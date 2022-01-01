Brooklyn Bros. Downtown Eats
443 Reviews
$$
1902 S Pacific Ave
San Pedro, CA 90731
Small Bites
Chicken Tenders
served with ranch dressing
Breaded Mozzarella Balls (Cheese Curds)
served with marinara sauce
Fried Zucchini
served with ranch dressing
Chili Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries
French Fries
Onion Rings
4 Meatballs
With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
3 Italian Sausages
3 Italian Sausages with marinara and topped with mozzarella
Potato Salad- 6oz
Macaroni Salad- 6oz
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
Our rib eye steak grilled with caramelized onions & bell peppers, perfectly seasoned & topped with white American cheese.
Mushroom Steak
Our Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms
Jalapeno Steak
Our Cheesesteak with Jalapenos
Cherry Steak
Our Cheesesteak with Cherry Peppers
Naked Steak
Rib eye and white American cheese ONLY. (NO VEGGIES)
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken breast grilled with caramelized onions & bell peppers, perfectly seasoned & topped with white American cheese.
Hoagie
Our Cheesesteak with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Tex Mex Steak
Our Cheesesteak tossed in BBQ sauce topped with Onion Rings
Cali Steak
Our Cheesesteak with bacon and avocado
Buffalo Steak
Our Cheesesteak with buffalo sauce
Pizza Steak
Our Cheesesteak with marinara sauce
The Italian Steak
Our Cheesesteak with fried tomatoes and oregano
The Veggie
Mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, bell peppers, onions with white American cheese
The Whiz Steak
Hot Subs
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella and marinara sauce
Meatball Parm
Homemade meatballs, mozzarella and marinara sauce
Sausage & Cheese
Italian sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
The Fat Boy
Housemade meatballs and sausage with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Pastrami
Pastrami, provolone, mustard and pickles
Beef Dip
Roast Beef and provolone served with warm Au Jus
The Legend
Roast Beef, bacon, provolone, bbq sauce, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Brisket, BBQ sauce, pickles and a onion ring
Trojan Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles
The Godfather
BLTA
Cold Subs
California Tuna
Tuna, provolone, avocado, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Torpedo
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices
Turkey Avocado
Turkey breast, provolone, avocado, mayo, lettuce and tomato
Ham & Cheese
Ham, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey breast, provolone, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini with oil, vinegar and spices
Salami & Cheese
Spicy Capicola
Burgers
Jumbo Wings
10 Jumbo Wings
Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce
20 Jumbo Wings
Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce
30 Jumbo Wings
Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce
40 Jumbo Wings
Our Jumbo sized seasoned chicken wings are fried the tossed in your choice of sauce
Loaded Fries
Philly Cheese Fries
Seasoned rib eye steak with bell peppers, onions and melted cheese
Pastrami Fries
Pastrami, chopped pickles, melted cheese with a mustard drizzle
BBQ Brisket Fries
Fries with BBQ brisket, melted cheese and BBQ sauce drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Shredded chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, melted cheese and a blue cheese/buffalo sauce drizzle
Chili Cheese Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
Seasoned fried with melted cheese and garlic parmesan sauce
Cheese Fries
Fries
Salads
Chinese Chicken Salad
Lettuce, shredded chicken, crispy wonton strips, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, green onions served with toasted sesame dressing
House Green Salad
Lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, black olives, peperoncini, mozzarella and croutons served with choice of dressing
Italian Chopped Salad
Salami, ham, provolone, tomatoes, peperoncini and garbanzo beans served with Italian dressing
Potato Salad- 6oz
Macaroni Salad- 6oz
Dessert
Fountain Drinks
Can Drinks
Bottle Water
Apple Juice
Red Bull Energy Drink
Gatorade
BOTTLES
BUCKETS- 5 beers
Dessert
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731