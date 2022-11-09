Gastropubs
American
Bars & Lounges
Hudson House
1,504 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Surf Shack with great food and drinks. Join us on our patio or dine-in! Expansive cocktail list, beers on tap and TVs!
Location
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
No Reviews
144 N. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Georgia's Lounge - 1500 Aviation Blvd
4.8 • 116
1500 Aviation Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach
W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Kirari West - 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
4.7 • 1,318
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
More near Redondo Beach