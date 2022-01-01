Go
Cinderlands Foederhouse

Come in and enjoy our craft beer and food!

3705 Butler Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Gratin$10.00
Leeks / Fennel / Celery Root / Onions / Gruyere Cream / Fennel Bread Crumbs / Pine Nuts **Contains Tree Nuts
Diner Burger$18.00
Bacon / Our American Cheese / Steak Sauce / Dukes Mayonnaise / Bread and Butter Pickles / Frites / Ben Martin's Potato Roll / Frites FRIED IN PEANUT OIL) **Contains Gluten / Dairy**
Fried Chicken$15.00
Swiss Cheese Spread / Sauerkraut / Beer Mustard / Frites **Contains Gluten / Dairy FRIED IN PEANUT OIL**
Meatball Poutine$14.00
Hand Rolled Meatballs / Sour Cherry Gravy / Cheese Curd / French Fries
Pretzel$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
Endive Salad$10.00
Anchovy Caesar Dressing / Preserved Lemons / Crispy Red Skin Potatoes / Parmesan Reggiano / Dried Red Currants **Contains Peanut Oil / Dairy**
Frites$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3705 Butler Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

