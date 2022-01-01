Ethyl & Tank
Located in the heart of Ohio State's campus, Ethyl & Tank is a purveyor of fine American food and drink.
It is our commitment here at Ethyl & Tank to provide a quality, innovative hub for the student, professional, and local community on campus and the surrounding area. We offer a meeting place with a nationally renowned selection of craft beers as well as a diverse south-western styled menu. We aim to deliver a casual yet upscale environment with tremendous customer service.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
19 E 13th Ave • $
19 E 13th Ave
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
