- Home
- /
- San Pedro
- /
- San Pedro
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Lighthouse Cafe SP
Lighthouse Cafe SP
No reviews yet
508 West 39th Street
San Pedro, CA 90731
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Omelettes
California Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, bacon, ortega chilies, jack and cheddar cheese with guacamole and sour cream
Denver Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, ham, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese
Chorizo Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, chorizo, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, with guacamole and sour cream
Turkey Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, turkey sausage, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese
The Hangover Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, topped with chili beans and melted jack and cheddar cheese
Build your own Omelette
Skillets
Country Skillet
served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, pork or turkey sausage, potatoes, onions, bell peppers, topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese
Mexican Skillet
served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, chorizo, potatoes, onions, jalapenos, scrambled eggs, topped with jack and cheddar cheese
Homestyle Skillet
served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, polish sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese
Scrambles
Chorizo Scramble
served with 2 scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, topped with cheese
Diced Ham Scramble
served with 2 scrambled eggs, diced ham, onions, cheese
Mexican Machaca
served with 2 scrambled eggs, jalapenos, onions, your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Grilled Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs cooked over easy- served with your choice of bacon, pork, or turkey sausage, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, drizzled with sriracha and served on grilled thick sourdough
Eggs Florentine
grilled English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, sliced tomatoes, spinach, and hollandaise sauce
Eggs Benedict
grilled english muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce.
Lighthouse Breakfast
2 eggs, hash brown, your choice of turkey sausage, pork sausage, or bacon. Served with toast, tortillas, English muffin, or biscuit and gravy.
Oatmeal
Avocado Toast
Made on squaw toast, with mashed avocado, spinach, tomato, 1 sunny-side-up egg, topped with pesto
2 Egg Breakfast
2 eggs, choice of potatoes, side and toast
Breakfast Special
SOB Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, hashbrowns, pico de gallo and your choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, artichoke, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and fresh garlic.
Clint Eastwood
A tortilla topped with 2 eggs any style, homestyle potatoes, homemade Spanish sauce, pork or turkey sausage, with melted jack and cheddar cheese
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs over medium, topped with our homemade Spanish sauce and melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with refried or black beans and Spanish rice.
Sweeter Side
Breakfast Combo
2 eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and your choice of 2 pancakes, waffle, or french toast. Sub Crunchy French Toast add $2
Fried Chicken and Waffles
3 fried chicken strips with a large waffle, served with maple syrup.
Buttermilk Waffle
1 buttermilk waffle
Crunchy French Toast
cinnamon raisin french toast
French Toast
egg bread french toast
Buttermilk Pancakes- Short Stack (2)
2 pancakes served
Buttermilk Pancakes- Full Stack (3)
stack of 3 buttermilk pancakes
Appetizers
Nachos
tortilla chips topped with black or refried beans, tomatoes, onions, olives, cilantro, melted cheese, guacamole, drizzled with sour cream. Add meat for additional fee.
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Buffalo chicken tenders served with ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery
Homemade Chips and Salsa
Homemade chips and mild salsa
Soup and Chili
Salads
Chef Salad
mixed greens, turkey, ham, roast beef, jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, and hard boiled egg
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, and our homemade croutons. add charbroiled chicken for an additional fee
Cajun Chicken Salad
bed of lettuce surrounded by cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, and topped with our grilled cajun style chicken
Cobb Salad
turkey, ham, bleu cheese crumbles, olives, tomato, bacon, and hardboiled egg
Fajita Taco Salad
lettuce, black beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. served with your choice of carne asada, fajita style chicken, or vegetarian
Spinach Salad
fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, hardboiled eggs, carrots, and bacon bits
Tuna Salad
crisp bed of lettuce surrounded by cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, onions, and a scoop of our fresh made tuna salad.
Dinner Salad
mixed greens, tomato, onion, and croutons.
Large salad dressing
South of the Border
Baja Fish Tacos
grilled Mahi Mahi served with cilantro lime coleslaw, pico de Gallo, and avocado. served in corn or flour tortillas with Spanish rice and black beans
Chicken Fajita Plate
Sliced and grilled chicken, bellpeppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, your choice of black or refried beans. A side of flour or corn tortillas
Carne Asada Fajita Plate
Sliced and grilled carne asada. Served with spanish rice and your choice of black or refried beans. A side of either flour or corn tortillas
Combo Fajita Plate
Grilled fajita style chicken and carne asada. Served with spanish rice, your choice of black or refried beans. With a side of either corn or flour tortillas
Wet Burrito
homemade cajun style black beans or refried beans, seasonal vegetables, cheese, and olives. served with Spanish rice, sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla
our carne asada fajita style with guacamole, sour cream, and served with Spanish rice.
Sandwiches
Abalone Cove
breaded calamari steak served on grilled thick sourdough with melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
BLTA
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on your choice of toasted bread . add avocado for additional fee
Club Sandwich
turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on your choice of toasted bread.
Fried Chicken Wrap
our homemade fried chicken tenders, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, and your choice of barbecue ranch or spicy buffalo ranch
Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with melted jack and chedder cheese.
Jimbo Special
fresh baked deli roll with turkey, melted jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion, ortega chilies, tomato, lettuce, guacamole
Pedro Melt
grilled thick sourdough topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, with your choice of roast beef, turkey, ham, tuna, or pastrami
Point Fermin
pita bread stuffed with melted jack and cheddar cheese, mushrooms, sprouts, avocado, tomato. Add chicken salad or tuna salad for an additional fee
Sunken City
prime rib on grilled thick sourdough with melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce
Veggie Sandwich
squaw bread with melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded vegetables, fresh spinach, tomato, sprouts, mushrooms, onions, and curry dressing
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
Beacon Burger
1/2 lb charbroiled beef, grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions with our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.
Cabrillo Beach
1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced avocado, sprouts, and our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.
Fort MacArthur Chili Cheese Size
1/2 lb beef patty, smothered in homemade chili and topped with onions, jack and cheddar cheese
Korean Bell
1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, smothered with mushrooms sauteed in teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Lighthouse Cheeseburger
1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.
Patty Melt
1/2 lb charbroiled beef served on grilled rye with cheese and grilled onions
California Burger
1/2 lb charbroiled beef burger, ortega chilies, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and our homemade spicy chipotle mayo
Monday Night Lighthouse. Cheeseburger and Draft Beer
Kids Menu
Jr Combo Breakfast
1 pancake, 1 egg, and 2 strips of bacon or sausage.
Mickey Pancake
Jr French Toast
Jr Burger
served with french fries add cheese for an additional fee
Jr Chicken Strips (3)
served with french fries and a side of ranch
Jr Grilled Cheese
served with french fries
Jr Bean and Cheese Burrito
served with french fries
Jr Kids Sundae
Dessert Menu
Happy Hour Food
Side Orders
1 Pancake
2 Biscuits and Gravy
3 Grilled Jalapenos
Avocado
Bacon
Biscuit
Black Beans
Burger Patty
Canadian Bacon
Chicken Breast
Corn Tortillas (2)
Cottage Cheese
Country Gravy
Cup of Fruit
Curly Fries
Egg (1)
Egg (2)
Flour Tortillas (2)
French Fries
Guacamole
Ham
Hash Browns
Homestyle Potatoes
Onion Rings
Polish Sausage
Pork Sausage
Potato Salad
Refried Beans
Side Vegetables
Sliced Tomatoes
Sour Cream
Spanish Rice
Spanish Sauce
Toast
Turkey Sausage
1 Chicken Taco
1 Fish Taco
1 Carne Asada Taco
Lunch Special Menu
Dinner Special Menu
Chicken Marsala
Served with grilled vegetables, garlic bread and your choice of a baked potato or mashed potatoes
16 oz Rib Eye
Served with garlic bread, grilled vegetables, and your choice of a baked potato or mashed potatoes.
Risotto w/ Shrimp and Crab
Risotto with shrimp and crab served with garlic bread
Beef Bolognese w/ Linguine
Teriyaki Bowl
beef or chicken teriyaki bowl with white rice
Pork Chop
Lasagna
Shrimp Scampi
Fish and Chips
Corn Beef and Cabbage
Served with veggies, red potatoes and gravy
Kabobs
2 shrimp, veggie and chicken kabobs served with white rice
4 Taco Plate
4 Tacos plate comes with rice and beans and a grilled jalapeno.
Salmon
Swordfish
Cod
4th of July Menu
Coffee/Tea/Soft Drinks/Juice
Kids Drinks
Shakes
Smoothies
Bottled Beer
Wine
Castle Rock Chardonnay, California
Castle Rock Pinot Noir, California
Chandon Split
Corkage Fee
Dreaming Tree Rose, California
Ferrari Carana Chardonnay, California
Firestone Vineyard Cabernet, California
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, NZ
Ruffino Pinot Grigio, Italy
Serial Cabernet, California
Weibel Vineyard Brut, California
Z.Alexander Brown Pinot Noir, California
Stanford Brut Bottle
Cocktails
Lighthouse Libations
Drink Specials
4th of July Drink Specials
Omelettes
California Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, bacon, ortega chilies, jack and cheddar cheese with guacamole and sour cream
Denver Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, ham, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese
Chorizo Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, chorizo, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, with guacamole and sour cream
Turkey Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, turkey sausage, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese
The Hangover Omelette
served with 3 fresh eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, topped with chili beans and melted jack and cheddar cheese
Build your own Omelette
Skillets
Country Skillet
served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, pork or turkey sausage, potatoes, onions, bell peppers, topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese
Mexican Skillet
served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, chorizo, potatoes, onions, jalapenos, scrambled eggs, topped with jack and cheddar cheese
Homestyle Skillet
served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, polish sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese
Scrambles
Chorizo Scramble
served with 2 scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, topped with cheese
Diced Ham Scramble
served with 2 scrambled eggs, diced ham, onions, cheese
Mexican Machaca
served with 2 scrambled eggs, jalapenos, onions, your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Grilled Cheese Sandwich
2 eggs cooked over easy- served with your choice of bacon, pork, or turkey sausage, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, drizzled with sriracha and served on grilled thick sourdough
Eggs Florentine
grilled English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, sliced tomatoes, spinach, and hollandaise sauce
Eggs Benedict
grilled english muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce.
Lighthouse Breakfast
2 eggs, hash brown, your choice of turkey sausage, pork sausage, or bacon. Served with toast, tortillas, English muffin, or biscuit and gravy.
Oatmeal
Avocado Toast
Made on squaw toast, with mashed avocado, spinach, tomato, 1 sunny-side-up egg, topped with pesto
2 Egg Breakfast
2 eggs, choice of potatoes, side and toast
Breakfast Special
Rib-eye Breakfast Special
Ribeye breakfast, 3 eggs any style with your choice of breakfast side and toast/tortilla.
SOB Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, hashbrowns, pico de gallo and your choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, artichoke, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and fresh garlic.
Clint Eastwood
A tortilla topped with 2 eggs any style, homestyle potatoes, homemade Spanish sauce, pork or turkey sausage, with melted jack and cheddar cheese
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs over medium, topped with our homemade Spanish sauce and melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with refried or black beans and Spanish rice.
Sweeter Side
Breakfast Combo
2 eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and your choice of 2 pancakes, waffle, or french toast. Sub Crunchy French Toast add $2
Fried Chicken and Waffles
3 fried chicken strips with a large waffle, served with maple syrup.
Buttermilk Waffle
1 buttermilk waffle
Crunchy French Toast
cinnamon raisin french toast
French Toast
egg bread french toast
Buttermilk Pancakes- Short Stack (2)
2 pancakes served
Buttermilk Pancakes- Full Stack (3)
stack of 3 buttermilk pancakes
Appetizers
Nachos
tortilla chips topped with black or refried beans, tomatoes, onions, olives, cilantro, melted cheese, guacamole, drizzled with sour cream. Add meat for additional fee.
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Buffalo chicken tenders served with ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery
Homemade Chips and Salsa
Homemade chips and mild salsa
Hummus
2 Crab Cakes
served with habanero coleslaw and habanero sauce
Soup and Chili
Salads
Chef Salad
mixed greens, turkey, ham, roast beef, jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, and hard boiled egg
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, and our homemade croutons. add charbroiled chicken for an additional fee
Cajun Chicken Salad
bed of lettuce surrounded by cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, and topped with our grilled cajun style chicken
Cobb Salad
turkey, ham, bleu cheese crumbles, olives, tomato, bacon, and hardboiled egg
Fajita Taco Salad
lettuce, black beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. served with your choice of carne asada, fajita style chicken, or vegetarian
Spinach Salad
fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, hardboiled eggs, carrots, and bacon bits
Tuna Salad
crisp bed of lettuce surrounded by cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, onions, and a scoop of our fresh made tuna salad.
Dinner Salad
mixed greens, tomato, onion, and croutons.
Large salad dressing
South of the Border
Baja Fish Tacos
grilled Mahi Mahi served with cilantro lime coleslaw, pico de Gallo, and avocado. served in corn or flour tortillas with Spanish rice and black beans
Chicken Fajita Plate
Sliced and grilled chicken, bellpeppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, your choice of black or refried beans. A side of flour or corn tortillas
Carne Asada Fajita Plate
Sliced and grilled carne asada. Served with spanish rice and your choice of black or refried beans. A side of either flour or corn tortillas
Combo Fajita Plate
Grilled fajita style chicken and carne asada. Served with spanish rice, your choice of black or refried beans. With a side of either corn or flour tortillas
Wet Burrito
homemade cajun style black beans or refried beans, seasonal vegetables, cheese, and olives. served with Spanish rice, sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla
our carne asada fajita style with guacamole, sour cream, and served with Spanish rice.
Sandwiches
Abalone Cove
breaded calamari steak served on grilled thick sourdough with melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
BLTA
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on your choice of toasted bread . add avocado for additional fee
Club Sandwich
turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on your choice of toasted bread.
Fried Chicken Wrap
our homemade fried chicken tenders, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, and your choice of barbecue ranch or spicy buffalo ranch
Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with melted jack and chedder cheese.
Jimbo Special
fresh baked deli roll with turkey, melted jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion, ortega chilies, tomato, lettuce, guacamole
Pedro Melt
grilled thick sourdough topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, with your choice of roast beef, turkey, ham, tuna, or pastrami
Point Fermin
pita bread stuffed with melted jack and cheddar cheese, mushrooms, sprouts, avocado, tomato. Add chicken salad or tuna salad for an additional fee
Sunken City
prime rib on grilled thick sourdough with melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce
Veggie Sandwich
squaw bread with melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded vegetables, fresh spinach, tomato, sprouts, mushrooms, onions, and curry dressing
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
Beacon Burger
1/2 lb charbroiled beef, grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions with our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.
Cabrillo Beach
1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced avocado, sprouts, and our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.
Fort MacArthur Chili Cheese Size
1/2 lb beef patty, smothered in homemade chili and topped with onions, jack and cheddar cheese
Korean Bell
1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, smothered with mushrooms sauteed in teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Lighthouse Cheeseburger
1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.
Patty Melt
1/2 lb charbroiled beef served on grilled rye with cheese and grilled onions
California Burger
1/2 lb charbroiled beef burger, ortega chilies, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and our homemade spicy chipotle mayo
Monday Night Lighthouse. Cheeseburger and Draft Beer
Kids Menu
Jr Combo Breakfast
1 pancake, 1 egg, and 2 strips of bacon or sausage.
Mickey Pancake
Jr French Toast
Jr Burger
served with french fries add cheese for an additional fee
Jr Chicken Strips (3)
served with french fries and a side of ranch
Jr Grilled Cheese
served with french fries
Jr Bean and Cheese Burrito
served with french fries
Jr Kids Sundae
Dessert Menu
Side Orders
1 Pancake
2 Biscuits and Gravy
3 Grilled Jalapenos
Avocado
Bacon
Biscuit
Black Beans
Burger Patty
Canadian Bacon
Chicken Breast
Corn Tortillas (2)
Cottage Cheese
Country Gravy
Cup of Fruit
Curly Fries
Egg (1)
Egg (2)
Flour Tortillas (2)
French Fries
Guacamole
Ham
Hash Browns
Homestyle Potatoes
Onion Rings
Polish Sausage
Pork Sausage
Potato Salad
Refried Beans
Side Vegetables
Sliced Tomatoes
Sour Cream
Spanish Rice
Spanish Sauce
Toast
Turkey Sausage
1 Chicken Taco
1 Fish Taco
1 Carne Asada Taco
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat Like A Local
508 West 39th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731