Curry in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve curry
Katsu Bar Torrance
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
|Curry Katsu Bowl
|$12.50
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
|Five Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl
|$12.00
Curry with korean kimchi mandu
|Curry Dip
|$4.00
Side of curry dip
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$9.50
Tender chicken filet, panko breaded, and deep-fried. Served with two scoops of steamed rice and topped with our homemade Japanese curry sauce.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$15.00
Our popular chicken katsu served on a bed of steamed rice, with our homemade curry sauce. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with potato macaroni salad.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Loco Moco Plate
|$17.00
Chicken katsu on a bed of rice topped with two over-easy eggs, with our homemade curry sauce on side. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with potato macaroni salad.