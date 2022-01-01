- Home
Nature's Grill Cafe
4115 Hylan Boulevard
Staten Island, NY 10308
Starters
Nature’s Grill Dip Trio
Hummus, salsa, guacamole w/ blue chips
Guacamole & Blue Chips
Homemade Hummus with Toasted Whole Wheat Pita
Chipotle Sliders
Choose from grilled turkey, beef or bison. Served on multi-grain slider buns w/ non-fat mozzarella & chipotle mayo.
Guac Toast
Organic arugula & homemade fresh guacamole spread over 7 grain toast, balsamic glaze on side
Soups
Salads
Create your own
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, grape tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, feta, green peppers topped with house vinaigrette
Steak Salad
6 oz. grilled steak, tomato, onion, pepper, marinated in low sodium teriyaki sauce, over lettuce and brown rice
Guadalajara Salad
Mixed baby greens, walnuts, cranberries, almonds, tomato, avocado and green apples with caribbean mango dressing
Nature’s Grill Pear Salad
Mesculin greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, sun-dried tomato, goat cheese and sweet pear topped with fat-free raspberry dressing
Organic Arugula salad
Organic Arugula, Dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, citrus dressing
Asian Salad
Caesar Salad
Casear Salad w/ Chicken
Wrap & Run
Natures Grill Combo Wrap
Grilled chicken, bison, turkey bacon & cheddar cheese topped with hickory BBQ sauce. Served in a whole wheat wrap
El Mexicano Wrap
6 oz. grilled steak, mexican black beans, brown rice, Pico De Gallo, house hot sauce, low-fat sour cream in a plain flour tortilla
The Classic Caesar Wrap
6 oz. grilled chicken breast, romaine, turkey bacon, cucumber, parmesan & caesar dressing on a plain tortilla
Oh California Wrap
6 oz. grilled chicken breast, raw baby spinach, avocado, sesame seeds, grape tomatoes and house hot sauce in a garlic wrap
Protein Vegetarian Wrap
Roasted red peppers, brown rice, black beans, avocado and teriyaki sauce in a spinach tortilla
Seared Ahi Tuna Roll Wrap
6 oz. grilled tuna with avocado, romaine, roasted pepper and spicy mayo in a garlic tortilla
Teriyaki Terrific Wrap
6 oz. grilled chicken, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, teriyaki sauce and topped with white rice in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Kale'n It Wrap
Wild Wild West Wrap
6 oz. grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, non-fat mozzarella, hickory BBQ glaze in a garlic tortilla
Bella Chicken Wrap
Beyond Bella Wrap
Spinach Roll Wrap
Grilled Chicken Mex
Grilled Chicken , Lettuce, tomato, pepper, onion, turkey bacon and house hot sauce in a jalapeño wrap
Pete the Greek
Fresh Greek garden salad and feta cheese in a spinach Wrap
Pete the Greek w/chicken
Fresh Greek Garden Salad with Feta cheese and chicken in a spinach wrap
Wild Salmon Wrap
Grilled Wild Salmon filet with lettuce, tomato, sprouts and Mango salsa in a plain wrap
BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP
Quesadillas
Vegan Selections
I Am Sweet For You
Quinoa, Diced Veggies, Tofu, Corn, Scallions Sauteed In Sweet Chili Sauce
Hot Tamale!
White Rice, Beans, Guac, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Jalapenos, Natures Hot Sauce In A Plain Wrap
Plant Eater
Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cranberry, Sunflower Seeds, Sweet Potato Bites, Raspberry Dressing
Keto Options
Lunch Box Menu
#1
Chicken Caesar Wrap with Small Soup
#2
Mini Chicken Protein Meal with Small Soup, Brown Rice, Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce & Lemon Wedge
#3
Salmon served with Brown Rice & Pico de Gallo
#4
Small spring-mix salad with grilled chicken and sweet or baked potato
#5
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap with Small Soup
#6
Vegan Wrap: Hummus, avocado, cucumber, tomato and sprouts on a whole wheat wrap
Entrees
Chicken & Steak Combo
Any 2 Sides: steamed vegetables, brown rice, white rice, potato, black beans or quinoa
Skewered Teriyaki Chicken Kebab
Teriyaki marinated chicken kebabs with peppers & onions served over brown rice, steamed vegetables & a side of mango salsa
Grilled Salmon
Fresh Norwegian salmon, grilled to perfection, served with steamed vegetables.
Taste of China
Oriental-style chicken, steak & broccoli marinated in low sodium teriyaki & house hot sauce. Stir-fried, over white rice & topped w. sesame seeds
Super Protein Platter
Two grilled organic bison burgers served w/ steamed spinach, brown rice, black beans & sundried tomato sauce
Protein Plus Chicken
8 ounces Grilled chicken breast with two choices of sides
Protein Plus Steak
8 ounces of Filet Mignon Steal with two choices of sides
Protein plus Turkey
8 ounces grilled Turkey Breast with two choices of sides
Big Deez Jumbo Garlic Shrimp Platter
Burgers
Grass Fed Angus Burger
Farm-raised angus beef burger, perfectly grilled to the temperature of your liking and topped with lettuce,tomato, red onion, pickles & melted cheddar cheese.
Hormone Free Turkey Burger
All natural, farm-raised, antibiotic-free turkey burger grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Organic Bison Burger
A leaner take on our version of the classic American cheeseburger. Fossil Farms’ all-natural bison burger is grilled to perfection & topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion & low fat mozzarella cheese
Black Bean Burger
The Nature’s Grill ORIGINAL! Our house-made black bean veggie patty topped with cheddar, BBQ sauce, sauteed redonions and avocado.
Beyond Bella Burger
Beyond Burger, Vegan Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Nature’s Grill Hot Sauce, Served on a Gluten Free Bun
Wild Salmon Burger
Home made Salmon Patty served on a multigrain bun topped with Mixed greens, onions and Mango salsa
Grass-Fed Kobe Burger
Grass Fed Kobe Wagu Beef topped with Mixed Greens, Tomato, cheddar cheese and Truffle Aioli sauce
The Veggie Burger
Grilled Vegetable Burger served on a whole wheat pita with lettuce, tomato and honey mustard
Organic Cinco De Mayo Burger
Fossil Farms Signature Chipotle Bison Burger, Topped with Queso Fresco, Avocado & Jalapeños
Signature Rice Bowls
Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
Dice It!
6 oz. teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, all diced-up and served over brown rice and black beans
The Nature Bowl
Organic quinoa, shredded kale, roasted beets, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, avocado, grilled tofu, and topped with sesame ginger dressing
Glazed Salmon Bowl
6 oz. grilled salmon, carrots, zucchini, broccoli & sun-dried tomato, sauteed with teriyaki glaze over brown rice
Beyond Bella Bowl
Beyond Burger, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Brown Rice & Hickory Bbq Sauce
Carrot, Zucchini and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Sauteed with fat-free roasted garlic balsamic and served over brown rice
Nature's Grill Panini
Chicken Lover
Grilled chicken breast, sweet bell pepper, sun-dried tomato, eggplant, zucchini, pesto vinaigrette and goat cheese
The New Yorker
6 oz. steak with zucchini, red onions, mozzarella cheese and roasted peppers
Vegetarian Pita Sandwich
Homemade hummus, cucumber, sliced tomato, avocado and sprouts, served on whole wheat flatbread
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, gluten free turkey bacon, mayo and non-fat mozzarella
The Chicken Sandwich
The Vegan Gyro
Desserts
All Day Breakfast
Sweet Potato Pancakes
Southern style golden sweet potato pancakes, grilled and served with 3 egg whites and gluten free lean turkey bacon
The Nature Omelet
Five egg whites and any combination of your choice of the following: spinach, onions, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, or non-fat mozzarella, served w/ baked potato, sweet potato or mixed green salad
Classic Steak & Eggs
Five egg whites topped with non-fat mozzarella and 6 oz. of lean steak. Served with whole wheat pita
Egg Sandwich
Five egg whites and gluten free turkey bacon topped with non-fat mozzarella and served on a toasted whole wheat pita
The Greek Breakfast wrap
Egg Whites, Onions, Spinach and Feta on a Spinach Wrap
Sides
Baked Potato w/ Sour Cream
Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Guacamole
Long Grain Brown Rice
Mexican Black Beans
Quinoa
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Hummus
Toasted panini
Steamed Vegetables lg
Steamed Vegetables sm
Sweet Potato
White Rice
Crispy French Fries
Side Blue Chips
KIDS MENU
SAUCE CUPS
Catering/Platters
Wrap Platter
Panini Platter
Slider Platter
Quesadilla Platter
Fresh Fruit platter
Dip trio
Guacamole&Chips
Caesar Salad Tray
Spring Mix Salad Tray
Greek Salad Tray
Guadalajara salad Tray
Pasta Salad Tray
Veggie Platter
Taste of china Tray
Glazed Salmon Tray
El Mexicano Tray
Juices
Youth for Life
Apple • Beet • Carrot • Parsley
Popeye
Broccoli • Celery • Parsley • Spinach
Hangover Helper
Apple • Lemon • Carrot • Beet • Ginger
Muscle Head
Apple • Beet • Carrot • Celery
Color me Pink
Watermelon • Strawberry • Grapefruit
Iron Plus
Kale • Broccoli • Beet • Apple • Carrot
Caribbean Summer
Strawberry • Watermelon • Apple • Lemon
Create your Own
Wheatgrass
Turmeric Shot
Ginger Shot
Ginger Has Soul Shot
Shakes
Smoothies
Misc Bev
Espresso
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Iced Coffee
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Gingerale
Seltzer
Fresh Iced Tea
JOE'S Tea
Poland Spring
Organic Hibiscus Iced Tea
Organic Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Organic Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Glass Bottle Coca Cola
Glass Bottle Sprite
Glass Bottle Fanta
Boylan Glass Bottle Soda
Sunday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Eat healthy, Live Healthy, BE HEALTHY!
4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10308