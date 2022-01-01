Fat Straws 4

Go
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

Popular Items

Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
OL Combo Milk Tea$6.99
Choose your Milk Tea and enjoy it with a Chewy Puff mochi donut!
Strawberry Pina Colada
Smoothie blended with strawberries and pineapple with a hint of coconut. Allergens: Dairy.
OL Chewy Puff Fruity Pebbles$2.50
Fruity Pebbles Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. It will take you back to your childhood! You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Mango Peach
Mangoes and peaches blended smoothie. Allergens: Dairy.
Taro Milk Tea
It’s creamy, delicious, and refreshing purple boba tea. It tastes similar to a rich vanilla nut-like taste, better than your typical vanilla milkshake or vanilla lattes. Allergens: Dairy
4 pack$10.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream$2.50
Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Make Your Dozen$28.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
OL Chewy Puff Strawberry$2.50
Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Location

1251 W. Campbell Rd.

Richardson TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
