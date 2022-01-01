Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen imageView gallery

Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen Inside Nature Grill Cafe

4115 Hylan Boulevard

Staten Island, NY 10308

Our Signature Burgers

THE SB

THE SB

$11.00

Our signature Pat LaFrieda beef burger blend (chuck, brisket & short-rib) topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles & ketchup.

THE TEXAN

THE TEXAN

$12.00

Our signature Pat LaFrieda beef burger blend is topped with aged cheddar, perfectly crisp lettuce, pickles, straw onions and our house BBQ sauce!

THE BOULEVARD

THE BOULEVARD

$12.00

Our signature Pat LaFrieda beef burger blend is topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, peppadew peppers, straw onions & our house made angry mayo.

VEGETARIANS HAVE FEELINGS TOO

VEGETARIANS HAVE FEELINGS TOO

$12.00

Our house-made veggie patty topped with cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce, caramelized onions & avocado. Served on a multi-grain bun.

Build Your Own

BUILD YOUR OWN (BURGER)

BUILD YOUR OWN (BURGER)

$11.00

Create your own delectable masterpiece.

BUILD A BIRD (SANDWICH)

$10.00

Build your own sandwich. All white meat, choose between CRISPY or GRILLED

Here's the Rest

SB Wings

$9.50+

Have them plain or choose your own sauce to toss them! Available in BBQ, Buffalo or Siracha!

Angry Bird

$12.00

Topped with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, bacon, angry mayo

Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Something Sweet

Custard Shakes

Custard Shakes

$7.00
Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$9.50

Sides

SB Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet potato fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Drinks

COLA

$3.50

DIET COLA

$3.50

BLACK CHERRY

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

RED BIRCH CREAM

$3.50

LIME SELTZER

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

GINGER ALE

$3.50

Organic Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Organic Fresh Brewed Hibisus Tea

$5.00

Organic Fresh brewed iced Tea

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy all American Artisan Burgers, Fries, Wings and yummy comfort food! 347-947-2334

4115 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10308

More near Staten Island
Westerleigh
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Stapleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
