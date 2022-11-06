Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island

Restaurant info

Our Staten Island location is the original Arirang Hibachi Restaurant. This location has been serving patrons for over 30 years now, and is still going strong! We offer hibachi dining rooms, with live cooking, delicious food and drinks, as well as a modern Asian tavern with a menu featuring an appealing array of sushi and Pan-Asian infused dishes like Kobe Sliders, Asian Cioppino, Saikyo Miso Chilean Sea Bass and Wasabi Crusted Filet Mignon. Arirang is perfect for any style, our “party on our grill” packages range from children’s birthdays to bridal/baby showers & office get-togethers, and offer a great after work getaway with tasty appetizers and cocktail specials offered Monday – Friday

Website