Colossus San Pedro

Bread

We believe that good bread is good for you. We enjoy using it as a vehicle/creative canvas for vegetables, avocado + all sorts of other fun toppings. All of our sourdough breads are long fermented for maximum nutrition and flavor. They contain organic flour, water, sourdough starter and salt--- and that's IT. We use a higher percentage of whole grain + sifted whole grain flours in our breads than most, for flavor and nutrition, sourced directly from Camas Country Mill .