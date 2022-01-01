Go
Toast

Stateside

WE SERVE A GLOBAL CUISINE INSPIRED
BY YEARS OF LIVING, TRAVELING
AND COOKING ABROAD

300 E Pike St Suite 1200 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)

Popular Items

CHILI CUMIN PORK RIBS$17.00
tender braised pork ribs in chili cumin seed crust
MASTER STOCK CRISPY CHICKEN$26.00
free range chicken poached in aromatic stock, then fried crispy
JASMINE RICE$5.00
CRISPY FRESH DUCK ROLLS$15.00
duck rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
CRUNCHY CHILI-GARLIC PRAWNS$17.00
GINGER RICE$6.00
YU CHOY$9.00
Chinese flowering broccoli, hoisin, chili crisp
CURRY PUMPKIN$20.00
braised with dried yuba in house curry spice blend, rice paddy herb
STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS$28.00
dungeness crab, yellowfoot chanterelles, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
CRISPY FRESH MUSHROOM ROLLS$13.00
shiitake mushroom rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 E Pike St Suite 1200

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Carlile Room

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

EllaMia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Paramount Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rumba/Inside Passage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston