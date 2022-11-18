Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Kirari West 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
1,318 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Goodboybob Coffee - Manhattan Beach
No Reviews
1300 Highland Ave. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
SusieCakes - Manhattan Beach
4.5 • 1,059
3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
No Reviews
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach
W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
More near Redondo Beach