Torrance cafés you'll love

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
2549 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Popular items
|Caramel Latte
|$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
|Saigon Cinnamon Crumb
|$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
|Old Fashion
|$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Popular items
|MORNING
|$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Scramble Eggs
Swiss Cheese
Bacon
Chives
|CLUB
|$14.00
Baguette
Chicken
Bacon Strip
Tomato
Arugula
Dijon Vinaigrette
|CALIFORNIAN
|$14.00
Country Bread
Avocado
Goat Cheese
Tomatoes
Fresh Basil
Espelette Pepper
Fleur de Sel
Clutch & Coffee
Clutch & Coffee
1321 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Popular items
|Smoked Sausage Rueben
|$11.95
GRILLED KIELBASA, BASIL AIOLI, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, PICKLED ONIONS & ARUGULA
ON A TOASTED FRENCH ROLL W/ FRIES
|Creme Brulee flat white
|$6.50