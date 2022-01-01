Go
Toast

Eleven City Diner

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

1112 S Wabash Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (5183 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1112 S Wabash Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Devil Dawgs - State

No reviews yet

The Haughtiest, Hippest, Coolest Hot Dog Stand in Chicago! We Cram our Stands with Comfort and Deliciousness. From Classic to Unique we have a Hot Dog for you. Our Specialty Dawgs and Our Fried Chicken Options are made to be the Best in the City. With hidden Gems of Steak Sliders, Hand Cut Fries and Milk Shakes that you will Run Back For. We Wont Let You Skip a Meal at Devil Dawgs.

Sono Wood Fired

No reviews yet

Pickup, Curbside or Delivery Only. Authentic Tuscany-influenced cuisine featuring handcrafted wood fired pizza, starters, salads and dessert. Since our founding in 2010, Sono Wood Fired has received four Michelin Recommendations, recognizing our commitment to quality preparation and thoughtful sourcing.

Flaco's Tacos

No reviews yet

Pick up and enjoy!

Meli Cafe on Dearborn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston