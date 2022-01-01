Tacos in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve tacos
More about FishBonz Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Grilled White Fish Taco Combo
|$8.99
|Alacarte Filet Mignon Taco
|$2.99
|Mahi Mahi Taco Combo
|$9.99
More about The Brews Hall
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
|Chingon Kitchen Pescado Tacos
|$14.95
Flour Tortillas + Beer-Battered Sea Bass + Spicy Crema + Cabbage + Tomatillo Salsa + Cilantro + Lime
|Chingon Kitchen Everything Tacos
|$13.95
Corn Tortillas + Choice of Protein + Lettuce + Cheese + Crema + Guacamole + Cilantro + Salsa Mexicana + Spanish Rice & Black Beans
|Chingon Kitchen Crispy Tacos
|$11.95
Corn Tortillas + Choice of Protein + Lettuce + Cheese + Crema + Salsa Mexicana.