Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town

Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a community staple for decades. From our first days as a six-seat shoppe to our most recent expansion in Historic Richmond Town, one thing has stayed the same: our commitment to serving the finest homemade ice cream in town. We keep things old school here with our retro candy and whip-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top scoops, and we even make custom cakes. So, come taste the difference in our desserts. We can't wait to serve you.

ICE CREAM

441 Clarke Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)

Popular Items

Sunday 10/25 - 1-2:30pm$16.00
Join Egger's Ice Cream for our annual Halloween Workshoppe, filled with old fashioned games, kid's craft, story time and all around family fun!
Tickets are $16 each and need to be purchased for each child attending the event. Parents are welcome to order ice cream or buy candy but do not need tickets to attend with their child.
Saturday 10/24 - 1-2:30pm$16.00
Sunday 10/25 - 4-5:30pm$16.00
One Scoop Dish w/One Topping$6.50
Junior Sundae$6.10
Saturday 10/24 - 4-5:30pm$16.00
Junior Scoop w/One Topping$5.65
Sunday 10/25 - 10-11:30am$16.00
Quart$9.99
Two Scoop Sundae$8.05
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

441 Clarke Ave

Staten Island NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

