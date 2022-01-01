Four Cafe
Four Cafe is a casual, gourmet, sustainable restaurant that specializes in seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts and catering. Our food is prepared in house fresh daily with ingredients personally selected by our chef Michelle Wilton. We utilize organic /non GMO ingredients whenever possible. We offer house made gluten free bread, vegan and vegetarian options, wild salmon, all natural free range chicken and grass fed beef. We do lunch and dinner everyday and breakfast on the weekends.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
2122 Colorado Blvd • $$
2122 Colorado Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:50 pm
