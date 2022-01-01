Go
Yard Bar & Fat City

Stacks by Fat City. Drinks by Yard Bar.

6700 Burnet Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double w/ Cheese Sack/COMBO$11.50
3 double stacks (cheese, onions, pickles) & fries or tots
Tater Tots$3.00
Double w/ Cheese$3.25
pickles, caramelized onions
Single w/ Cheese$2.75
pickles, caramelized onions
SAUCE - Togarashi Ranch$0.75
SAUCE - Fat Sauce$0.75
Fried Chicken Stack$4.25
togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce
Single w/ Cheese Sack/COMBO$10.25
3 single stacks (cheese, onions, pickles) & fries or tots
Impossible Stack$3.50
Impossible "meat", pickles, caramelized onions, served on lettuce wrap (vegan/gluten free)
Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO$11.00
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
Location

6700 Burnet Road

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
