Francesco's Pizza

Home of the General Tso's Pizza & Mama Mia's Famous Meatballs !

357 Hope Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Dough$5.95
5 Piece cinnamon sugar fried dough with nutella side
Side Salad$5.95
Nikko's Grilled Chix Greek Wrap$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Greek Dressing
Chicken Parm$10.95
Breaded chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese
Italian Grinder$10.95
Hot or Cold 12 inch Torpedo Roll - Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Hot Ham, Red Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Lettuce.
Your Motha's Anti-Pahst$14.95
Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers
Steak N' Cheese$10.95
Sautéed onions, sautéed green peppers, mozzarella cheese
Tomato Mozz$10.95
Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze
The Eastside Club Wrap$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella, Bacon Dressing
Mama Mia's Meatball$10.95
Toasted 12 Inch Torpedo Roll, Giant Homemade Meatballs, Homemade Gravy, Made by Mama Mia Herself.
Location

357 Hope Street

Providence RI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
