Earthbar

21530 Oxnard St

Popular Items

Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.

Location

Woodland Hills CA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
