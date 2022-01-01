Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nature's Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard

Staten Island, NY 10308

Order Again

Popular Items

Natures Grill Combo Wrap
Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Starters

Nature’s Grill Dip Trio

Nature’s Grill Dip Trio

$15.00

Hummus, salsa, guacamole w/ blue chips

Guacamole & Blue Chips
$9.95

Guacamole & Blue Chips

$9.95
Homemade Hummus with Toasted Whole Wheat Pita
$7.50

Homemade Hummus with Toasted Whole Wheat Pita

$7.50
Chipotle Sliders

Chipotle Sliders

$13.95

Choose from grilled turkey, beef or bison. Served on multi-grain slider buns w/ non-fat mozzarella & chipotle mayo.

Guac Toast

Guac Toast

$10.95

Organic arugula & homemade fresh guacamole spread over 7 grain toast, balsamic glaze on side

Soups

Soup

Soup

$5.95+

Salads

Create your own
$4.25+

Create your own

$4.25+
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, grape tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, feta, green peppers topped with house vinaigrette

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$15.50

6 oz. grilled steak, tomato, onion, pepper, marinated in low sodium teriyaki sauce, over lettuce and brown rice

Guadalajara Salad

Guadalajara Salad

$13.50

Mixed baby greens, walnuts, cranberries, almonds, tomato, avocado and green apples with caribbean mango dressing

Nature’s Grill Pear Salad

Nature’s Grill Pear Salad

$13.50

Mesculin greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, sun-dried tomato, goat cheese and sweet pear topped with fat-free raspberry dressing

Organic Arugula salad

$13.95

Organic Arugula, Dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, citrus dressing

Asian Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Casear Salad w/ Chicken
$17.95

$17.95

Wrap & Run

Natures Grill Combo Wrap

Natures Grill Combo Wrap

$13.95

Grilled chicken, bison, turkey bacon & cheddar cheese topped with hickory BBQ sauce. Served in a whole wheat wrap

El Mexicano Wrap

El Mexicano Wrap

$13.95

6 oz. grilled steak, mexican black beans, brown rice, Pico De Gallo, house hot sauce, low-fat sour cream in a plain flour tortilla

The Classic Caesar Wrap

The Classic Caesar Wrap

$12.50

6 oz. grilled chicken breast, romaine, turkey bacon, cucumber, parmesan & caesar dressing on a plain tortilla

Oh California Wrap

Oh California Wrap

$12.95

6 oz. grilled chicken breast, raw baby spinach, avocado, sesame seeds, grape tomatoes and house hot sauce in a garlic wrap

Protein Vegetarian Wrap

Protein Vegetarian Wrap

$12.50

Roasted red peppers, brown rice, black beans, avocado and teriyaki sauce in a spinach tortilla

Seared Ahi Tuna Roll Wrap

Seared Ahi Tuna Roll Wrap

$13.95

6 oz. grilled tuna with avocado, romaine, roasted pepper and spicy mayo in a garlic tortilla

Teriyaki Terrific Wrap

Teriyaki Terrific Wrap

$12.50

6 oz. grilled chicken, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, teriyaki sauce and topped with white rice in a sun-dried tomato wrap

Kale'n It Wrap
$12.95

$12.95
Wild Wild West Wrap

Wild Wild West Wrap

$12.50

6 oz. grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, non-fat mozzarella, hickory BBQ glaze in a garlic tortilla

Bella Chicken Wrap
$12.50

$12.50

Beyond Bella Wrap
$14.95

$14.95
Spinach Roll Wrap
$12.50

Spinach Roll Wrap

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Mex

$12.50

Grilled Chicken , Lettuce, tomato, pepper, onion, turkey bacon and house hot sauce in a jalapeño wrap

Pete the Greek

$12.50

Fresh Greek garden salad and feta cheese in a spinach Wrap

Pete the Greek w/chicken

$14.50

Fresh Greek Garden Salad with Feta cheese and chicken in a spinach wrap

Wild Salmon Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Wild Salmon filet with lettuce, tomato, sprouts and Mango salsa in a plain wrap

BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla
$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00
Steak Quesadilla
$17.00

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00
Veggie Quesadilla
$15.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00
Shrimp Quesadilla
$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00
Combo Quesadilla
$18.00

Combo Quesadilla

$18.00

Vegan Selections

I Am Sweet For You

I Am Sweet For You

$13.95

Quinoa, Diced Veggies, Tofu, Corn, Scallions Sauteed In Sweet Chili Sauce

Hot Tamale!

Hot Tamale!

$12.50

White Rice, Beans, Guac, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Jalapenos, Natures Hot Sauce In A Plain Wrap

Plant Eater

Plant Eater

$13.95

Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cranberry, Sunflower Seeds, Sweet Potato Bites, Raspberry Dressing

Keto Options

No Carbs Please

No Carbs Please

$15.95

Steak, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Sauteed garlic spinach

The Pescatarian Salad

The Pescatarian Salad

$16.95

Arugula, Grilled Salmon, goat cheese, walnuts, strawberries, Oil lemon dressing

Light & Lean

Light & Lean

$17.00+

Steamed Vegetables Including Carrots, Zucchini, Broccoli and Spinach

Lunch Box Menu

#1

#1

$15.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap with Small Soup

#2

#2

$15.95

Mini Chicken Protein Meal with Small Soup, Brown Rice, Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce & Lemon Wedge

#3

#3

$15.95

Salmon served with Brown Rice & Pico de Gallo

#4

#4

$15.95

Small spring-mix salad with grilled chicken and sweet or baked potato

#5

#5

$15.95

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap with Small Soup

#6

$15.95

Vegan Wrap: Hummus, avocado, cucumber, tomato and sprouts on a whole wheat wrap

Entrees

Chicken & Steak Combo

Chicken & Steak Combo

$22.00

Any 2 Sides: steamed vegetables, brown rice, white rice, potato, black beans or quinoa

Skewered Teriyaki Chicken Kebab

Skewered Teriyaki Chicken Kebab

$19.95

Teriyaki marinated chicken kebabs with peppers & onions served over brown rice, steamed vegetables & a side of mango salsa

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Fresh Norwegian salmon, grilled to perfection, served with steamed vegetables.

Taste of China

Taste of China

$19.50

Oriental-style chicken, steak & broccoli marinated in low sodium teriyaki & house hot sauce. Stir-fried, over white rice & topped w. sesame seeds

Super Protein Platter

Super Protein Platter

$22.95

Two grilled organic bison burgers served w/ steamed spinach, brown rice, black beans & sundried tomato sauce

Protein Plus Chicken

$17.00

8 ounces Grilled chicken breast with two choices of sides

Protein Plus Steak

$20.00

8 ounces of Filet Mignon Steal with two choices of sides

Protein plus Turkey

$17.00

8 ounces grilled Turkey Breast with two choices of sides

Big Deez Jumbo Garlic Shrimp Platter
$20.95

$20.95

Burgers

Grass Fed Angus Burger

Grass Fed Angus Burger

$11.95

Farm-raised angus beef burger, perfectly grilled to the temperature of your liking and topped with lettuce,tomato, red onion, pickles & melted cheddar cheese.

Hormone Free Turkey Burger

Hormone Free Turkey Burger

$11.75

All natural, farm-raised, antibiotic-free turkey burger grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Organic Bison Burger

Organic Bison Burger

$12.75

A leaner take on our version of the classic American cheeseburger. Fossil Farms’ all-natural bison burger is grilled to perfection & topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion & low fat mozzarella cheese

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.95

The Nature’s Grill ORIGINAL! Our house-made black bean veggie patty topped with cheddar, BBQ sauce, sauteed redonions and avocado.

Beyond Bella Burger

Beyond Bella Burger

$15.95

Beyond Burger, Vegan Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Nature’s Grill Hot Sauce, Served on a Gluten Free Bun

Wild Salmon Burger

$15.95

Home made Salmon Patty served on a multigrain bun topped with Mixed greens, onions and Mango salsa

Grass-Fed Kobe Burger

$14.95

Grass Fed Kobe Wagu Beef topped with Mixed Greens, Tomato, cheddar cheese and Truffle Aioli sauce

The Veggie Burger

$10.95

Grilled Vegetable Burger served on a whole wheat pita with lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

Organic Cinco De Mayo Burger

$14.95

Fossil Farms Signature Chipotle Bison Burger, Topped with Queso Fresco, Avocado & Jalapeños

Signature Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$14.95

Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice

Dice It!

Dice It!

$13.95

6 oz. teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, all diced-up and served over brown rice and black beans

The Nature Bowl

The Nature Bowl

$13.95

Organic quinoa, shredded kale, roasted beets, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, avocado, grilled tofu, and topped with sesame ginger dressing

Glazed Salmon Bowl

Glazed Salmon Bowl

$15.95

6 oz. grilled salmon, carrots, zucchini, broccoli & sun-dried tomato, sauteed with teriyaki glaze over brown rice

Beyond Bella Bowl

Beyond Bella Bowl

$14.95

Beyond Burger, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Brown Rice & Hickory Bbq Sauce

Carrot, Zucchini and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Carrot, Zucchini and Broccoli Stir-Fry

$10.95

Sauteed with fat-free roasted garlic balsamic and served over brown rice

Nature's Grill Panini

Chicken Lover

Chicken Lover

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, sweet bell pepper, sun-dried tomato, eggplant, zucchini, pesto vinaigrette and goat cheese

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$13.50

6 oz. steak with zucchini, red onions, mozzarella cheese and roasted peppers

Vegetarian Pita Sandwich

Vegetarian Pita Sandwich

$11.50

Homemade hummus, cucumber, sliced tomato, avocado and sprouts, served on whole wheat flatbread

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, gluten free turkey bacon, mayo and non-fat mozzarella

The Chicken Sandwich
$12.50

$12.50

The Vegan Gyro
$14.95

$14.95

Desserts

Chilled Oatmeal
$4.95

Chilled Oatmeal

$4.95
Sugar Free Cheesecake
$5.00

Sugar Free Cheesecake

$5.00
Sugar Free Chocolate Mousse
$5.00

Sugar Free Chocolate Mousse

$5.00
Sugar Free Carrot Cake
$5.00

Sugar Free Carrot Cake

$5.00
Brownie

Brownie

$3.95
Yogurt Muffin
$3.95

Yogurt Muffin

$3.95

Sugar Free Banana Cake
$5.00

$5.00

All Day Breakfast

Sweet Potato Pancakes

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$14.00

Southern style golden sweet potato pancakes, grilled and served with 3 egg whites and gluten free lean turkey bacon

The Nature Omelet

The Nature Omelet

$13.95

Five egg whites and any combination of your choice of the following: spinach, onions, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, or non-fat mozzarella, served w/ baked potato, sweet potato or mixed green salad

Classic Steak & Eggs

Classic Steak & Eggs

$15.95

Five egg whites topped with non-fat mozzarella and 6 oz. of lean steak. Served with whole wheat pita

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Five egg whites and gluten free turkey bacon topped with non-fat mozzarella and served on a toasted whole wheat pita

The Greek Breakfast wrap

$12.95

Egg Whites, Onions, Spinach and Feta on a Spinach Wrap

Sides

Baked Potato w/ Sour Cream

Baked Potato w/ Sour Cream

$4.00
Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.00
Long Grain Brown Rice

Long Grain Brown Rice

$4.00
Mexican Black Beans

Mexican Black Beans

$4.00
Quinoa

Quinoa

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00
Side Hummus

Side Hummus

$5.00
Toasted panini

Toasted panini

$2.00
Steamed Vegetables lg

Steamed Vegetables lg

$6.00
Steamed Vegetables sm

Steamed Vegetables sm

$5.00
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$4.00
White Rice

White Rice

$4.00

Crispy French Fries

$5.00

Side Blue Chips

$3.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$11.95
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Chicken & Cheese Wrap

$11.95

Bananarama Wrap

$11.95

SAUCE CUPS

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Red Salsa

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Catering/Platters

Wrap Platter

$90.00

Panini Platter

$95.00

Slider Platter

$90.00

Quesadilla Platter

$95.00

Fresh Fruit platter

$50.00+

Dip trio

$50.00

Guacamole&Chips

$40.00+

Caesar Salad Tray

$40.00+

Spring Mix Salad Tray

$40.00+

Greek Salad Tray

$60.00+

Guadalajara salad Tray

$60.00+

Pasta Salad Tray

$55.00+

Veggie Platter

$30.00

Taste of china Tray

$85.00+

Glazed Salmon Tray

$85.00+

El Mexicano Tray

$85.00+

Juices

Youth for Life

Youth for Life

$6.25+

Apple • Beet • Carrot • Parsley

Popeye

Popeye

$6.25+

Broccoli • Celery • Parsley • Spinach

Hangover Helper

Hangover Helper

$6.25+

Apple • Lemon • Carrot • Beet • Ginger

Muscle Head

Muscle Head

$6.25+

Apple • Beet • Carrot • Celery

Color me Pink

Color me Pink

$6.25+

Watermelon • Strawberry • Grapefruit

Iron Plus

Iron Plus

$6.25+

Kale • Broccoli • Beet • Apple • Carrot

Caribbean Summer

Caribbean Summer

$6.25+

Strawberry • Watermelon • Apple • Lemon

Create your Own

Create your Own

$6.25+
Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$3.00+

Turmeric Shot

$3.00

Ginger Shot

$3.00

Ginger Has Soul Shot

$5.00

Shakes

Shake

$5.95

Smoothies

24 ounce, Banana, wild Blueberry, Orange juice, Cilantro, Spirulina, Barley Grass Powder, Atlantic Dulse, Water
Maui Sunset

Maui Sunset

$6.00+
Tropical Rush

Tropical Rush

$6.00+
Calypso

Calypso

$6.00+
Bahama Mama

Bahama Mama

$6.00+
Snappy Mango

Snappy Mango

$6.00+
Crimson Sunrise

Crimson Sunrise

$6.00+
Peanutty Blast

Peanutty Blast

$6.00+

Create your own Smoothie

$6.00+

Heavy Metal Detox Smoothie

$11.00

Banana, Wild Blueberry ,Orange juice, Cilantro, Spirulina, Barley Grass Powder, Atlantic Dulse, Water

Proteins

Lean Body

Lean Body

Isopure

Isopure

Vegan Plant Protein

Vegan Plant Protein

Misc Bev

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50+

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.00
Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.00
Fresh Iced Tea

Fresh Iced Tea

$5.00
JOE'S Tea

JOE'S Tea

$3.50
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$2.00

Organic Hibiscus Iced Tea

$5.00

Organic Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$5.00

Organic Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Glass Bottle Coca Cola

$3.50

Glass Bottle Sprite

$3.50

Glass Bottle Fanta

$3.50

Boylan Glass Bottle Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat healthy, Live Healthy, BE HEALTHY!

Location

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10308

Directions

Gallery
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island image

