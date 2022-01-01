Go
Toast

El Acapulco

Advise the restaurant of any food allergies prior to your order. Come in and enjoy!

7475 Vantage Dr • $$

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)

Popular Items

57. Arroz Con Pollo$13.49
Bed of Mexican rice with grilled chicken on top covered with melted cheese.
36. Ohio Special$13.99
One chile relleno with cheese, one chicken chimichanga, one chicken tamal and one chicken burrito.
33. Chimichangas$13.99
Two chimichangas – one beef and one chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and beans.
Alcohol Drinks, Soft Drinks, & Other
Rice$3.50
Chiles Rellenos
Nachos$6.99
Chips & Salsa (Large)$6.00
40. El Tapatio$13.99
Chicken breast grilled with Mexican sausage and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Cheese Dip$4.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7475 Vantage Dr

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Tizoncitos la Joya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North City Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flint Station

No reviews yet

Come back and see us !

Wabi Sabi Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston