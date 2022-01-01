Go
Dirty Water Dough Co.

Our pizza is hand stretched, thin crust, crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
Our dough is made with our very own Dirty Water IPA! We do our best to source our ingredients locally. All our meats are roasted in house to ensure the best quality and flavor.

Popular Items

Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Large Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Large Blazin Buffalo Pizza$21.00
Roasted chicken, shaved romaine, Sriracha sauce, bleu cheese, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Small Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Plates & Napkins
Large Half & Half Pizza$17.00
Side Ranch Dressing
Small Cheese Pizza$11.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Location

222 Newbury Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
