GJUSTA

Market, Bakery, Deli

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

320 Sunset Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian$19.00
Ciabatta, sopressa, mortadella, ham, chopped escarole, pickled peppers, red onions, fontina, mayonnaise & oregano vinaigrette.
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa
Sesame Bagel$2.25
Build Your Own Sandwich$5.00
Choice of bread, spread, protein & toppings
Sourdough Loaf$10.00
Country sourdough
Tuna Conserva$18.00
Sourdough, tuna conserva, mayonnaise, pepperonata, salted cucumber and radish, herbs & sprouts, tapenade
Butter Croissant$4.25
Everything Bagel$2.25
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Baguette$4.75
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

320 Sunset Ave

Venice CA

Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

