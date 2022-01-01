Go
Ember & Greens

Casual chic restaurant & cocktail bar serving up delicious dishes for every diet.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B • $$

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipotle Chickpea Wrap$13.00
Chickpeas sauteed with muchrooms and onions in spicy chipotle sauce, arugula, avocado, carrots, julienned cucumber, and house made chipotle tahini in a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with cucumber yogurt sauce and a small side of fruit. Substitute Parmesan Truffle Fries for $3. Vegetarian
Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
Wagyu Burger$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
5-Spice Skewers$19.00
One beef tenderloin skewer and one chicken breast skewer with bell peppers and red onions and a side of cucumber salad, cilantro green pea quinoa, and grilled roma tomato. Gluten free
Quinoa Bowl$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
E&G Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, romaine, shredded carrots, julienned cucumber, tomatoes, and house made jalapeno ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap. Served with a small side of fruit. Substitute Parmesan Truffle Fries for $3
Chipotle Ensalada$13.00
Romaine lettuce with kale, black beans, corn, jicama, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy quinoa, and tortilla strips with a chipotle vinaigrette. Topped with cotija cheese. Vegetarian
Sriracha Cauliflower Bites$11.00
Maman Shookouh's Samosas$12.00
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
