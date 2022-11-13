Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Good Salad

60 Reviews

$

371 Laurelwood Road

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Blazing Bird
Cali Ceezer
Steak Supreme

Signature Salads

Smoky Salmon

Smoky Salmon

$14.00

House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (on the side), Smoked Salmon (Lox), Spring Mix, Organic Wild Arugula, Hard Boiled Egg, Kalamata Olives, Raw Sunflower Seeds, Sliced Green Onions, The Good Glaze (on the side).

Cali Ceezer

Cali Ceezer

$13.00

House Pesto Ceezer Dressing (on the side), Halal Cajun Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, House Toasted Almonds, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, The Good Glaze (on the side).

Blazing Bird

Blazing Bird

$13.00

House Chipotle Ranch Dressing (on the side), Halal Cajun Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Black Bean & Corn Pico De Gallo, Crispy Fried Onion, Avocado, The Good Glaze (on the side).

Steak Supreme

Steak Supreme

$14.00

House Buttermilk Ranch Dressing (on the side), Glazed Sirloin Steak, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Smoked Bacon Pieces, Crumbled Blue Cheese, House Pickled Red Onion, Sweet Dry Cranberries, Sliced Scallions, The Good Glaze (on the side).

Samurai Steak

Samurai Steak

$14.00

House Sweet Sesame Dressing (on the side), Glazed Sirloin Steak topped with Dynamite Mayo & Roasted Sesame Seeds, Organic Spring Mix, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Persian Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Peanuts, Sliced Scallions, Edamame, The Good Glaze (on the side).

Mediterranean Medley

Mediterranean Medley

$12.00

House Grape Vinaigrette (on the side), Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Diced Radish, Diced Persian Cucumber, Diced Italian Tomato, Sliced Scallions, Fresh Parsley, Baked Whole Wheat Pita Pieces, The Good Glaze (on the side).

Date Delight

Date Delight

$12.00

House Sweet Heat Dressing (on the side), Organic Spring Mix, Organic Wild Baby Arugula, Sliced Medjool Dates, Avocado, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Sweet Corn, Diced Radish, Scallions, Raw Sunflower Seeds, The Good Glaze (on the side).

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$15.00

Your choice of greens, your choice of protein, your choice of toppings (5x) and your choice of dressing.

Drinks

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00
Bubly Flavored Sparkling Water

Bubly Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.00
FIJI Still Water

FIJI Still Water

$2.50

Sides

House Guac & Chips

House Guac & Chips

$4.00

Freshly made Guac & Tortilla Chips. Personal serving.

Sweets

Fresh Dates

Fresh Dates

$1.00

3 Medjool Dates

Extras

Dressing Cup

All dressings are made fresh in house!

The Good Glaze

$0.50

Pomegranate infused sweet & tangy balsamic glaze. Made fresh in house.

Dressing Bottle

All dressing made fresh in house!

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Salads that are good for your health, good for your tastebuds and good for your wallet. Curbside pickup & delivery only.

Website

Location

371 Laurelwood Road, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Directions

Gallery
The Good Salad image
The Good Salad image
The Good Salad image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Piatti - Santa Clara
orange starNo Reviews
3905 Rivermark Plaza Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Athena Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1505 space park drive Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Athena Grill Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1505 Space Park Drive Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Burgerim San Jose N First
orange star4.3 • 1,173
1751 North 1st Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!
orange starNo Reviews
1751 North 1st Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
orange starNo Reviews
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60 San Jose, CA 95134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Clara

Chicken Meets Rice (Santa Clara)
orange star4.5 • 2,352
2213 Tasman Dr Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston