Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Percolate Hawthorne Blvd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Beautifully Crafted® tea, coffee and boba using premium all natural ingredients.
Location
21540 Hawthorne Blvd #401c, Torrance, CA 90503
