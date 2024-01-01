Bean burritos in San Pedro
The Chori-Man - 2309 S. Alma St.
2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro
|Bean and Cheese Burrito No Meat
|$7.69
Our signature creamy Chori-Beans with melted cheese.
|Child's Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$7.75
A Jr. size of our Chori-Bean & Cheese Burrito.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$10.49
Our signature creamy Chori-Beans and melted cheese with your choice of chorizo, chipotle braised beef or soyrizo.