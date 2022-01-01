sankaku imageView gallery

sankaku

review star

No reviews yet

1531 Melrose Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

onigiri (rice ball)

ume konbu

$5.50

pickled plum, konbu seaweed, sesame

shiso Potato

$5.50

Japanese sweet potato, fresh shiso, shiso flake, sesame

nasu miso

$5.50

eggplant, organic miso,ginger,leek,sesame

corn

$5.50

Roasted corn, fresh dill, toasted tamari flavor.

tuna mayo

$6.00

albacore tuna,mayo,sesame

salmon basil

$6.50

sockeye salmon,basil,sesame

osozai (sides)

cabbage salad

$6.00

mix veggies,plum vinaigrette

Sesame cucumber

$5.00

english cucumber. sesame, ginger tamari vinaigrette

sweet potato salad

$6.50

japanese sweet potato,cilantro,mayo,

hijiki nimono

$6.50

hijiki seaweed, mix veggies,edamame,tofu

Miso soup

$5.50

seaweed, fried tofu, vegan

Sake (one cup)

Lucky cup

$14.00

Okunomatsu, Form Fukushima, Japan. Light, Smooth

Tanuki

$14.00

Hakushika, from Hyogo Japan. Classic dry

Kikumasamune

$14.00

From Hyogo, Japan. Flavorful, Smooth

Kobe

$14.00

from Kobe, Japan. light, smooth

Onikoroshi

$9.00

From Aichi, Japan. In juice box with straw. Classic dry

Otokoyama

$15.00

From Hokkaido, Japan. Draft nama sake. Clean, Smooth, Flavorful.

Perfect snow

$15.00

from Hyogo. Unfiltered. bold, light sweetness

ozeki daiginjyo

$14.00

daiginjo, clean, flavorful

Sake (Bottle)

Kurosawa Nigori

$24.00

From Niigata, Japan. 300ml. Unfiltered. Light sweetness.

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu

$27.00

From Nagano. 300ml. Tokubetsau junmai. Clean, smooth

Okunomatsu

$28.00

From Fukushima, Japan. 300ml. Tokubetsau junmai. Clean, flavorful

Sawa sawa

$18.00

Sparkling nigori . light

N/A Bev Menu

House Yuzu Soda

$6.00

Shiso Lime Soda

$6.00

ramune

$6.00

classic japanese soda

Rachel's Ginger Beer

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Iced green tea

$4.00

Hot Tea ( Sencha)

$5.50

Plain Jaopanese green tea

Hot Tea (Hoji cha)

$5.50

Rasted Japanese green tea

Hot Tea ( matcha genmai)

$5.50

Sencha with toasted brown rice

Hoji Latte

$6.50

hoji cha latte with oat milk

sankaku at home

Miso soup mix

$16.00

miso soup mix . about 10 serving. one tea spoon of mix and a cup of hot water. just stir and done!

All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

onigiri makes you happy!

Location

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
sankaku image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)
orange star4.5 • 1,137
1521 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
206 Burger Company - First Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,341
1000 MADISON ST SEATTLE, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
BENTOFUL Olive Way
orange starNo Reviews
720 Olive Way Suite 108 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Stateside - 300 E Pike St
orange star4.2 • 1,802
300 E Pike St Suite 1200 Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Taku Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
706 E Pike Street Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
orange star4.0 • 491
1531 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston