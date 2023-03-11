Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Colossus San Pedro

247 Reviews

$

2311 S Alma Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Popular Items

Latte
O.G. Cookie
Kouign Amann

Bread & Pastry

Food

Our grab-and-go sandwiches are available all day
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00+Out of stock

Thyme + Chive Baked Eggs on our Croissant Roll with a slice of Muenster Cheese. Add Beelers Pork Bacon or our housemade fermented sweet potato hot sauce.

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

with Emmer Wheat Berries, roasted veggies, sesame Tahina, Zhoug (Yeminite hot suace), ground pistachio and cured sumac.

Yogurt Bowl with Seasonal Fruit Jam

Yogurt Bowl with Seasonal Fruit Jam

$7.25

Greek Yogurt, seasonal fruit compote, housemade toasted almond granola and chia seeds.

Blooming Kale Salad with Candied Walnuts and Chili Vin

$12.00Out of stock

Olympia Provisions Cured Meats

$12.00+Out of stock

Marin French Cheese co

$8.00+

Smoked Salmon Smorrebrod

$12.00Out of stock

Pastry

Traditional Croissant

Traditional Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.00

Almond + Citrus Twice-Baked Croissant

$7.00+Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$5.75

This best-selling pastry hails from Brittany in Northern France and essentially translates to "butter cake". It's the perfect marriage of butter, sugar, salt, vanilla bean, flakey pastry and controlled heat which results in a caramelized pastry as complex as it is decadent.

Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$5.00Out of stock

A flaky croissant roll gently tossed in spiced sugar, with notes of cinnamon and black cardamom.

Spanakopita Puff

Spanakopita Puff

$7.00Out of stock

Spiced Berry Mahalepi Cream Danish

$7.00
Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Brown sugar + pecans rolled up in housemade croissant dough with a pecan sticky bottom.

Cardamom Bun

Cardamom Bun

$5.65Out of stock

Banana Chcolate Chip Scone

$5.50

Berry Almond Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.50
O.G. Cookie

O.G. Cookie

$3.75

Matcha Sesame Cookie (Vegan)

$3.75

Almond Financier (gluten free)

$7.00Out of stock

Blondie: Citrus Caramel

$5.00

Baklava Spiral

$6.50

Candied citrus and anise seed studded orange blossom and olive oil brioche. Baked and coated in fennel pollen sugar. Like a super floral sophisticated doughnut, great with a cup of coffee.

Herb And Gruyere Savory Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Ricotta Citrus Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Bread

We believe that good bread is good for you. We enjoy using it as a vehicle/creative canvas for vegetables, avocado + all sorts of other fun toppings. All of our sourdough breads are long fermented for maximum nutrition and flavor. They contain organic flour, water, sourdough starter and salt--- and that's IT. We use a higher percentage of whole grain + sifted whole grain flours in our breads than most, for flavor and nutrition, sourced directly from Camas Country Mill .
Country Levain

Country Levain

$9.75+

Our best-selling plain naturally leavened sourdough bread. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.

Baby Loaf

Baby Loaf

$6.25Out of stock
Olive + Cumin Levain

Olive + Cumin Levain

$11.50

Our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread, with castelvetrano olives, kalamata olives and whole cumin seed from Burlap and Barrel. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Vegan, using all organic flours.

Super Seed Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

Super Seed Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$11.50Out of stock

A seeded sandwich loaf made with our long fermented country sourdough, studded and crusted with sesame, flax seeds, sunflower seeds + crushed whole grains. Great for sandwiches and toasts. (vegan)

Cinnamon Raisin Levain

$11.50Out of stock

Our best-selling naturally leavened sourdough bread with juicy raisins and ground cinnamon thoughout. Blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan, no added sugar.

100% Whole Wheat Sourdough

$12.00
Baguette

Baguette

$5.75Out of stock

A lighter long bread fermented overnight with sourdough starter and a pinch of yeast. Best eaten same day with cheese or fancy french butter!

Demi Baguette

$3.50
Oat Porridge Loaf

Oat Porridge Loaf

$11.50

Sesame Levain

$11.50Out of stock

Our long fermented country sourdough, studded with toasted sesame seeds and coated in a sesame seed crust. Great for sweet and savory applications.

100% Wholegrain Danish Rye/ Rugbrød

$11.00+

A dense seeded 100% wholegrain sourdough bread made in the Danish rugbrød style. Not your regular sandwich bread, rugbrød is excellent with cured fish and/or cheese or as the base for an open-faced sandwich or smørrebrød.

Dinner Rolls- 4Count

$10.00

4 fluffy rolls, made with our challah dough and shaped by hand. available weekends

Gruyere + Herb Sourdough (Fridays)

$9.75Out of stock

Our long fermented country sourdough studded with gruyere cheese and chopped herbs. Makes the ultimate grilled cheese.

Challah Braid (Fridays)

$12.00Out of stock

available Fridays

Rye Crisps

$10.00Out of stock

Beverage

Coffee

Drip

$4.85+

House drip coffee from our sister roaster Penny Coffee Roasters.

Americano

$4.85+

Iced Coffee

$4.85+

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.15

Latte

$6.00+

Cortado

$5.15

The Breakwater

$7.50

A slightly sweetened sparkling vanilla bean americano, served over ice and topped with housemade whipped cream.

Tea

Housemade Chai Latte

$7.00+

Our housemade blend of Black Tea, Cinnamon, Green Cardamom, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Nutmeg, Brown Sugar and Madagascar Vanilla Bean with your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

$7.00+

Hukuju Matcha is a high grade matcha by Kettl sourced from Fukuoka, Japan. The mild nuttiness of the tea blends well with steamed milk of your choice and our housemade vanilla. This latte has a deep green hue with a silky texture and a piercing freshness on the nose.

Houjicha Latte

$7.00+

Try our Spooky Houjicha Latte. We use our housemade dark chocolate instead of vanilla. Houjicha is a roasted and finely milled tea from Kettl Tea, cultivated in Shizuoka, Japan. Intensely fragrant, earthy, and richly complex-- we hand whisk the milled tea with a touch of our housemade vanilla bean syrup and finish it with a steamed milk of your choice. A complex alternative to matcha with a deep heady fragrance.

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.50+

Earl Grey tea with our house-made vanilla syrup and steamed milk of your choice

English Breakfast

$4.50+

Autumn Darjeeling

$5.25

Duck Shit Oolong

$5.25Out of stock

Notes of sweet potato, hops and longan. Single origin, direct trade loose-leaf tea by Three Gems Tea, Los Angeles.

Bug-Bitten White Tip Oolong

$5.25Out of stock

Notes of nectar, eucalyptus, and lychee. Single origin, direct trade, loose-leaf tea from Three Gems Tea. Los Angeles, CA.

Handcraft Assam Black Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Notes of Muscat Grape, Wild-Fermented Rum, and Marshmallow. Spirit Tea, Chicago, IL

Setoya Kukicha Green

$5.25

Earl Grey

$4.50+

Chamomile Medley

$4.50+

Other

Fermensch Kombucha

$5.00

Brewed in Orange County, Fermensch® is a fresh, bubbly kombucha served exclusively on tap in Southern California restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops.

Bottled Water

$3.00+

Ararat Well is natural spring and mineral water, sourced from Armenia.

Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Tap Water

$0.00+

House Lemonade

$5.50+Out of stock

Ghia Non-Alcoholic Apertif

$6.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Colossus is a neighborhood hospitality-driven bakery and cafe which mindfully gives back to its community through education, outstanding customer interactions, and wholesome food and breads.

Website

Location

2311 S Alma Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

Directions

Colossus image
Colossus image

