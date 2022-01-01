Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Torrance

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled White Fish Taco Combo$8.99
Alacarte Filet Mignon Taco$2.99
Mahi Mahi Taco Combo$9.99
More about FishBonz Grill
b86e5ea1-32bc-4cc0-8636-eeb307be163b image

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chingon Kitchen Pescado Tacos$14.95
Flour Tortillas + Beer-Battered Sea Bass + Spicy Crema + Cabbage + Tomatillo Salsa + Cilantro + Lime
Chingon Kitchen Everything Tacos$13.95
Corn Tortillas + Choice of Protein + Lettuce + Cheese + Crema + Guacamole + Cilantro + Salsa Mexicana + Spanish Rice & Black Beans
Chingon Kitchen Crispy Tacos$11.95
Corn Tortillas + Choice of Protein + Lettuce + Cheese + Crema + Salsa Mexicana.
More about The Brews Hall

