Chicken Meets Rice (Santa Clara)
2,352 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We've reimagined Chicken rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!
Location
2213 Tasman Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chick'nCone - Santa Clara
No Reviews
5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102 Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurant