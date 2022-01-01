Go
FIYA

Soul Food of the Levant

5419 N Clark • $$

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Pita$14.00
Green Falafel, Hummus, Pickle, Jerusalem Salad, Tahina, Amba, with Za'atar House Chips.
Hummus, Falafel$15.00
Green Falafel, Hummus, Olive Oil, Tahina, Torshi, Amba, Pita
Wood-Roast Chicken Pita$14.00
Wood-Oven Roast Chicken, Green Onion, Pickle, Matbucha (tomato jam), Tzatziki, with Za'atar House Chips.
Hummus, Chicken$16.00
Wood-Oven Roast Chicken, Gribenes (fried chicken skin), Olive Oil, Tahina, Amba
Za'Atar Chips$6.00
Housemade Chips with Za'atar Seasoning, with Ketchup and Amba Mayo.
Salatim$16.00
Four small dishes with marinated olives, Jerusalem salad, and wood-oven pita.
Roast Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Roast Brussels Sprouts, Lamb Bacon (optional), Date, Pomegranate Molasses
Pita with Olive Oil & Za'atar$2.75
One Pita from our wood oven with Olive Oil & Za’atar
Greens & Feta Salad$13.00
Salad House Greens, Feta, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Dates, Sumac Croutons
Wood-Oven Chicken$25.00
Whole Chicken, Smoked & Wood-Roast, Roast Apples & Fennel, Zhug, Matbucha, Pita
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5419 N Clark

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
