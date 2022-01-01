Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town
Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a community staple for decades. From our first days as a six-seat shoppe to our most recent expansion in Historic Richmond Town, one thing has stayed the same: our commitment to serving the finest homemade ice cream in town. We keep things old school here with our retro candy and whip-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top scoops, and we even make custom cakes. So, come taste the difference in our desserts. We can't wait to serve you.
ICE CREAM
441 Clarke Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
441 Clarke Ave
Staten Island NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
