San Pedro restaurants you'll love
San Pedro's top cuisines
Must-try San Pedro restaurants
More about Jolly Burrito
Jolly Burrito
726 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Super Jolly
|$10.95
For SUPER Appetites! 4 oz more meat than our regular burritos, beans and rice. Topped with red or green sauce and cheese. (Choice of Chicken, Asada or Pork)
|Burrito Beans & Cheese
|$8.00
burrito
|Two Enchiladas Dinner
|$11.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce. add Chicken, Asada o pork $1.00
More about Brouwerij West
Brouwerij West
110 E. 22nd Street Warehouse No. 9, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Swimmer's Ear 4-Pk
|$11.69
|Bear's Ears 4-Pk
|$11.69
|Blond 4-Pk
|$10.77
More about Colossus
Colossus
2311 S Alma Street, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Kouign Amann
|$5.00
This best-selling pastry hails from Brittany in Northern France and essentially translates to "butter cake". It's the perfect marriage of butter, sugar, salt, vanilla bean, flakey pastry and controlled heat which results in a caramelized pastry as complex as it is decadent.
|Sweet Danish: Citrus + Almond
|$5.00
These sweet danishes are made with fresh anise hyssop from our garden steeped in milk and made into creme patissiere, topped with summer stonefruit from regional California farms.
|Traditional Croissant
|$4.25
More about Hojas Tea House
Hojas Tea House
222 W 6th St, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Matcha
|$4.55
Japanese style green tea known to have 10 times more antioxidants than traditional green tea.
excellent pre work out and natural focus drink.
Choose coconut or vanilla for a creamy texture.
|Original House Chai
|$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
|Green Tea Coconut Infusion
|$4.30
Green tea and coconut.
More about West Coast Philly's
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West Coast Philly's
1902 S. Pacific, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Chicken Steak
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken breast with caramelized onions and bell peppers, perfectly seasoned and topped with white American cheese
|Kids Meal- 2 Chicken Tenders, fries and apple juice
|$7.99
More about West Coast Philly's
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West Coast Philly's
1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro
More about Conrad's Mexican Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Conrad's Mexican Grill
376 W 6th street, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Vegan fajita burrito
|$10.50
Rice, beans, fajitas, guacamole, salsa fresca ,vegan cheese
|Vegan street corn
|$6.00
Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli
vegan cheese and chile power
|Vegan squash empanadas
|$8.00
Corn Dough empanadas, stuffed with zucchini, squash blossom, topped with
Avocado tomatillo sauce and Vegan cheese
More about Lighthouse Cafe
Lighthouse Cafe
508 West 39th Street, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Homestyle Skillet
|$13.00
served with 2 scrambled eggs, polish sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese
|Crunchy French Toast
|$12.00
cinnamon raisin french toast served with fruit
|Coke
|$3.00
More about The Whale and Ale
The Whale and Ale
327 W 7th St, San Pedro
|Popular items
|The Whale & Ale Burger
|$16.00
Grilled chuck steak patty, served with spring lettuce, grilled onion, pickle and beer cheese, side of English Chips
|Bowl of Clam Chowder
|$10.00
rich and creamy, tender clams, bacon, potatoes
|Traditional English Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Filet of Atlantic cod in beer (Fullers London Pride) batter, served with English chips
More about Blazing Pizzeria
Blazing Pizzeria
376 W 6th ST, San Pedro
|Popular items
|12" Vegan Pepperoni overload
|$14.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.
More about The Corner Store
The Corner Store
1118 W 37th St, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.95
Egg, choice of meat, & american Cheese
|Popeye Florentine
|$7.25
Wrap, Egg, tomato, onions, brucheeta, ham, red pepper spinich, swiss cheese
|Chicago Dog
|$4.95
Topped with mustard, relish, white onions, tomato slices, sport peppers, pickle spear, garlic salt
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro
|Popular items
|Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
|$17.49
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
|Double Cream Lemon Pie
|$16.49
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.