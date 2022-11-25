Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Lighthouse Cafe SP

review star

No reviews yet

508 West 39th Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ tomato bisque
BLTA
California Burger

Omelettes

All omelettes are made with 3 fresh range eggs and one of the following: hash browns, homestyle potatoes, Spanish rice, refried beans, or black beans. Served with your choice of toast, tortillas, or biscuit.

California Omelette

$15.00

served with 3 fresh eggs, bacon, ortega chilies, jack and cheddar cheese with guacamole and sour cream

Denver Omelette

$15.00

served with 3 fresh eggs, ham, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese

Chorizo Omelette

$16.00

served with 3 fresh eggs, chorizo, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, with guacamole and sour cream

Turkey Omelette

$15.00

served with 3 fresh eggs, turkey sausage, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese

The Hangover Omelette

$16.00

served with 3 fresh eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, topped with chili beans and melted jack and cheddar cheese

Build your own Omelette

$11.00

Skillets

Country Skillet

$16.00

served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, pork or turkey sausage, potatoes, onions, bell peppers, topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese

Mexican Skillet

$15.00

served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, chorizo, potatoes, onions, jalapenos, scrambled eggs, topped with jack and cheddar cheese

Homestyle Skillet

$15.00

served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, polish sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese

Scrambles

Chorizo Scramble

$15.00

served with 2 scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, topped with cheese

Diced Ham Scramble

$15.00

served with 2 scrambled eggs, diced ham, onions, cheese

Mexican Machaca

$15.00

served with 2 scrambled eggs, jalapenos, onions, your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese

Breakfast Favorites

Breakfast Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

2 eggs cooked over easy- served with your choice of bacon, pork, or turkey sausage, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, drizzled with sriracha and served on grilled thick sourdough

Eggs Florentine

$15.00

grilled English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, sliced tomatoes, spinach, and hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

grilled english muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce.

Lighthouse Breakfast

$15.00

2 eggs, hash brown, your choice of turkey sausage, pork sausage, or bacon. Served with toast, tortillas, English muffin, or biscuit and gravy.

Oatmeal

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Made on squaw toast, with mashed avocado, spinach, tomato, 1 sunny-side-up egg, topped with pesto

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

2 eggs, choice of potatoes, side and toast

Breakfast Special

$17.00

SOB Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, hashbrowns, pico de gallo and your choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, artichoke, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and fresh garlic.

Clint Eastwood

$15.00

A tortilla topped with 2 eggs any style, homestyle potatoes, homemade Spanish sauce, pork or turkey sausage, with melted jack and cheddar cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

2 eggs over medium, topped with our homemade Spanish sauce and melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with refried or black beans and Spanish rice.

Sweeter Side

Breakfast Combo

$15.00

2 eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and your choice of 2 pancakes, waffle, or french toast. Sub Crunchy French Toast add $2

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

3 fried chicken strips with a large waffle, served with maple syrup.

Buttermilk Waffle

$9.00

1 buttermilk waffle

Crunchy French Toast

$12.00

cinnamon raisin french toast

French Toast

$10.00

egg bread french toast

Buttermilk Pancakes- Short Stack (2)

$7.00

2 pancakes served

Buttermilk Pancakes- Full Stack (3)

$10.00

stack of 3 buttermilk pancakes

Appetizers

Nachos

$13.00

tortilla chips topped with black or refried beans, tomatoes, onions, olives, cilantro, melted cheese, guacamole, drizzled with sour cream. Add meat for additional fee.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Buffalo chicken tenders served with ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery

Homemade Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Homemade chips and mild salsa

Soup and Chili

Homemade Beef Chili

$8.00+

homemade bee chili served with cheese and onions

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

daily soup.

New England Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat Only)

$9.00+

New England clam chowder (white)

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, turkey, ham, roast beef, jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, and hard boiled egg

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, and our homemade croutons. add charbroiled chicken for an additional fee

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.00

bed of lettuce surrounded by cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, and topped with our grilled cajun style chicken

Cobb Salad

$14.00

turkey, ham, bleu cheese crumbles, olives, tomato, bacon, and hardboiled egg

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.00

lettuce, black beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. served with your choice of carne asada, fajita style chicken, or vegetarian

Spinach Salad

$13.00

fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, hardboiled eggs, carrots, and bacon bits

Tuna Salad

$14.00

crisp bed of lettuce surrounded by cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, onions, and a scoop of our fresh made tuna salad.

Dinner Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, tomato, onion, and croutons.

Large salad dressing

$6.00

South of the Border

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

grilled Mahi Mahi served with cilantro lime coleslaw, pico de Gallo, and avocado. served in corn or flour tortillas with Spanish rice and black beans

Chicken Fajita Plate

$19.00

Sliced and grilled chicken, bellpeppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, your choice of black or refried beans. A side of flour or corn tortillas

Carne Asada Fajita Plate

$21.00

Sliced and grilled carne asada. Served with spanish rice and your choice of black or refried beans. A side of either flour or corn tortillas

Combo Fajita Plate

$23.00

Grilled fajita style chicken and carne asada. Served with spanish rice, your choice of black or refried beans. With a side of either corn or flour tortillas

Wet Burrito

$14.00

homemade cajun style black beans or refried beans, seasonal vegetables, cheese, and olives. served with Spanish rice, sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla

$17.00

our carne asada fajita style with guacamole, sour cream, and served with Spanish rice.

Sandwiches

Abalone Cove

$18.00

breaded calamari steak served on grilled thick sourdough with melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

BLTA

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on your choice of toasted bread . add avocado for additional fee

Club Sandwich

$16.00

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on your choice of toasted bread.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$17.00

our homemade fried chicken tenders, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, and your choice of barbecue ranch or spicy buffalo ranch

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled white bread with melted jack and chedder cheese.

Jimbo Special

$17.00

fresh baked deli roll with turkey, melted jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion, ortega chilies, tomato, lettuce, guacamole

Pedro Melt

$16.00

grilled thick sourdough topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, with your choice of roast beef, turkey, ham, tuna, or pastrami

Point Fermin

$13.00

pita bread stuffed with melted jack and cheddar cheese, mushrooms, sprouts, avocado, tomato. Add chicken salad or tuna salad for an additional fee

Sunken City

$19.00

prime rib on grilled thick sourdough with melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

squaw bread with melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded vegetables, fresh spinach, tomato, sprouts, mushrooms, onions, and curry dressing

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Burgers

Beacon Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb charbroiled beef, grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions with our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Cabrillo Beach

$18.00

1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced avocado, sprouts, and our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Fort MacArthur Chili Cheese Size

$18.00

1/2 lb beef patty, smothered in homemade chili and topped with onions, jack and cheddar cheese

Korean Bell

$18.00

1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, smothered with mushrooms sauteed in teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Lighthouse Cheeseburger

$16.00

1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$14.00

1/2 lb charbroiled beef served on grilled rye with cheese and grilled onions

California Burger

$20.00

1/2 lb charbroiled beef burger, ortega chilies, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and our homemade spicy chipotle mayo

Monday Night Lighthouse. Cheeseburger and Draft Beer

$18.00

Kids Menu

Available for kids 12 years old and younger. Served with your choice of French Fries or Fruit.

Jr Combo Breakfast

$9.00

1 pancake, 1 egg, and 2 strips of bacon or sausage.

Mickey Pancake

$7.00

Jr French Toast

$7.00

Jr Burger

$9.00

served with french fries add cheese for an additional fee

Jr Chicken Strips (3)

$9.00

served with french fries and a side of ranch

Jr Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served with french fries

Jr Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.00

served with french fries

Jr Kids Sundae

$4.00

Dessert Menu

1 scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice cream sundae w/ Oreos

$6.00

Banana Split

$8.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Apple Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Coffe Cake

$6.00

2 Peanut Butter Cookies w/ice cream

$8.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$6.00

HH Hummus

$6.00

HH Nachos

$6.00

HH Queso Dip

$6.00

HH Taco a la Cart

$5.00

HH Taco a la Cart (Copy)

$5.00

Side Orders

1 Pancake

$3.00

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

3 Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Corn Tortillas (2)

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Country Gravy

$3.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

Egg (1)

$2.00

Egg (2)

$3.00

Flour Tortillas (2)

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Ham

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Homestyle Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Polish Sausage

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Spanish Sauce

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

1 Chicken Taco

$6.00

1 Fish Taco

$7.00

1 Carne Asada Taco

$7.00

Lunch Special Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ tomato bisque

$13.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Dinner Special Menu

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Served with grilled vegetables, garlic bread and your choice of a baked potato or mashed potatoes

16 oz Rib Eye

$26.00

Served with garlic bread, grilled vegetables, and your choice of a baked potato or mashed potatoes.

Risotto w/ Shrimp and Crab

$27.00

Risotto with shrimp and crab served with garlic bread

Beef Bolognese w/ Linguine

$24.00

Teriyaki Bowl

$18.00

beef or chicken teriyaki bowl with white rice

Pork Chop

$24.00

Lasagna

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Corn Beef and Cabbage

$24.00

Served with veggies, red potatoes and gravy

Kabobs

$21.00

2 shrimp, veggie and chicken kabobs served with white rice

4 Taco Plate

$25.00

4 Tacos plate comes with rice and beans and a grilled jalapeno.

Salmon

$27.00

Swordfish

$27.00

Cod

$27.00

4th of July Menu

Steak, Eggs, and Potatoes

$19.00

Steak, Eggs, Potatoes with toast or tortillas

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Breakfast Burrito with carne asada and guacamole

BBQ Burger w/ Onion Ring

$18.00

BBQ Burger with lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion ring and BBQ sauce

Coffee/Tea/Soft Drinks/Juice

Free refills with the exception of cappucinos, lattes, milk, and juice.

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk 2%

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper Float

$7.00

Kids Drinks

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Shakes

Jogger's Special

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, banana, protein powder, juice or milk.

The Favorite

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, banana, orange juice

Traditional

$8.00

Flavors: oreo cookie, butterscotch, vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry, banana

Smoothies

Sunrise Smoothie

$8.00

strawberries, banana and orange juice

Pedro Paradise

$8.00

banana, berries, and apple juice

The Stinger Smoothie

$9.00

yogurt, banana, blueberries, protein powder, honey

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Draft Beer

Modelo

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

805

$8.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$8.00

Wine

Castle Rock Chardonnay, California

$7.00+

Castle Rock Pinot Noir, California

$7.00+

Chandon Split

$10.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Dreaming Tree Rose, California

$9.00+

Ferrari Carana Chardonnay, California

$13.00+

Firestone Vineyard Cabernet, California

$11.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$13.00+

Ruffino Pinot Grigio, Italy

$8.00+

Serial Cabernet, California

$52.00

Weibel Vineyard Brut, California

$7.00

Z.Alexander Brown Pinot Noir, California

$13.00+

Stanford Brut Bottle

$18.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Lighthouse Lemonade

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Sparkling Grayhound

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Lighthouse Libations

Arnold Palmer Mimosa

$8.00

Fiero Spritz

$8.00

ManMosa

$9.00

Michelada

$8.00

MuleMosa

$8.00

OG Mimosa

$7.00

Sat/Sun DIY Mimosas

$16.00

Mon-Fri DIY Mimosas

$18.00

Drink Specials

Tuesday Modelo

$6.00

WW CR Nior

$5.00

WW CR CHARD

$5.00

Monday Margaritas

$8.00

Monday Blue Moon

$6.00

4th of July Drink Specials

Corona Bucket- 5 beers

$25.00

4 Ranch Waters

$20.00

Tshirts

Men Small- black

$20.00

Men Medium- black

$20.00

Men Large-black

$20.00

Men XL- black

$20.00

Women Small- black

$20.00

Women Medium- black

$20.00

Women Large- black

$20.00

Women XL- black

$20.00

Hats

S/M

$25.00

L/XL

$25.00

Omelettes

All omelettes are made with 3 fresh range eggs and one of the following: hash browns, homestyle potatoes, Spanish rice, refried beans, or black beans. Served with your choice of toast, tortillas, or biscuit.

California Omelette

$18.00

served with 3 fresh eggs, bacon, ortega chilies, jack and cheddar cheese with guacamole and sour cream

Denver Omelette

$18.00

served with 3 fresh eggs, ham, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese

Chorizo Omelette

$19.20

served with 3 fresh eggs, chorizo, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, with guacamole and sour cream

Turkey Omelette

$18.00

served with 3 fresh eggs, turkey sausage, ortega chilies, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese

The Hangover Omelette

$19.20

served with 3 fresh eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, topped with chili beans and melted jack and cheddar cheese

Build your own Omelette

$13.20

Skillets

Country Skillet

$19.20

served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, pork or turkey sausage, potatoes, onions, bell peppers, topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese

Mexican Skillet

$18.00

served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, chorizo, potatoes, onions, jalapenos, scrambled eggs, topped with jack and cheddar cheese

Homestyle Skillet

$18.00

served with 2 sunny-side-up eggs, polish sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese

Scrambles

Chorizo Scramble

$18.00

served with 2 scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, topped with cheese

Diced Ham Scramble

$18.00

served with 2 scrambled eggs, diced ham, onions, cheese

Mexican Machaca

$18.00

served with 2 scrambled eggs, jalapenos, onions, your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese

Breakfast Favorites

Breakfast Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$19.20

2 eggs cooked over easy- served with your choice of bacon, pork, or turkey sausage, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, drizzled with sriracha and served on grilled thick sourdough

Eggs Florentine

$18.00

grilled English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, sliced tomatoes, spinach, and hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict

$19.20

grilled english muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce.

Lighthouse Breakfast

$18.00

2 eggs, hash brown, your choice of turkey sausage, pork sausage, or bacon. Served with toast, tortillas, English muffin, or biscuit and gravy.

Oatmeal

$9.60

Avocado Toast

$16.80

Made on squaw toast, with mashed avocado, spinach, tomato, 1 sunny-side-up egg, topped with pesto

2 Egg Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs, choice of potatoes, side and toast

Breakfast Special

$20.40

Rib-eye Breakfast Special

$25.20

Ribeye breakfast, 3 eggs any style with your choice of breakfast side and toast/tortilla.

SOB Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$15.60

Scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, hashbrowns, pico de gallo and your choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.80

Scrambled eggs, artichoke, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and fresh garlic.

Clint Eastwood

$18.00

A tortilla topped with 2 eggs any style, homestyle potatoes, homemade Spanish sauce, pork or turkey sausage, with melted jack and cheddar cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

2 eggs over medium, topped with our homemade Spanish sauce and melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with refried or black beans and Spanish rice.

Sweeter Side

Breakfast Combo

$18.00

2 eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and your choice of 2 pancakes, waffle, or french toast. Sub Crunchy French Toast add $2

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$20.40

3 fried chicken strips with a large waffle, served with maple syrup.

Buttermilk Waffle

$10.80

1 buttermilk waffle

Crunchy French Toast

$14.40

cinnamon raisin french toast

French Toast

$12.00

egg bread french toast

Buttermilk Pancakes- Short Stack (2)

$8.40

2 pancakes served

Buttermilk Pancakes- Full Stack (3)

$12.00

stack of 3 buttermilk pancakes

Appetizers

Nachos

$15.60

tortilla chips topped with black or refried beans, tomatoes, onions, olives, cilantro, melted cheese, guacamole, drizzled with sour cream. Add meat for additional fee.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$15.60

Buffalo chicken tenders served with ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery

Homemade Chips and Salsa

$7.20

Homemade chips and mild salsa

Hummus

$13.20

2 Crab Cakes

$19.20

served with habanero coleslaw and habanero sauce

Soup and Chili

Homemade Beef Chili

$8.00+

homemade bee chili served with cheese and onions

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

daily soup.

New England Clam Chowder (Fri & Sat Only)

$9.00+

New England clam chowder (white)

Salads

Chef Salad

$16.80

mixed greens, turkey, ham, roast beef, jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, and hard boiled egg

Caesar Salad

$13.20

romaine, parmesan, and our homemade croutons. add charbroiled chicken for an additional fee

Cajun Chicken Salad

$16.80

bed of lettuce surrounded by cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, and topped with our grilled cajun style chicken

Cobb Salad

$16.80

turkey, ham, bleu cheese crumbles, olives, tomato, bacon, and hardboiled egg

Fajita Taco Salad

$18.00

lettuce, black beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. served with your choice of carne asada, fajita style chicken, or vegetarian

Spinach Salad

$15.60

fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, hardboiled eggs, carrots, and bacon bits

Tuna Salad

$16.80

crisp bed of lettuce surrounded by cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, onions, and a scoop of our fresh made tuna salad.

Dinner Salad

$8.40

mixed greens, tomato, onion, and croutons.

Large salad dressing

$7.20

South of the Border

Baja Fish Tacos

$20.40

grilled Mahi Mahi served with cilantro lime coleslaw, pico de Gallo, and avocado. served in corn or flour tortillas with Spanish rice and black beans

Chicken Fajita Plate

$22.80

Sliced and grilled chicken, bellpeppers and onions. Served with spanish rice, your choice of black or refried beans. A side of flour or corn tortillas

Carne Asada Fajita Plate

$25.20

Sliced and grilled carne asada. Served with spanish rice and your choice of black or refried beans. A side of either flour or corn tortillas

Combo Fajita Plate

$27.60

Grilled fajita style chicken and carne asada. Served with spanish rice, your choice of black or refried beans. With a side of either corn or flour tortillas

Wet Burrito

$16.80

homemade cajun style black beans or refried beans, seasonal vegetables, cheese, and olives. served with Spanish rice, sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla

$20.40

our carne asada fajita style with guacamole, sour cream, and served with Spanish rice.

Sandwiches

Abalone Cove

$21.60

breaded calamari steak served on grilled thick sourdough with melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

BLTA

$18.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on your choice of toasted bread . add avocado for additional fee

Club Sandwich

$19.20

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on your choice of toasted bread.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$20.40

our homemade fried chicken tenders, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, and your choice of barbecue ranch or spicy buffalo ranch

Grilled Cheese

$14.40

Grilled white bread with melted jack and chedder cheese.

Jimbo Special

$20.40

fresh baked deli roll with turkey, melted jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion, ortega chilies, tomato, lettuce, guacamole

Pedro Melt

$19.20

grilled thick sourdough topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, with your choice of roast beef, turkey, ham, tuna, or pastrami

Point Fermin

$15.60

pita bread stuffed with melted jack and cheddar cheese, mushrooms, sprouts, avocado, tomato. Add chicken salad or tuna salad for an additional fee

Sunken City

$22.80

prime rib on grilled thick sourdough with melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce

Veggie Sandwich

$16.80

squaw bread with melted jack and cheddar cheese, shredded vegetables, fresh spinach, tomato, sprouts, mushrooms, onions, and curry dressing

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.40

Burgers

Beacon Burger

$21.60

1/2 lb charbroiled beef, grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions with our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Cabrillo Beach

$21.60

1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced avocado, sprouts, and our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Fort MacArthur Chili Cheese Size

$21.60

1/2 lb beef patty, smothered in homemade chili and topped with onions, jack and cheddar cheese

Korean Bell

$21.60

1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, smothered with mushrooms sauteed in teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Lighthouse Cheeseburger

$19.20

1/2 lb charbroiled beef, melted jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our fresh made secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$16.80

1/2 lb charbroiled beef served on grilled rye with cheese and grilled onions

California Burger

$24.00

1/2 lb charbroiled beef burger, ortega chilies, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and our homemade spicy chipotle mayo

Monday Night Lighthouse. Cheeseburger and Draft Beer

$21.60

Kids Menu

Available for kids 12 years old and younger. Served with your choice of French Fries or Fruit.

Jr Combo Breakfast

$10.80

1 pancake, 1 egg, and 2 strips of bacon or sausage.

Mickey Pancake

$8.40

Jr French Toast

$8.40

Jr Burger

$10.80

served with french fries add cheese for an additional fee

Jr Chicken Strips (3)

$10.80

served with french fries and a side of ranch

Jr Grilled Cheese

$8.40

served with french fries

Jr Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.40

served with french fries

Jr Kids Sundae

$4.80

Dessert Menu

1 scoop Ice Cream

$3.60

Ice cream sundae w/ Oreos

$7.20

Banana Split

$9.60

Lava Cake

$12.00

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Side Orders

1 Pancake

$3.60

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$7.20

3 Grilled Jalapenos

$2.40

Avocado

$4.80

Bacon

$6.00

Biscuit

$3.60

Black Beans

$4.80

Burger Patty

$4.80

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$4.80

Corn Tortillas (2)

$3.60

Cottage Cheese

$4.80

Country Gravy

$3.60

Cup of Fruit

$6.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Egg (1)

$2.40

Egg (2)

$3.60

Flour Tortillas (2)

$3.60

French Fries

$6.00

Guacamole

$4.80

Ham

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.80

Homestyle Potatoes

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.20

Polish Sausage

$6.00

Pork Sausage

$6.00

Potato Salad

$4.80

Refried Beans

$4.80

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.60

Sour Cream

$2.40

Spanish Rice

$4.80

Spanish Sauce

$3.60

Toast

$3.60

Turkey Sausage

$4.80

1 Chicken Taco

$7.20

1 Fish Taco

$8.40

1 Carne Asada Taco

$8.40
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat Like A Local

Location

508 West 39th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

Directions

Gallery
Lighthouse Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Berlin Bistro
orange star4.3 • 1,871
420 E 4th Street Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Plunge Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 638
1900 E Ocean Blvd Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Lola's - Retro Row
orange starNo Reviews
2030 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1731 East 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Hot Java
orange star4.3 • 791
2101 E Broadway LONG BEACH, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Pancho's Vegan Tacos - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1837 E. 7th Street Long Beach, CA 90813
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Pedro

Brooklyn Bros. Downtown Eats
orange star4.5 • 443
1902 S Pacific Ave San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
West Coast Philly's - San Pedro
orange star4.5 • 443
1902 S. Pacific San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Taqueria El Provechito
orange star4.5 • 353
7141 Kester Avenue Van Nuys, CA 91405
View restaurantnext
Hojas Tea House - San Pedro
orange star4.5 • 265
222 W 6th St San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Colossus - San Pedro
orange star4.5 • 247
2311 S Alma Street San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0119 - San Pedro (Gaffey St)
orange star4.6 • 199
611 S. Gaffey St San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston