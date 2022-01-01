Torrance cafés you'll love

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

2549 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

Caramel Latte$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
Old Fashion$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery image

 

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

MORNING$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Scramble Eggs
Swiss Cheese
Bacon
Chives
CLUB$14.00
Baguette
Chicken
Bacon Strip
Tomato
Arugula
Dijon Vinaigrette
CALIFORNIAN$14.00
Country Bread
Avocado
Goat Cheese
Tomatoes
Fresh Basil
Espelette Pepper
Fleur de Sel
Clutch & Coffee image

 

Clutch & Coffee

1321 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Smoked Sausage Rueben$11.95
GRILLED KIELBASA, BASIL AIOLI, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, PICKLED ONIONS & ARUGULA
ON A TOASTED FRENCH ROLL W/ FRIES
Creme Brulee flat white$6.50
0011 - Torrance image

 

0011 - Torrance

1735 W. Carson St., Ste. A, Torrance

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Torrance

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Katsu

Chicken Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

