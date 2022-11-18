Kirari West imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kirari West 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy

1,318 Reviews

$$

707 N Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Egg Melt
Bacon Chipotle Egg Melt
Turkey Avocado Panini

Coffee

Latte

$5.65

Cappuccino

$5.55

Macchiato

$4.85

Espresso Shot

$4.35

Cafe Mocha

$6.05

House Drip

$4.15

Cold Brew

$5.65

Americano

$4.90

Milk

$3.95

Tea

Sencha

$4.95

Genmaicha

$4.75

Houjicha

$4.95

English Breakfast

$4.75

Jasmine

$4.75

Peppermint

$4.35

Chai Latte

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Matcha on the rocks

$5.55

Fruit Iced Tea

$5.25

Bottles

Cane Cola

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Still Water

$2.85

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Egg Melts

Original Egg Melt

Original Egg Melt

$9.25

Black forest ham / Cheddar / Homemade tartar sauce / Fried egg

Turkey Egg Melt

Turkey Egg Melt

$9.25

Turkey / Monterey jack / Pesto Mayo / Fried egg

Bacon Chipotle Egg Melt

Bacon Chipotle Egg Melt

$9.25

Bacon / Cheddar / Honey Chipotle Mayo / Fried egg

Veggie Egg Melt

Veggie Egg Melt

$9.45

Avocado / Mozzarella / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Fried Egg

Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Panini

Turkey Avocado Panini

$13.95

Turkey / Monterey Jack / Avocado / Garlic Aioli

Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$13.65

Turkey / Monterey Jack / Roasted Red Pepper / Basil Pesto Mayo

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$13.65

Black Forest Ham / Sharp Cheddar / Roasted Green Apple / Honey Chipolte / Mayo

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$13.25

Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato / Homemade Pesto / Olive oil / balsamic Vinegar

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Sharp Cheddar / Monterey Jack / Parmesan / choice of Pesto, Honey Chipolte or Garlic Aioli

Tuna Avocado Sandwich

Tuna Avocado Sandwich

$13.95

Tuna Salad / Sharp Cheddar / Avocado/Spring Mix

Turmeric Chicken Sandwich

Turmeric Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Salad / Monterey Jack / Sliced Tomato/Spring Mix

The Club

The Club

$13.95

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, Mix Greens, Homemade Honey Mustard

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.55

Mashed Avocado / Goat Cheese / Pickled Red Onion / Mixed Green Salad

Double Berry French Toast

Double Berry French Toast

$10.95

Kirari's signature gluten-free bread soaked overnight topped with fresh strawberry and blueberry

Banana Nutella French Toast

Banana Nutella French Toast

$10.95

Kirari's signature gluten-free bread soaked overnight, cinnamon, topped with banana, nutella, roasted almond

Salad

Tuna Avocado Salad

Tuna Avocado Salad

$13.95

Homemade Herbed Albacore Tuna salad mix / Cheddar / Avocado / Black Olives / Tomato

Turmeric Chicken Salad

Turmeric Chicken Salad

$13.95

Homemade Turmeric Spiced Chicken Beast salad mix / Monterey Jack / Tomato Kirari West Salad Kirari West Salad Chopped Bacon / Goat Cheese /Avocado/

Kirari West Salad

Kirari West Salad

$12.75

Chopped Bacon / Goat Cheese /Avocado/ Dried Cranberry / Roasted Almond

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

707 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

Gallery
Kirari West image

Map
