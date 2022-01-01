Go
Ethyl & Tank

Located in the heart of Ohio State's campus, Ethyl & Tank is a purveyor of fine American food and drink.

It is our commitment here at Ethyl & Tank to provide a quality, innovative hub for the student, professional, and local community on campus and the surrounding area. We offer a meeting place with a nationally renowned selection of craft beers as well as a diverse south-western styled menu. We aim to deliver a casual yet upscale environment with tremendous customer service.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

19 E 13th Ave • $

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)

Popular Items

Savory Breakfast Balls$9.00
Potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs, green onion, served with dipping sauce
OG Ethyl French Toast$13.00
Brioche bread toast with orange zest custard, fresh strawberries, vanilla bean Chantilly, topped with powdered sugar; side of maple syrup
Tater Tot Skillet$9.00
Crispy tater tots, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo gravy, served in cast iron skillet
OG Ethyl Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, served on house-made biscuits
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Skirt steak, grilled peppers and onions, shoestring potatoes, blended cheeses, served on sourdough baguette
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
House-braised chicken, rice, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, sunny-side up egg, salsa verde, sour cream
Chicken N' Biscuits$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, whipped butter, honey drizzle, served on fresh biscuits; comes with personal bottles of honey and hot sauce!
Two Slices of Toast$2.50
Chicken N' Waffles$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
Waffle Fries$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

19 E 13th Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
