Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Brooklyn Bros. Downtown Eats

443 Reviews

$$

1902 S Pacific Ave

San Pedro, CA 90731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Kids Meal

Kids Meal- 2 Chicken Tenders, fries and apple juice

$8.99

Small Bites

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

served with ranch dressing

Breaded Mozzarella Balls (Cheese Curds)

Breaded Mozzarella Balls (Cheese Curds)

$13.99

served with marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$12.99

served with ranch dressing

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99
4 Meatballs

4 Meatballs

$9.99

With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

3 Italian Sausages

$9.99

3 Italian Sausages with marinara and topped with mozzarella

Potato Salad- 6oz

Potato Salad- 6oz

$1.99
Macaroni Salad- 6oz

Macaroni Salad- 6oz

$1.99

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

$12.99

Our rib eye steak grilled with caramelized onions & bell peppers, perfectly seasoned & topped with white American cheese.

Mushroom Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms

Jalapeno Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with Jalapenos

Cherry Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with Cherry Peppers

Naked Steak

$12.99

Rib eye and white American cheese ONLY. (NO VEGGIES)

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken breast grilled with caramelized onions & bell peppers, perfectly seasoned & topped with white American cheese.

Hoagie

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with mayo, lettuce and tomato

Tex Mex Steak

$14.99

Our Cheesesteak tossed in BBQ sauce topped with Onion Rings

Cali Steak

$14.99

Our Cheesesteak with bacon and avocado

Buffalo Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with buffalo sauce

Pizza Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with marinara sauce

The Italian Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with fried tomatoes and oregano

The Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, bell peppers, onions with white American cheese

The Whiz Steak

$12.99

Hot Subs

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$11.99

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Sausage & Cheese

$11.99

Italian sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

The Fat Boy

The Fat Boy

$12.99

Housemade meatballs and sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Pastrami

Pastrami

$13.99

Pastrami, provolone, mustard and pickles

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$12.99

Roast Beef and provolone served with warm Au Jus

The Legend

$13.99

Roast Beef, bacon, provolone, bbq sauce, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket, BBQ sauce, pickles and a onion ring

Trojan Chicken Club

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

The Godfather

$13.99

BLTA

$12.99

Cold Subs

California Tuna

California Tuna

$13.99

Tuna, provolone, avocado, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Torpedo

Torpedo

$11.99

Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices

Turkey Avocado

$12.99

Turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Ham, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Turkey breast, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices

Salami & Cheese

$10.99

Spicy Capicola

$10.99

Burgers

Brooklyn Burger

Brooklyn Burger

$13.99

Bacon, provolone, tomato, onions, lettuce, garlic aioli and a fried egg

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99
Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$12.99
The Western Burger

The Western Burger

$12.99
California Burger

California Burger

$12.99
The Shroom Burger

The Shroom Burger

$11.99

Bacon Burger

$11.99

Naked Burger

$9.99

Meat, Cheese and Bun ONLY!

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

Jumbo Wings

10 Jumbo Wings

10 Jumbo Wings

$14.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

20 Jumbo Wings

20 Jumbo Wings

$28.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

30 Jumbo Wings

30 Jumbo Wings

$40.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

40 Jumbo Wings

40 Jumbo Wings

$51.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

Loaded Fries

Philly Cheese Fries

Philly Cheese Fries

$13.99

Seasoned rib eye steak with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese

Pastrami Fries

Pastrami Fries

$13.99

Pastrami, chopped pickles, melted cheese with a mustard drizzle

BBQ Brisket Fries

BBQ Brisket Fries

$13.99

Fries with BBQ brisket, melted cheese and BBQ sauce drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.99

Shredded chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, melted cheese and a blue cheese/buffalo sauce drizzle

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99
Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.99

Seasoned fried with melted cheese and garlic parmesan sauce

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.99
Fries

Fries

$4.99

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, shredded chicken, crispy wonton strips, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, green onions served with toasted sesame dressing

House Green Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, black olives, peperoncini, mozzarella and croutons served with choice of dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$13.99

Salami, ham, provolone, tomatoes, peperoncini and garbanzo beans served with Italian dressing

Potato Salad- 6oz

$1.99

Macaroni Salad- 6oz

$1.99

Dessert

NY Famous Black & White Cookie

NY Famous Black & White Cookie

$3.99
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$5.99
Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.99
NY Crumb Cake

NY Crumb Cake

$3.99

Double Fudge Brownie

$3.99
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Can Drinks

Pepsi can

$1.99

Diet Pepsi can

$1.99

Sprite can

$1.99

Coke can

$1.99

Diet Coke can

$1.99

Mountain Dew can

$1.99

Bottle Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Apple Juice

Apple

$1.99

Red Bull Energy Drink

RED BULL - 8.4 oz

$2.99

Gatorade

Green

$1.99

Red

$1.99

Orange

$1.99

BOTTLES

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

MODELO (bottle)

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

WHITE CLAW - MANGO

$5.00

WHITE CLAW - BLACK CHERRY

$5.00

805

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

PITCHERS

MODELO Pitcher

$18.00

Stella Pitcher

$21.00

Space Dust Pitcher

$24.00

BUCKETS- 5 beers

MODELO

$20.00

BUD LIGHT

$16.00

COORS LIGHT

$16.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$16.00

PACIFICO

$20.00

805

$24.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$24.00

MANGO CART

$20.00

WHITE CLAW

$20.00

BOTTLE

House Chardonnay

$24.00

House Merlot

$24.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Burgers

Brooklyn Burger

Brooklyn Burger

$14.99

Bacon, provolone, tomato, onions, lettuce, garlic aioli and a fried egg

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99
Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$13.99
The Western Burger

The Western Burger

$13.99
California Burger

California Burger

$13.99
The Shroom Burger

The Shroom Burger

$12.99

Bacon Burger

$12.99

Naked Burger

$9.99

Meat, Cheese and Bun ONLY!

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

$13.99

Our rib eye steak grilled with caramelized onions & bell peppers, perfectly seasoned & topped with white American cheese.

Mushroom Steak

$14.99

Our Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms

Jalapeno Steak

$14.99

Our Cheesesteak with Jalapenos

Cherry Steak

$14.99

Our Cheesesteak with Cherry Peppers

Naked Steak

$13.99

Rib eye and white American cheese ONLY. (NO VEGGIES)

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

Chicken breast grilled with caramelized onions & bell peppers, perfectly seasoned & topped with white American cheese.

Hoagie Cheesesteak

$14.99

Our Cheesesteak with mayo, lettuce and tomato

Tex Mex Steak

$15.99

Our Cheesesteak tossed in BBQ sauce topped with Onion Rings

Cali Steak

$15.99

Our Cheesesteak with bacon and avocado

Buffalo Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with buffalo sauce

Pizza Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with marinara sauce

The Italian Steak

$13.99

Our Cheesesteak with fried tomatoes and oregano

The Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, bell peppers, onions with white American cheese

Cold Subs

California Tuna

California Tuna

$12.99

Tuna, provolone, avocado, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Torpedo

Torpedo

$12.99

Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices

Turkey Avocado

$13.99

Turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Ham, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$11.99

Turkey breast, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices

Salami & Cheese

$11.99

Genoa salami & provolone cheese with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

Spicy Capicola

$11.99

Capicola, provolone cheese, cherry peppers, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

My Cousin Vinny

$12.99

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone & roasted red peppers with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

The Club

$12.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

Roast Beef & Cheese

$13.99

Roast beef, provolone, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini, spices, oil & vinegar

Dessert

NY Famous Black & White Cookie

NY Famous Black & White Cookie

$3.99
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$5.99
Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.99
NY Crumb Cake

NY Crumb Cake

$3.99

Double Fudge Brownie

$3.99
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.49

Diet Pepsi can

$1.99

Pepsi can

$1.99

RED BULL - 8.4 oz

$2.99

Sprite can

$1.99

Coke can

$1.99

Diet Coke can

$1.99

Mountain Dew can

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.49

Fountain Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Hot Subs

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$12.99

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Sausage & Cheese

$12.99

Italian sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

The Fat Boy

The Fat Boy

$13.99

Housemade meatballs and sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Pastrami

Pastrami

$14.99

Pastrami, provolone, mustard and pickles

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$13.99

Roast Beef and provolone served with warm Au Jus

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Brisket, BBQ sauce, pickles and a onion ring

Trojan Chicken Club

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles

The Godfather

$14.99

Steak, capicola, salami, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce and tomato

BLTA

$13.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado

Jumbo Wings

10 Jumbo Wings

10 Jumbo Wings

$15.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

20 Jumbo Wings

20 Jumbo Wings

$29.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

30 Jumbo Wings

30 Jumbo Wings

$41.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

40 Jumbo Wings

40 Jumbo Wings

$52.99

Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce

Kids Meal

Kids Meal- 2 Chicken Tenders, fries and apple juice

$8.99

Loaded Fries

Philly Cheese Fries

Philly Cheese Fries

$14.99

Seasoned rib eye steak with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese

Pastrami Fries

Pastrami Fries

$14.99

Pastrami, chopped pickles, melted cheese with a mustard drizzle

BBQ Brisket Fries

BBQ Brisket Fries

$14.99

Fries with BBQ brisket, melted cheese and BBQ sauce drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.99

Shredded chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, melted cheese and a blue cheese/buffalo sauce drizzle

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99
Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.99

Seasoned fried with melted cheese and garlic parmesan sauce

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.99
Fries

Fries

$4.99

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, shredded chicken, crispy wonton strips, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, green onions served with toasted sesame dressing

House Green Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, black olives, peperoncini, mozzarella and croutons served with choice of dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$13.99

Salami, ham, provolone, tomatoes, peperoncini and garbanzo beans served with Italian dressing

Potato Salad

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Small Bites

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

served with ranch dressing

Breaded Mozzarella Balls (Cheese Curds)

Breaded Mozzarella Balls (Cheese Curds)

$13.99

served with marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$12.99

served with ranch dressing

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99
4 Meatballs

4 Meatballs

$9.99

With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

3 Italian Sausages

$9.99

3 Italian Sausages with marinara and topped with mozzarella

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.99
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

Coors Light (Draft)

$3.00

MODELO (Draft)

$4.00

SPACE DUST (Draft)

$5.00

MODELO Pitcher

$14.00

SPACE DUST Pitcher

$21.00

BUCKETS- 5 beers (Modelo, Bud Light or Coors Light)

$15.00

WINGS

10 WINGS

$10.99

SMALL BITES

Breaded Mozzarella Balls

$8.99

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

SUBS

TORPEDO

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese

$9.00

MEATBALL

$9.00

CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

SALAD

Chinese Chicken Salad

$11.99

BEER/ WINE

MODELO (Draft)

$5.00

STELLA (Draft)

$6.00

SPACE DUST (Draft)

$7.00

GLASS OF WINE

$5.00

CHAMPAGNE

$5.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

APPETIZERS

CHEESE CURDS

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.49

FRIES

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$5.49

SUBS

Turkey & Cheese

$10.00

TORPEDO

$10.00

CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

TURKEY AVOCADO

$11.00

WINGS

6 WINGS

$8.00

EACH DRESSING

$0.75

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$4.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.49

CANNOLI

$3.49

Kids Meal

1/2 SUB, CHIPS AND DRINK

$7.99

2 CHICKEN TENDERS, FRIES AND DRINK

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731

Directions

Gallery
West Coast Philly's image
West Coast Philly's image
West Coast Philly's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Modica's Restaurant & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
455 E Ocean Blvd Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Broadway Pizza - Long Beach
orange star4.0 • 626
120 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Michael's Downtown
orange star4.2 • 2,301
210 E 3rd Street Ste C Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Avenue Italy
orange star4.0 • 1,703
31243 Palos Verdes Dr W Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
View restaurantnext
La Tarantella Osteria - 2120 E 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
2120 E 4th Street Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Pedro

West Coast Philly's - San Pedro
orange star4.5 • 443
1902 S. Pacific San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Taqueria El Provechito
orange star4.5 • 353
7141 Kester Avenue Van Nuys, CA 91405
View restaurantnext
Hojas Tea House - San Pedro
orange star4.5 • 265
222 W 6th St San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Colossus - San Pedro
orange star4.5 • 247
2311 S Alma Street San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0119 - San Pedro (Gaffey St)
orange star4.6 • 199
611 S. Gaffey St San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston