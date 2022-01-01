Fat Straws 4
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.
1251 W. Campbell Rd.
Popular Items
Location
1251 W. Campbell Rd.
Richardson TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Come in and Enjoy!
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Angel Chicken Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Cairo Hookah Lounge
Come in and enjoy!