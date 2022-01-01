sankaku
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
onigiri makes you happy!
Location
1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)
4.5 • 1,137
1521 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurant