Go
Toast

Conrad's Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

376 W 6th street • $$

Avg 4.5 (353 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Sriracha Shrimp tacos$11.00
Shrimp marinated, with garlic ,Sriracha , cabbage, orange and chipotle aioli
Mexican Guacamole$8.00
fresh made guacamole, onion, jalapeno, lemon and cilantro served with chips
Side of chips and salsa$3.00
Steak Burrito$11.00
Burrito come inside with.
Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo
lettuce, sour cream, cheese
Mexican Street corn$6.00
Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli, Queso fresco and chile power
El patron$5.00
Corn tortilla with melted cheese , steak , spicy shrimp , topped with salsa verde, sliced avocado and jalapeno
Vegan Chorizo and potato tacos$10.50
chorizo and potato tacos on corn tortilla topped with tomatillo avocado sauce
3 Ensenada Fish Tacos$11.00
Breaded fish ,cabbage, and avocado tomatillo sauce
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Burrito come inside with.
Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo
lettuce, sour cream, cheese
Ensenada Ceviche$11.00
White fish, shrimp, salsa fresca and avocado served with chips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

376 W 6th street

San Pedro CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Burrito Jalapeno

No reviews yet

Try our Burritos by the Foot and have it the Jolly Way!
Enjoy!

Brouwerij West

No reviews yet

Welcome to our craft brewery and beer garden in Warehouse No. 9 at the port of LA in San Pedro!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Blazing Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston