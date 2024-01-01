Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in San Pedro

San Pedro restaurants
San Pedro restaurants that serve bean burritos

Item pic

 

The Chori-Man - 2309 S. Alma St.

2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean and Cheese Burrito No Meat$7.69
Our signature creamy Chori-Beans with melted cheese.
Child's Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.75
A Jr. size of our Chori-Bean & Cheese Burrito.
Bean and Cheese Burrito$10.49
Our signature creamy Chori-Beans and melted cheese with your choice of chorizo, chipotle braised beef or soyrizo.
More about The Chori-Man - 2309 S. Alma St.
Main pic

 

Taco El Goloso- San Pedro - 247 North Gaffey Street

247 North Gaffey Street, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Burrito with just beans and cheese
More about Taco El Goloso- San Pedro - 247 North Gaffey Street

