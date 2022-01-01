Go
Toast

Four Cafe

Four Cafe is a casual, gourmet, sustainable restaurant that specializes in seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts and catering. Our food is prepared in house fresh daily with ingredients personally selected by our chef Michelle Wilton. We utilize organic /non GMO ingredients whenever possible. We offer house made gluten free bread, vegan and vegetarian options, wild salmon, all natural free range chicken and grass fed beef. We do lunch and dinner everyday and breakfast on the weekends.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

2122 Colorado Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)

Popular Items

Choose 2 Combo$14.00
Spring Greens Salad$12.50
Chopped Kale Salad$12.50
Grilled Salmon PLATE$16.50
Fish Burger$14.75
Fish Burrito BOWL$14.75
Vegan Burrito BOWL$13.25
Grass-fed Cheeseburger$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2122 Colorado Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Little Beast Restaurant

No reviews yet

Little Beast Restaurant is proudly serving New American Cuisine in Northeast Los Angeles, California!

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

No reviews yet

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston