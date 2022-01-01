San Pedro restaurants you'll love

San Pedro's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try San Pedro restaurants

Jolly Burrito image

 

Jolly Burrito

726 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro

Avg 3.7 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Jolly$10.95
For SUPER Appetites! 4 oz more meat than our regular burritos, beans and rice. Topped with red or green sauce and cheese. (Choice of Chicken, Asada or Pork)
Burrito Beans & Cheese$8.00
burrito
Two Enchiladas Dinner$11.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce. add Chicken, Asada o pork $1.00
More about Jolly Burrito
Brouwerij West image

 

Brouwerij West

110 E. 22nd Street Warehouse No. 9, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Swimmer's Ear 4-Pk$11.69
Bear's Ears 4-Pk$11.69
Blond 4-Pk$10.77
More about Brouwerij West
Colossus image

 

Colossus

2311 S Alma Street, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kouign Amann$5.00
This best-selling pastry hails from Brittany in Northern France and essentially translates to "butter cake". It's the perfect marriage of butter, sugar, salt, vanilla bean, flakey pastry and controlled heat which results in a caramelized pastry as complex as it is decadent.
Sweet Danish: Citrus + Almond$5.00
These sweet danishes are made with fresh anise hyssop from our garden steeped in milk and made into creme patissiere, topped with summer stonefruit from regional California farms.
Traditional Croissant$4.25
More about Colossus
Hojas Tea House image

 

Hojas Tea House

222 W 6th St, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha$4.55
Japanese style green tea known to have 10 times more antioxidants than traditional green tea.
excellent pre work out and natural focus drink.
Choose coconut or vanilla for a creamy texture.
Original House Chai$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
Green Tea Coconut Infusion$4.30
Green tea and coconut.
More about Hojas Tea House
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's Mexican Grill

376 W 6th street, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan fajita burrito$10.50
Rice, beans, fajitas, guacamole, salsa fresca ,vegan cheese
Vegan street corn$6.00
Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli
vegan cheese and chile power
Vegan squash empanadas$8.00
Corn Dough empanadas, stuffed with zucchini, squash blossom, topped with
Avocado tomatillo sauce and Vegan cheese
More about Conrad's Mexican Grill
Lighthouse Cafe image

 

Lighthouse Cafe

508 West 39th Street, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Homestyle Skillet$13.00
served with 2 scrambled eggs, polish sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese
Crunchy French Toast$12.00
cinnamon raisin french toast served with fruit
Coke$3.00
More about Lighthouse Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Whale and Ale

327 W 7th St, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Whale & Ale Burger$16.00
Grilled chuck steak patty, served with spring lettuce, grilled onion, pickle and beer cheese, side of English Chips
Bowl of Clam Chowder$10.00
rich and creamy, tender clams, bacon, potatoes
Traditional English Fish & Chips$17.00
Filet of Atlantic cod in beer (Fullers London Pride) batter, served with English chips
More about The Whale and Ale
Restaurant banner

 

Blazing Pizzeria

376 W 6th ST, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Vegan Pepperoni overload$14.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.
More about Blazing Pizzeria
Main pic

 

The Corner Store

1118 W 37th St, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Egg, choice of meat, & american Cheese
Popeye Florentine$7.25
Wrap, Egg, tomato, onions, brucheeta, ham, red pepper spinich, swiss cheese
Chicago Dog$4.95
Topped with mustard, relish, white onions, tomato slices, sport peppers, pickle spear, garlic salt
More about The Corner Store
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast$17.49
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine$16.99
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Double Cream Lemon Pie$16.49
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
More about Marie Callender’s
