East West Coffee Wine

Pamplona

Welcome to Pamplona, Spanish Tapas; Sangria restaurant!!

Located in the HEART of Clarendon half a block from the Metro

Named after the Spanish city famed for the annual Running of the Bulls, Pamplona is a Spanish tapas and sangria restaurant that draws its inspiration from Ernest Hemingway’s travels throughout the Basque region of Spain. Pamplona, features an innovative take on traditional Spanish fare paired with an extensive sangria program.



We offer $35 all you can eat small plates 7 nights a week and we offer a bottomless brunch for $35 including mimosas.

