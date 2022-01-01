El Acapulco
Advise the restaurant of any food allergies prior to your order. Come in and enjoy!
7475 Vantage Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7475 Vantage Dr
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Los Tizoncitos la Joya
Come in and enjoy!
North City Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Flint Station
Come back and see us !
Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!