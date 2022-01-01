Go
Friedman's

132 west 31 street

Popular Items

Tuna Melt$18.00
Tomato, aged cheddar, toasted rye, herb fries.
CLASSIC B.L.A.T.$16.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Herb Aioli on Toasted sourdough w/ Herb fries
Pastrami Reuben$22.00
Mustard, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, spicy honey mustard, brioche bun, herb fries
Grilled Cheese$16.00
Aged cheddar, American, fries.
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed, peanut hoisin dressing on the side.
Chicken Swisswich$18.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli. grilled ciabatta, herb fries.
Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato, buttermilk ranch on the side.
Grilled Salmon Greek$18.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, oregano vinaigrette on the side.
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
Location

New York NY

Sunday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
