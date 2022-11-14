Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Percolate Hawthorne Blvd

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

21540 Hawthorne Blvd #401c

Torrance, CA 90503

Order Again

Popular Items

Jasmine Flower Milk Tea
Blue Mango
Iced Peachy Oolong

Best Sellers

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$6.00+

Cold brewed butterfly pea flower tea with hints of lemongrass and lychee pair perfectly with mango fruit puree. Blue Mango is as delicious as it is "insta worthy."

Yuzu Sparkler

Yuzu Sparkler

$6.00+

Green tea paired with yuzu purée & sparkling mineral water. No boba option on this one. Please trust us

Sincerely Sesame

Sincerely Sesame

$5.50

Roasted black sesame mixed with creamy oat milk

Matcha Royale

Matcha Royale

$6.75+

Whisked ceremonial matcha, beautifully crafted with 100% fruit puree & creamy oat milk

Figgy Smalls

Figgy Smalls

$5.75

House-made mission fig puree with a touch of earl grey tea served iced latte style (organic whole milk only)

Just Peachy

Just Peachy

$6.50

A blend of sweet & savory, combining ice cold peach oolong tea with a floating cheese top

Seasonal Drinks

Juicy Jas

Juicy Jas

$6.00+

Percolate's cold brewed jasmine green tea with mango puree & juicy bits of fresh strawberry.

Yuzu Peach Cooler

Yuzu Peach Cooler

$6.00+

Cold brewed peach oolong tea with yuzu puree & tasty bits of peach.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.25+

Cold brew coffee and salted caramel topped off with milk of your choice.

Westside Ginger

Westside Ginger

$5.50

Freshly whisked Uji Matcha with limeade and ginger.

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.75+

100% natural smoothie with mango puree lightly sweetened and ice blended for a slushy treat!

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$6.75+

100% natural smoothie with pineapple puree lightly sweetened and ice blended for a slushy treat!

Oolong Luxe

Oolong Luxe

$7.25+

Award winning & uber premium oolong tea with choice of milk. Please note 8 minute steep time

Milk Teas

Early Grey Milk Tea

Early Grey Milk Tea

$5.75+

Percolate's earl grey tea blend with hints of vanilla & organic whole milk

Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)

Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)

$5.75+

Percolate's classic milk tea with a fancy name

Peachy Oolong Milk Tea

Peachy Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00+

Double cold brewed to ensure a perfectly balanced peach oolong tea, best served with organic whole milk

Jasmine Flower Milk Tea

Jasmine Flower Milk Tea

$6.00+

Delicately infused jasmine green tea. Percolate recommends organic whole milk to perfectly compliment the tea.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00+

Percolate's assam & ceylon tea blend with thai spices and condensed milk

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$6.50+

Roasted hojicha powder freshly whisked and layered with your choice of whole or oat milk

Rose Gold

Rose Gold

$5.75+

Trendy rose ceylon tea with organic milk

Peppermint Leaf Milk Tea (Caffeine-Free)

Peppermint Leaf Milk Tea (Caffeine-Free)

$5.75+

Refreshingly clean peppermint leaf tea best served with organic whole milk

Berry Good Milk Tea (Caffeine-Free)

Berry Good Milk Tea (Caffeine-Free)

$5.75+

Blend of raspberries, black currants, cranberries, elderberries, rose hips & hibiscus flowers. Served with organic whole milk

Spotless Chai

Spotless Chai

$6.00+

The rich complexity of oolong tea with cardamom, chicory & cocoa nibs pair nicely with organic whole milk

Lush Vanilla

Lush Vanilla

$6.00+

Creamy & exotic vanilla oolong tea with organic milk

Fruit Coolers

Lychee Rose Cooler

Lychee Rose Cooler

$6.00+

Cold brewed rose black tea with 100% lychee puree is the perfect drink of the summer.

Strawberry Banana Cooler

Strawberry Banana Cooler

$6.00+

Cold brewed strawberry hibiscus tea with 100% banana puree. A classic flavor combination that is amazing with our small batch boba.

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$6.00+

Cold brewed butterfly pea flower tea with hints of lemongrass and lychee pair perfectly with mango fruit puree. Blue Mango is as delicious as it is "insta worthy."

Passionfruit Fruit Tea

Passionfruit Fruit Tea

$6.00+

Freshly brewed oolong tea with passionfruit & orange juice garnished with fresh fruit

Chocolate Banana Cooler (Latte Style)

Chocolate Banana Cooler (Latte Style)

$5.75

Premium 60% dark chocolate paired with banana puree and organic whole milk or oat milk. Another classic flavor profile with a unique Percolate twist.

Matcha Teas

Matcha + Water

Matcha + Water

$5.50+

Freshly whisked ceremonial matcha topped with filtered water

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00+

Our whisked ceremonial matcha best served with either oat or organic whole milk

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ceremonial matcha with freshly steamed milk

Spotted Matcha

Spotted Matcha

$5.75

A layered matcha latte with roasted black sesame served over ice.

Caramel Pistachio Matcha

Caramel Pistachio Matcha

$6.25

Freshly whisked Uji Matcha with caramel and Táche Pistachio Milk that is one of the smoothest matcha experiences you will have.

Melted Matcha

Melted Matcha

$6.50

Freshly whisked matcha with organic whole milk and our house-made cheese foam.

Cheese Teas

Just Peachy

Just Peachy

$6.50

A blend of sweet & savory, combining ice cold peach oolong tea with a floating cheese top

Jasmine Cream

Jasmine Cream

$6.50

Cold brew jasmine green tea with a creamy cheese foam

Melted Matcha

Melted Matcha

$6.50

Freshly whisked matcha with organic whole milk and our house-made cheese foam.

Too Early

Too Early

$6.50

A blend of sweet & savory, combining ice cold earl grey tea with a floating cheese top

Iced + Sparkling Teas

Iced Peachy Oolong

Iced Peachy Oolong

$4.75+
Iced Jasmine Flower

Iced Jasmine Flower

$4.75+
Iced Lavender Vert

Iced Lavender Vert

$3.75+Out of stock
Iced Berry Good (Caffeine-Free)

Iced Berry Good (Caffeine-Free)

$3.75+
Lavender Vert Sparkler

Lavender Vert Sparkler

$6.00+Out of stock

Japanese green tea paired with sparkling mineral water producing a smooth lavender finish. Served in 24oz

Strawberry Sparkler

Strawberry Sparkler

$6.00+

Strawberry tea paired with refreshing sparkling mineral water.

Hot Tea Classics

Hot Yuzu Cream

Hot Yuzu Cream

$3.50+Out of stock
Hot Jasmine Flower

Hot Jasmine Flower

$3.50+
Hot Early Grey

Hot Early Grey

$3.50+
Hot Rose Bouquet

Hot Rose Bouquet

$3.50+
Hot Peachy Oolong

Hot Peachy Oolong

$3.50+
Hot Emerald Oolong

Hot Emerald Oolong

$3.50+
Hot Nutty Honeybush

Hot Nutty Honeybush

$3.50+
Hot Market Strawberry

Hot Market Strawberry

$3.50+
Hot Turmeric Healer

Hot Turmeric Healer

$3.50+
Hot Peppermint Leaf

Hot Peppermint Leaf

$3.50+

Tea Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ceremonial matcha with freshly steamed milk

Hot Turmeric Latte

Hot Turmeric Latte

$5.50

Craft Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.00+

House made cold brew coffee over ice. If you would like cream & sugar please order the Savage Brew.

Savage Brew

Savage Brew

$6.25+

Cold brew coffee best served with oat milk or organic whole milk

The Cardi

The Cardi

$5.75

Freshly brewed espresso with pure vanilla, cardamom & creamy oat milk

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Four shots of espresso...yes 4 shots! We paired the espresso with our house made all-natural creamer resulting in an invigorating coffee experience to start your day.

Sweet Cocoa Cream

Sweet Cocoa Cream

$6.25

Double shot of espresso with 60% sipping chocolate, choice of milk & Percolate's house-made sweet cream(contains dairy)

Coffee

Café Latte

Café Latte

$5.50

Espresso & steamed organic whole milk Full bodied, chocolate balanced Origin: Various Regions

Iced Café Latte

Iced Café Latte

$5.00+
Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Espresso with organic microfoam (steamed milk) Full bodied, chocolate balanced Origin: Various Regions

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Espresso topped with hot filtered water Full bodied, chocolate balanced Origin: Various Regions

Canned Drinks

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Vive Immunity Boost

$3.99

Fermensch Kombucha

$4.99

Recess + Hemp Extract

$4.99

Vybes + Hemp Extract

$5.99
Vive Sparking Immunity Drink

Vive Sparking Immunity Drink

$3.99Out of stock

Cookies

The Chocolate Chip

The Chocolate Chip

$3.99Out of stock

NOWHERE bakery (Vegan, Paleo, No Refined Sugar)

The Double Chocolate Chip

The Double Chocolate Chip

$3.99Out of stock

NOWHERE bakery (Vegan, Paleo, No Refined Sugar)

The Nutter Butter

The Nutter Butter

$3.99Out of stock

Small in size BIG in Flavor NOWHERE Bakery (Vegan, Paleo, No Refined Sugar)

The Brownie

The Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

NOWHERE Bakery (Vegan, Paleo, No Refined Sugar)

Quick Bites

Flatbread Pizza Dipper

Flatbread Pizza Dipper

$4.49Out of stock

The fan-favorite Pizza Dipper got a gluten free upgrade! Same delicious zucchini parm sauce and organic mozzarella now paired with our cassava-flaxseed cracker. Crunchy, savory, balanced and made with nothing but the good stuff.

Taco Dipper

Taco Dipper

$4.49Out of stock

This flavor combination is truly a match made in snack heaven! With our signature cassava-flaxeed crackers that you can dip into fresh guacamole and top with organic mozzarella cheese - this is one delicious

Guac Dipper

Guac Dipper

$4.49Out of stock

Vegan snacks for the win! Say hello to this simple yet satiating Guac Dipper. Made with 100% organic avocados and paired with our famous cassava-flaxseed cracker. This is one grab and go item that is a major upgrade to your snack routine.

Hummus Dipper

Hummus Dipper

$4.49Out of stock

Zesty hummus meets cassava flaxseed crackers for a flavor combo that packs a punch. With 5g of protein and 4g of fiber, this snack is balanced in all the right ways for little bodies and big bodies alike.

Nora Crispy Seaweed Snacks (Gluten Free)

Nora Crispy Seaweed Snacks (Gluten Free)

$3.99

Rip Van Wafels

$2.49

Dutch Caramel & Vanilla

Hu Paleo Chocolate Bar

$5.99

Premium Blends

Premium loose leaf tea perfect for home or the office. Sold in 60g resealable bags. Will make approximately 20 cups of tea
Lavender Green Tea

Lavender Green Tea

$9.99

Lavender flowers compliment our Japanese sencha green tea. Simple perfection

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$9.99

This premium jasmine green tea from Fujian has been delicately infused with jasmine flower many times over resulting in an intoxicating elixir

Early Grey Black Tea

Early Grey Black Tea

$9.99

Flavors of vanilla and cream combined to soften the bergamot notes of a traditional Earl Grey

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$9.99

This Peachy Oolong is made with a darker oolong blend from Taiwan that creates a very complex yet fruit forward delight for the senses. It is amazing iced

First Harvest Matcha

First Harvest Matcha

$9.99

Our first harvest matcha from Uji Japan has remarkable umami flavor, vibrant green color and it’s most suitable drinking straight with water or as a latte.

Premium Herbal Blends (Caffeine-Free)

Premium caffeine-free delights perfect for all times of the day. Sold in 60g resealable bags. Will make approximately 20 cups of tea
Strawberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

Strawberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

$9.99

Berry Good's fruit cream flavor is all natural, coming from black currants, cranberries, raspberries, hibiscus flowers and rose hip peels

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beautifully Crafted® tea, coffee and boba using premium all natural ingredients.

Location

21540 Hawthorne Blvd #401c, Torrance, CA 90503

Directions

