried Wings (5pc)

*NEW* Fried Wings (5pc)

$7.99

*NEW* Lightly crispy chicken wings perfect for dipping in your favorite sauces. Not gluten-free.

Chicken Rice (GF)

Chicken Rice (GF)

$2.49

Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.

Brown Rice (V)

Brown Rice (V)

$2.49

Ginger-garlic infused jasmine brown rice.

Salad Greens (GF)

Salad Greens (GF)

$2.49

Combination of vibrant green and red petite whole-leaf lettuces.

Pickled Carrot (V)

Pickled Carrot (V)

$2.49

Crunchy, slightly sweet and tangy pickled carrots.

Broth

Broth

$1.99

Warm your belly and cleanse your palette with your choice of chicken broth or veggie broth.

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Drinks

*NEW* Coffee Meets Tea (Now Dairy-Free!)

*NEW* Coffee Meets Tea (Now Dairy-Free!)

$4.49

(Now Dairy-Free) Our handcrafted Southeast-Asian iced coffee & thai tea latte.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.25

Classic Coca Cola

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25

Just like the real thing.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.25

Cool, crisp, lemon lime.

Water

Water

$1.99

100% Mountain Spring Water

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.99Out of stock

Sparkling Natural Water

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25

Incredibly refreshing diet cola

Coconut Water (All Natural)

Coconut Water (All Natural)

$2.99

Thai coconut water

Party Tray Bundles

12-16 PERSON PARTY BUNDLE

$169.00

18-22 PERSON PARTY BUNDLE

$239.00

26-30 PERSON PARTY BUNDLE

$329.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We've reimagined Chicken rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

Website

Location

2213 Tasman Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Directions

