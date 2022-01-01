Go
Fuku Burger

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3429 S Jones Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)

Popular Items

Fuku Fries (Solo)$3.99
Naga Dog$8.99
Buta Burger$8.99
Kinoko Burger$8.99
Fuku Burger$8.99
Fuku Moco$8.99
Tamago Burger$8.99
Katsu Burger$8.99
Karai Burger$8.99
Jazz Fries (Solo)$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

3429 S Jones Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
