Main picView gallery

Anthony's Paninoteca

review star

No reviews yet

3994 Amboy Road

Staten Island, NY 10308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LUIGI
GINO

Cold Sandwiches

LUIGI

$14.25

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze, oil & vinegar dressing

TESORO

$14.75

Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, sharp provolone, sundried tomatoes, balsamic glaze, oil & vinegar dressing

STA MINCHIA

$13.95

Soppressata, sharp provolone, hot capicola, hot peppers, spicy hot honey, olive oil & vinegar dressing

THE PERRI

$14.75

Imported mortadella, sharp provolone, eggplant caponata

MUFFULETTA

$14.75

Imported Mortadella, soppressata, ham, swiss, sharp provolone, chopped giardiniera salad, oil & vinegar dressing

ANALISA

$13.25

Italian tuna, sharp provolone, eggplant caponata, olive oil drizzle

BOBBY BACALA

$13.75

Italian tuna, fresh mozzarella, hot peppers, balsamic glaze, mayo, oil & vinegar dressing

LAU

$13.75

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze

ROSANNA

$14.25

Chicken cutlet, imported prosciutto, sharp provolone, eggplant caponata, balsamic glaze

A.G.V.

$14.75

Chicken cutlet, imported prosciutto, hot capicola, fresh mozzarella, chopped giardiniera salad

BIG REECH

$14.25

Chicken cutlet, ham, yellow American, shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, sweet peppers, oil & vinegar dressing

9-11 HERO

$14.50

Ham, turkey, yellow American, swiss cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil & vinegar dressing

MARIA

$14.50

Imported mortadella, fresh mozzarella, sharp provolone, fried eggplant, roasted peppers, pesto, oil & vinegar dressing, balsamic glaze

LUIS

$13.50

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, pesto

JIMMY THE GENT

$12.95

Ham, fried eggplant, sharp provolone, balsamic glaze

2 GUNS TOMMY

$14.75

Grilled chicken, soppressata, hot capicola, sharp provolone, sundried tomatoes, balsamic glaze

HOW YA DOIN HENDRY

$14.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, yellow American, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, garlic aioli, oil & vinegar dressing

BIG STEVE

$13.95

Turkey, yellow American, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

FREDO

$12.95

Ham, yellow American, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil & vinegar dressing

THE GODFATHER

$17.50

Prosciutto, soppressata, hpt capicola. mortadella, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, oil & vinegar dressing

grilled olives quater lb

$5.85

Hot Sandwiches

ANTHONY'S

$13.75

Thin sliced homemade porchetta, sharp provolone, garlic bread, cup broth for dipping, hot peppers

GINO

$14.00

Esposito cheese & parsley sausage, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone

LUCIA

$12.75

Esposito cheese & parsley sausage, peppers & onions

JOEY MUSCLES

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe

DO IT FOR JOHNNY

$13.75

Roast beef, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, gravy

GREAT KILLS

$13.75

Turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, gravy

PHIL LEOTARDO

$17.50Out of stock

Thin sliced ribeye, sharp provolone, hot cherry peppers, broccoli rabe

BROTHERLY LOVE

$15.50Out of stock

Thin sliced ribeye, yellow American, caramelized onion, sweet or hot cherry peppers

STATEN ITALY A LA VODKA

$14.00

Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated Grana Padano cheese

FA-NAPOLI

$13.50

Fried eggplant, vodka sauce , fresh mozzarella, grated Grana Padano cheese

SCAREFACE

$13.75

DOUBLE D

$13.75

Salads

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

Lettuce, croutons, Grana Padano cheese, caesar dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, thick sliced tomatoes, house made pesto, balsamic glaze

HOUSE SALAD

$9.95

Lettuce, ricotta salata, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, shaved red onions, house made vinaigrette

STEAK SALAD

$18.50

Sliced ribeye, lettuce, croutons, ricotta salata, tomatoes, olives, shaved red onion, house made vinaigrette

Sides

Rice Ball (cheese)

$2.00

Rice Ball (meat, peas, cheese)

$2.75Out of stock

Pasta Salad (Ricotta Salata, Tomatoes Olive Oil)

$4.99

String Bean & Potato Salad

$4.99

Chips

$2.25

CHOICE OF : UTZ HONEY BBQ, SALT N VINEGAR , ONION & GARLIC , PARTY MIX , RED HOT , ORIGINAL ,SOUR CREAM & ONION , VOODOO CHIPS , POTATO STIX , ONION RINGS

Voodoo Chips

$2.75

Mediterranean Salad

$4.99

A Mix of tomato , cucumber , red onions, yellow & red peppers , ricotta slata cheese in an herb oil & vinegar dressing

Mozz Balls & Tomato Salad

$4.99Out of stock

mini mozzarella and cherry tomatoes in a herb oil and vinegar dressing

Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$4.99Out of stock

Tortellini Pasta Salad (Sundried Tomatos,black Olives,mozz Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

PEPERONATA AGRODOLCE

$6.49Out of stock

SWEET AND SOUR PEPPERS WITH RASINS , CAPERS , OLIVES , & PIGNOLE NUTS

Drinks

Poland Spring

$1.50

Canned Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Canned Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Canned Sprite

$1.50

Manhattan Special

$3.00

CHOICE OF : VANILLA CREAM , BLACK CHERRY , DIET OR ORIGINAL

SanPell Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water SanPell

$3.00

Fresca

$2.00Out of stock

Italian Sodas

$3.00

Thè

$3.00

CHOICE OF : PEACH OR LEMON

Dessert

Mini Cannoli

$2.95

Pineapple Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Big Cannoli

$4.95

Dream Cake ( Funfetti Or 7 Layer)

$3.00Out of stock

Tirsamisu

$5.95

Favori Hazelnut Mouse Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Tres Leche

$5.95Out of stock

Oreo Cheescake

$5.95Out of stock

Cappuccino Mousse Cake

$5.95

Apple Pecan Spice Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Kinder Happy Hippo Cocao Filled Biscuits

$5.50

Loacker Hazelnut Waffers

$4.00Out of stock

Rochér Dome

$5.95Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan Ring

$3.00Out of stock

Walnut Ring

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Black & White Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Strudel

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$2.00Out of stock

BIG Loacker Double Chocolate Wafer

$5.50

Loacker Chocolate Wafer

$2.75Out of stock

BUILD YOUR OWN

SANDWHICH BASE

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian specialty sandwich shop

Location

3994 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY 10308

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Staten Island
orange starNo Reviews
23A Nelson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurantnext
Nature's Grill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4115 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurantnext
Banhmigos
orange starNo Reviews
4018 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurantnext
Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen - Inside Nature Grill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4115 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10308
View restaurantnext
La Rosa Grill - Guyon Avenue
orange star4.8 • 402
80 Guyon Ave Staten Island, NY 10306
View restaurantnext
Filoncino Cafe 4569 Amboy Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4569 Amboy Rd Staten Island, NY 10312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Staten Island

Mike's Unicorn Diner
orange star4.3 • 3,316
2944 victory blvd Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext
Mike's Place Hylan
orange star4.5 • 2,278
4677 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10312
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
orange star4.5 • 1,934
438 Nome Ave Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
DiLeo's Pizzeria
orange star4.8 • 1,303
2491 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Mike's Dakota Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,009
921 Richmond Avenue Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
orange star4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Staten Island
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston