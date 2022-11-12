- Home
Hojas Tea House Wilmington
No reviews yet
1201 N Avalon Blvd
Ste. B
Wilmington, CA 90744
Order Again
Breakfast
Steel Cut Oats
With raw sugar and walnuts and a choice of the following: banana, blueberries, strawberries or green tea infused goji berries
Ham N Cheese Croissant
With mayo.
Spinach & Tomato Bagel w/ CC
Choice of Bagel: Everything, Cinnamon Raisin or plain.
Stinky Bagel
Toasted bagel with garlic apricot cream cheese spread Choice of Bagel: everything, cinnamon raisin or plain
PB & Banana
Organic peanut butter with banana and organic raw honey on a multi grain toast
Alma's Favorite Toast
Multi grain toast with organic coconut oil and organic raw honey
Chefs Special Bagel
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
Breakfast Egg Sandwich
Black forest ham with egg, provolone cheese with choice of Hojas chipotle sauce, Hojas Green Pesto or plain mayo. Substitute for egg whites - extra charge
Bagel Toasted
Choice of bagel: everything, cinnamon raisin or plain
Croissant Toasted
Buttery, Flaky, Crisp Dough
Avocado Toast
Lunch
Caprese Con Prosciutto
Fresh tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese with prossiutto ham and Hojas Green Pesto.
Roast Beef
(Hot Sandwich) Slices of roast beef, provolone cheese, pickles, horseradish mayo blend. Best on white baguette or Panini
Trio Club
Black forest ham, smoked turkey and roast beef with cheddar cheese, spicy mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onions
Veggie & Hummus
(served best as a wrap) Scoop of Hojas Hummus, provolone cheese, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumbers, pickles, red onions, sprouts and roasted red peppers
White Tuna Sandwich
mayo, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, pickles and red onions
Egg Salad
mayo, green onions and pepper
Sun Dried Tomato Panini
House made pesto, cream cheese, sun dried tomato and chicken breast.
Nacho's Cheese Toast Panini
Two blend cheese and jalapenos.
Salads
Chinese Chicken
chicken, romaine lettuce, cabbage, almonds, green onions, carrot shavings and oven baked noodles served with Hojas Cilantro Sesame Ginger Dressing.
Beet N Berry
Spinach with roasted red beets, strawberries,blueberries, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with Hojas Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
Arugula & Pecorino Romano
served with pine nuts, lemon wedges and tossed with lemon and olive oil
Farm Salad
Spring mix salad with garbanzo beans, red kidney beans, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, kalamata olives, red onions, served with pine nuts and feta cheese.
Kale Quinoa Sesame Salad
Kale, quiona, carrots, almonds, with sesame seed dressing. Add grilled chicken breast for an additional charge.
Sides
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Organic Greek yogurt with berries, almonds and raw honey
Frutas Con Crema
House made sweet cream with bananas, berries, granolas and coconut
Quinoa Salad Cup
Cucumber, tomato, green onion, mint and lemon. Add Feta Cheese .50
Fruit Cup
Seasonal Fruit Cup
Chips BBQ
Dirty Chip Brand
Chips Sea Salt
Dirty Chips Brand
Chips Vinegar
Dirty Chips Brand
Chips Jalapeno
Dirty Chips Brand
Pastries
Banana Bread
Blueberry muffin
Bread pudding
Butter Scone
Our traditional scone is packed with blueberries.
Carrot Bar
One layer of our popular carrot cake in the form of a bar topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped almonds.
Carrot cake
Cheesecake
Our New York Cheesecake topped with ground almonds.
Chocolate Bunt
A combination of cocoa and chocolate chips is added to this delicious moist cake which is covered with chocolate ganache frosting.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A sweet butter cookie laced with chocolate chunks and nuts.
Chocolate Chip Scone
Our popular scone recipe is combined with chocolate chips.
Chocolate Fantasy Cake
A moist chocolate cake topped with a delicious chocolate mousse blended with Cream of Cocoa, imported mocha paste and espresso. This dessert is finish with a layer of chocolate ganache, chocolate triangle and chocolate drizzle
Coconut Cake
Three layers of light, fluffy white cake are separated with apricot marmalade and creamy vanilla custard. It is covered in whipped cream frosting and shredded coconut.
Cranberry Orange Scone
A combination of cranberries and orange in our delicious scone
French sable cookies
Fruit Tart
Our buttery shortbread crust lined with chocolate and filled with creamy custard, topped with seasonal fresh fruit and finished with an apricot glaze.
Key Lime Pie
Lemon bars
Lemon Bunt
A delicious and moist lemon cake made with fresh lemon juice and topped with a sugar glaze.
Macaroon Caramel
Macaroon Chocolate
Macaroon Lemon
Macaroon Pistachio
Macaroon Raspberry
Macaroons Vanilla
Oatmeal Cookie
A chewy sweet butter cookie mixed with oatmeal, raisins, pecans and rolled in oats
Oreo Cheesecake
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
Peanut butter protein cookie
Raspberry Shortbread
Two layers of our delicious shortbread filled with a layer of raspberry marmalade and dusted with powdered sugar
Red Velvet Cupcake
A delicious red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with cake crumbles.
Rose cupcake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Hojas Chocolate Chip Cookies
Hojas Oatmeal Cookie
Banana pudding cheesecake
Hojas Gluten Free
Hojas vegan chocolate chip cookie
Seasonal Pastries
Ready to Go
Coffee & Espresso
Single Shot
Double Shot
Cortadito Shot
Espresso macchiato
Caramel Crunch
Chocolate Chunk
Madagascar Vanilla
Matcha Frappe
24oz Regular Cold Brew
24oz Iced Cafe Latte
24oz Iced Macchiato
Regular macchiato comes with no added flavoring.
24oz Iced Mocha Latte
24oz Cafe Con Leche
20oz Iced Americano
24oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
Hot Steamers
20oz Iced Steamers
Drip
Cafe con Leche
Cafe Latte
Cafe Mocha
Cappuccino
Americano
Pour Over
Macchiaco
Hot Chocolate
96oz Coffee Pony
Each pony order comes with 10 8oz cups and is only served hot. Please allow 45 minutes for preparation when ordered thank you.
Tea
Quiet Primrose
A blend of lavender and rose blossoms with a hint of coconut.
Masala
Traditional Indian Chai - flavors of peppercorn, cinnamon, cardamon, ginger, cloves and coconut.
Original House Chai
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream. only served hot.
Rooibos
High in antioxidants.
Lemongrass Bouquet
A blend of lavender and rose blossoms with a hint of coconut.
Lemongrass Bouquet
Lavender, roses and jasmine blossoms infused with lemongrass and coconut.
Peppermint Lemongrass
a minty, soothing and refreshing blend
Tonic Water
with chia seeds
Ruby Rose
Lavender, Rose tea, lemonade.
Yerba mate plain
Orangebois
Chamomile
White Tea Blend
White tea leaves infused with goji berries, osmanthus blossoms and coconut.
Refreshing Green
Green tea infused with spearmint and coconut.
Toasty & Nutty
a blend of green tea, barley, popcorn and brown rice. Hojas' own creation of gen maicha, served without cream. A wonderful toasty roasted flavor.
Coconut Lemon Zinger
Green tea, ginger, lemon and coconut.
Green Tea Mango Infusion
Mango slices infused with green tea, Tea served straight. extra yummy with coconut cream for additional charge.
Healthy Hot Xocolat
Green tea infused with chocolate. ask for it latte style for an extra sweet an creamy texture for additional charge.
Green Tea Coconut Infusion
Green tea and coconut.
Matcha
Japanese style green tea known to have 10 times more antioxidants than traditional green tea. excellent pre work out and natural focus drink. Choose coconut or vanilla for a creamy texture.
Matcha Palmer
All natural lemonade infused with mint, cucumber and matcha. served with chia seeds.
Energize Me
Oolong tea covered with ginseng powder infused with yerba mate and served with coconut.
Skinny Green
Green tea oolong with yerba mate and peppermint leaves. We recommend you drink as is - no cream for best results. Can be made latte style for additional charge.
Peaceful Lavender
Gaba oolong tea infused with lavender blossoms and served with coconut.
Jazzy Jazmin
Oolong pearls infused with jazmine blossoms and coconut.
Relieve My Cold
Chrysanthemum, licorice, ginger chips, astragalus, ganoderma.
Boost My Immunity
Ganoderma mushroom, astragalus and, goji beriies.
I'm Feeling Healthy
Juju beriies, goji berries, angelica sinensis, ganoderma mushrooms, ginger chips.
Rolling Stones
Orange peel, dandelion root.
My Throat Hurts
Roses, Licorice and Cloves.
Sneezy Wheezy
Green tea, lemon peel, chrysanthemum, ganoderma mushroom.
Too Much Acid
Licorice bark, chammomile, ginger chips, PuErh
Easy Glider
Feeling Joyful
Sage. Can be addded to peaceful lavender.
Need To Ace It
GABA tea and yerba mate.
Ready For Baby
Raspberry leaf, lavender
Feed The Baby
raspberry leaf
Flow Rider
Chamomile and Angelica sinensis.
Feeling The Heat
Raspberry leaf and angelica sinensis
Crema Con Miel
Strong breakfast tea served with honey and a touch of vanilla.
Victorian Earl Grey
English tea with rose petals, bergamot, hints of coconut and lemon peel.
Minty Moroccan
An exotic blend of green and black tea with mint & vanilla.
Ginger Vanilla Cream
Black tea with light notes of ginger and wonderful after notes of vanilla.
Luscious Mango
Black tea with hints of mango.
Fruity Apricot
Black tea & apricot
Fruity Fiesta
Ready Drink
Seasonal Drinks
Seasonal Drinks
Matcha Palmer
Orangebois
Matcha
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
