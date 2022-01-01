Go
Folk Art - Highland

Popular Items

Grit Fritters$5.99
house made grits w/ cheddar cheese and jalapeños deep fried, served w/ peach jam
FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
3 EGG OMELET$7.00
Light and fluffy 3 egg omelet with your choice of toppings. Comes with grits.
MAPLE FRENCH TOAST, WAFFLE, OR PANCAKE$10.00
Strawberry Fields$12.99
COMPLETE BREAKFAST$11.99
Scrambled eggs with your choice of a protein, either hash browns or grits, and wheat or white toast.
BISCUIT$3.50
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
Sweet Potato Beignet$5.99
donuts tossed in cinnamon, powder sugar with maple syrup
Cobb Salad$14.99
Location

465 N Highland Avenue

Atlanta GA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

