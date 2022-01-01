Go
Toast

Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls)

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

20022 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (4125 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20022 Ventura Blvd

Woodland Hills CA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:58 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:58 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greco's New York Pizzeria

No reviews yet

"A Real Pie from the City"

Greco's Gyros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Magpies Softserve

No reviews yet

Magpies is a chef driven soft serve dessert shop. We make all of our dairy and vegan Softserve, Softserve Pies and Toppings in house and change flavors weekly.

Louisiana famous Fried Chicken - Tarzana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston