Hudson House

514 N Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

2% Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Surf Shack with great food and drinks. Join us on our patio or dine-in! Expansive cocktail list, beers on tap and TVs!

514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

