Sutadonya- Torrance

3525 West Carson Street

Torrance, CA 90503

Order Again

Popular Items

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Pork Don/ Sutadon
{Fixed Menu} Chicken Cutlet Curry
[Single Dish] Sutamina Pork/ Garlic Pork

Curry Happy Hour!!

Curry Bowl(1 Side and 1 Main Meal with Curry Sauce )

Curry Bowl(1 Side and 1 Main Meal with Curry Sauce )

$12.99

Your choice of freshly stir fryed meat, freshly stir fryed meat with vegitable or freshly stir fryed Tofu served in a delicious bowl with curry sauce and rice, grain rice, fried rice or yakisoba, and topped with soft boild egg or sauces. You can choose 1 or 2 carb dishes and 1 or 2 main meal. And you can take off the 2 carbohydrate and 2 main meal for half and half.

Curry Plate(1 Side and 2 Main Meal with Curry Sauce )

Curry Plate(1 Side and 2 Main Meal with Curry Sauce )

$18.99

Your choice of freshly stir fryed meat, freshly stir fryed meat with vegitable or freshly stir fryed Tofu served in a delicious bowl with curry sauce and rice, grain rice, fried rice or yakisoba, and topped with soft boild egg or sauces. You can choose 1 or 2 carb dishes and 1 or 2 main meal. And you can take off the 2 carbohydrate for half and half.

{Fixed Menu} Chicken Cutlet Curry

{Fixed Menu} Chicken Cutlet Curry

$13.99

This is our Deep Fried Chicken Curry but renamed it Katsu Curry! Chicken Katsu over rice with our very own curry sauce!!!

{Fixed Menu} Karaage Curry

{Fixed Menu} Karaage Curry

$12.99

Our very own Karaage Chicken served over rice and Curry!!

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Curry

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Curry

$11.99

Our very own Sutaminadon Meat over rice and curry!!

Curry & Rice Combo

Curry & Rice Combo

$11.99

Make your own COMBO PLATE! ! Curry & rice with a side of karaage and a side of your choice of flavor of meat . You can choose the karaage sauce and flavor of meat . 5 Karaage sauses and 4 flavor of meat. Karaage sauces (Special A1 sauce , Teriyaki Mayo , Sriacha Mayo , Original sauce , Wasabi Tartar ) Flavor of Meat (SUTADON sauce , Shogadon sauce , Spicy SUTADON sauce , Mild SUTADON sauce)

Fixed Menu - Pork Dishes

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Pork Don/ Sutadon

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Pork Don/ Sutadon

$9.99

Beloved by customers over 50 years, garlic pork, sauteed onions & green onions over rice. Topped off with a soft boiled egg!! Garlic pork bowl. If you want the less salty version of our Sutadon , you shold choice the Mild Sutadon. Topped off with a soft boiled egg!! Do you like garlic ? If you like garlic , you have to eat Sutadon. If you like ginger , you have to eat Shougadon . IF you like spicy one, you have to eat Spicy Sutadon. If you like sauce , you have to add a extra sauce.

{Fixed Menu} Spicy Sutamina Pork Don/ Karasutadon

{Fixed Menu} Spicy Sutamina Pork Don/ Karasutadon

$10.49

Spicy garlic pork bowl. For spicy addict. Finely selected pork for sutadon is cooked in appropriate temperature for tender texture. The pork belly is quickly stir-fried with original sauce. Finely selected pork for Sutadon is cooked in appropriate temperature for tender texture. The pork belly is quickly stir-fried with high heat to merge with the Original Garlic Spicy Suta Sauce that will make you mouth water.

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Pork Vegetable Don

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Pork Vegetable Don

$10.49
{Fixed Menu}Shouga Don/Ginger Pork Bowl

{Fixed Menu}Shouga Don/Ginger Pork Bowl

$9.99

Ginger pork, sauteed onions & green onions over rice. Ginger pork bowl. Do you like ginger ? If you like ginger , you have to eat Shougadon . If you like garlic , you have to eat Sutadon. IF you like spicy one, you have to eat Spicy Sutadon. If you like sauce , you have to add a extra sauce.

Fixed Menu- Chicken Dishes

{Fixed Menu} Karaage Don

{Fixed Menu} Karaage Don

$12.99
{Fixed Menu} Chicken Cutlet Don

{Fixed Menu} Chicken Cutlet Don

$12.99
{Fixed Menu} Tori Sutadon

{Fixed Menu} Tori Sutadon

$11.49

Our Chicken Sutadon!! Chicken Karaage Marinated and cooked with our very own sutadon sauce!!

{Fixed Menu} Spicy Torisutadon

{Fixed Menu} Spicy Torisutadon

$12.49

Our Spicy version of our Chicken Sutadon!!! Marinated Karaage cooked with our very own karasuta sauce!!

Fixed Menu- Curry Dishes

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Curry

{Fixed Menu} Sutamina Curry

$13.99

Our very own Sutaminadon Meat over rice and curry!!

{Fixed Menu} Chicken Cutlet Curry

{Fixed Menu} Chicken Cutlet Curry

$15.99

This is our Deep Fried Chicken Curry but renamed it Katsu Curry! Chicken Katsu over rice with our very own curry sauce!!!

{Fixed Menu} Karaage Curry

{Fixed Menu} Karaage Curry

$14.99

Our very own Karaage Chicken served over rice and Curry!!

Combo Menu

Donburi Combo

Donburi Combo

$14.49

Make your own COMBO PLATE! ! White rice with a side of karaage and a side of your choice of flavor of meat . You can choose the karaage sauce and main meal. 5 Karaage sauses and 8 main meal. Karaage sauces (Special A1 sauce , Teriyaki Mayo , Sriacha Mayo , Original sauce , Wasabi Tartar ) Main Meal (Sutamina Pork, Spicy Sutamina Pork, Sutamina Pork Vegetable, Spicy Sutamina Pork Vegetable, Sutamina Chicken, Spicy Sutamina Chicken, Sutamina Tofu, Spicy Sutamina Tofu))

Curry & Rice Combo

Curry & Rice Combo

$16.49

Make your own COMBO PLATE! ! Curry & rice with a side of karaage and a side of your choice of flavor of meat . You can choose the karaage sauce and main meal. 5 Karaage sauses and 8 main meal. Karaage sauces (Special A1 sauce , Teriyaki Mayo , Sriacha Mayo , Original sauce , Wasabi Tartar ) Main Meal (Sutamina Pork, Spicy Sutamina Pork, Sutamina Pork Vegetable, Spicy Sutamina Pork Vegetable, Sutamina Chicken, Spicy Sutamina Chicken, Sutamina Tofu, Spicy Sutamina Tofu))

Fried Rice Combo Plate

Fried Rice Combo Plate

$18.49

Make your own COMBO PLATE! ! Fried rice with a side of karaage and a side of your choice of flavor of meat . You can choose the karaage sauce and main meal. 5 Karaage sauses and 8 main meal. Karaage sauces (Special A1 sauce , Teriyaki Mayo , Sriacha Mayo , Original sauce , Wasabi Tartar ) Main Meal (Sutamina Pork, Spicy Sutamina Pork, Sutamina Pork Vegetable, Spicy Sutamina Pork Vegetable, Sutamina Chicken, Spicy Sutamina Chicken, Sutamina Tofu, Spicy Sutamina Tofu))

Yakisoba Combo Plate

Yakisoba Combo Plate

$16.49Out of stock

Make your own COMBO PLATE! ! Yakisoba with a side of karaage and a side of your choice of flavor of meat . You can choose the karaage sauce and main meal. 5 Karaage sauses and 8 main meal. Karaage sauces (Special A1 sauce , Teriyaki Mayo , Sriacha Mayo , Original sauce , Wasabi Tartar ) Main Meal (Sutamina Pork, Spicy Sutamina Pork, Sutamina Pork Vegetable, Spicy Sutamina Pork Vegetable, Sutamina Chicken, Spicy Sutamina Chicken, Sutamina Tofu, Spicy Sutamina Tofu))

Choose your Style of Meal!!

Bowl(1 side, 1 main Meal)

Bowl(1 side, 1 main Meal)

$10.49

Your choice of freshly stir fryed meat, freshly stir fryed meat with vegitable or freshly stir fryed Tofu served in a delicious bowl with rice, grain rice, fried rice or yakisoba, and topped with soft boild egg or sauces. You can choose 1 or 2 carb dishes and 1 or 2 main meal. And you can take off the 2 carbohydrate and 2 main meal for half and half.

Curry Bowl(1 Side and 1 Main Meal with Curry Sauce )

Curry Bowl(1 Side and 1 Main Meal with Curry Sauce )

$14.99

Your choice of freshly stir fryed meat, freshly stir fryed meat with vegitable or freshly stir fryed Tofu served in a delicious bowl with curry sauce and rice, grain rice, fried rice or yakisoba, and topped with soft boild egg or sauces. You can choose 1 or 2 carb dishes and 1 or 2 main meal. And you can take off the 2 carbohydrate and 2 main meal for half and half.

Plate(1 Side and 2 Main Meal)

Plate(1 Side and 2 Main Meal)

$16.99

Your choice of freshly stir fryed meat, freshly stir fryed meat with vegitable or freshly stir fryed Tofu served in a delicious bowl with rice, grain rice, fried rice or yakisoba, and topped with soft boild egg or sauces. You can choose 1 or 2 carb dishes and 1 or 2 main meal. And you can take off the 2 carbohydrate for half and half.

Curry Plate(1 Side and 2 Main Meal with Curry Sauce )

Curry Plate(1 Side and 2 Main Meal with Curry Sauce )

$20.99

Your choice of freshly stir fryed meat, freshly stir fryed meat with vegitable or freshly stir fryed Tofu served in a delicious bowl with curry sauce and rice, grain rice, fried rice or yakisoba, and topped with soft boild egg or sauces. You can choose 1 or 2 carb dishes and 1 or 2 main meal. And you can take off the 2 carbohydrate for half and half.

Single Dish/ Just protein

[Single Dish] Sutamina Pork/ Garlic Pork

[Single Dish] Sutamina Pork/ Garlic Pork

$7.00+

A plate of our Sutamina pork. *No rice included, just the meat.

[Single Dish] Spicy Sutamina Pork/ Spicy Garlic Pork

[Single Dish] Spicy Sutamina Pork/ Spicy Garlic Pork

$7.00+

A plate of our Spicy Sutamina pork. *No rice included, just the meat.

[Single Dish] Sutamina Chicken/ Garlic Chicken

[Single Dish] Sutamina Chicken/ Garlic Chicken

$7.00+

A plate of our Sutamina Chicken. *No rice included, just the meat.

[Single Dish] Spicy Sutamina Chicken/ Spicy Garlic Chicken

[Single Dish] Spicy Sutamina Chicken/ Spicy Garlic Chicken

$7.00+

A plate of our Spicy Sutamina chicken. *No rice included, just the meat.

[Single Dish] Chicken Cutlet

[Single Dish] Chicken Cutlet

$7.00Out of stock

A plate of our Chicken Katsu. *No rice included, just the meat.

[Single Dish] Karaage/ Japanese Style Chicken

[Single Dish] Karaage/ Japanese Style Chicken

$7.00+

A plate of our Karaage. *No rice included, just the meat.

[Single Dish] Sutamina Pork Vegetable/ Garlic Pork Vegetables

[Single Dish] Sutamina Pork Vegetable/ Garlic Pork Vegetables

$7.00+

A plate of our Sutamina pork vegetables. *No rice included, just the meat and vegetables.

[Single Dish] Spicy Sutamina Pork Vegetables/ Spicy Garlic Pork & Vegetables

[Single Dish] Spicy Sutamina Pork Vegetables/ Spicy Garlic Pork & Vegetables

$7.00+

A plate of our Spicy Sutamina pork vegetable. *No rice included, just the meat and vegetables.

[Single Dish] Sutamina Tofu/ Garlic Tofu

[Single Dish] Sutamina Tofu/ Garlic Tofu

$7.00+

A plate of our Sutamina tofu. *No rice included, just the tofu and vegetables.

[Single Dish] Spicy Sutamina Tofu/ Spicy Garlic Tofu

[Single Dish] Spicy Sutamina Tofu/ Spicy Garlic Tofu

$7.00+

A plate of our Spicy Sutamina tofu. *No rice included, just the tofu and vegetables.

[Single Dish] Shouga pork/ Ginger pork

$7.00+

A plate of our Ginger Pork. *No rice included, just the meat.

Side Menu Dishes

4 pc Yaki Gyoza (Pan Fried Gyoza)

4 pc Yaki Gyoza (Pan Fried Gyoza)

$4.00
7 piece Yaki Gyoza (Pan Fried)

7 piece Yaki Gyoza (Pan Fried)

$6.00
10 piece Yaki Gyoza (Pan Fried)

10 piece Yaki Gyoza (Pan Fried)

$8.00
4 piece Age Gyoza (Fried Gyoza)

4 piece Age Gyoza (Fried Gyoza)

$4.00
7 piece Age Gyoza (Fried Gyoza)

7 piece Age Gyoza (Fried Gyoza)

$6.00
10 piece Age Gyoza (Fried Gyoza)

10 piece Age Gyoza (Fried Gyoza)

$8.00
Clam Chowder Croquette (1pc)

Clam Chowder Croquette (1pc)

$4.00
Deep Fried Oyster (1pc)

Deep Fried Oyster (1pc)

$2.00
Karaage Chicken (1pc)

Karaage Chicken (1pc)

$4.00
Shredded Cabbage

Shredded Cabbage

$2.00
Pork Katsu (1pc)

Pork Katsu (1pc)

$4.00Out of stock
Takoyaki 8pieces

Takoyaki 8pieces

$6.00

Bowl of White Rice

$4.00

Salads and Soups

Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.49
Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$4.99
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$4.99Out of stock
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.49
Japanese Coleslaw Salad

Japanese Coleslaw Salad

$4.00

Our very own Japanese Coleslaw Salad. Comes with shredded cabbage, red cabbage, shredded carrots, bonito flakes, mayonnaise, and our very own dressing on top!!

Soft drinks

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Water

$1.49

Tea

Black Oolong Tea

$2.49

Green Tea

$2.49

Special Sauces & Toppings

Soft boiled egg

Soft boiled egg

$1.50
Special A1 Sauce

Special A1 Sauce

$1.50
Sriracha Mayo Sauce

Sriracha Mayo Sauce

$1.50
Teriyaki Mayo Sauce

Teriyaki Mayo Sauce

$1.50
Wasabi Mayo Sauce

Wasabi Mayo Sauce

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving customers for over 50 years in Tokyo, Japan. We strive to share our Japanese food at Sutadonya to the world by cooking from our heart.

Location

3525 West Carson Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Directions

