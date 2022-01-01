Venice restaurants you'll love
The Penmar
1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
corn or flour tortillas with guacamole
|Cali-Citrus Grain Bowl
|$12.00
quinoa-wild rice, arugula, snap peas,citrus, veggies, pickled onion, avocado, citrus vinaigrette
|Fries
|$7.00
pinwheel fries served with ranch, aioli, and ranch
SMOOTHIES
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$22.00
Brioche Bun (v), impossible patty, cheddar, special sauce*, tomato, red onion, shaved red gem, ketchup, fingerling potatoes
Allergies: Dairy, allium
Impossible Meat: water, soy protein concentrated, coconut oil, sunflower, natural flavors, potato protein, methylcellulose, yeast extract, cultured dextrose, food starch, salt, soy protein, vitamin E, Zinc gluconate, vitamin B1, Sodium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin 12
|The "Best" Egg Sandwich
|$15.00
-Harissa Mayo\t
- Cheddar (real)
-Smashed Avocado\t
- Kale
\t - Egg (cooked with Soy butter)\t Can be done without\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Soy
Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper
CONTAINS: “Just Mayo”: canola oil, distilled vinegar, food starch, xanthum gum, preserves, less than %2 sugar
|PM- Pad Thai*
|$19.00
-\tGF Rice Noodles\t\t
- Thai Basil
-\tPea Shoots\t\t\t
- Carrot
-\tPeanuts\t\t\t
- Egg
-\tCucumber & Carrot Slaw\t
- Thai Dressing
CONTAINS: Nut, Egg, Allium
GF Rice Noodles: Xanthum Gum, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, White Rice Flour.
Thai Dressing: Tamari Soy Sauce, Red Chili Flake, Brown Sugar, Kombu (seaweed), Ginger, Garlic.
CONTAINS: Allium, Soy
SANDWICHES
Great White
1604 Pacific Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
|Harvest Bowl
|$17.00
japanese sweet potato, charred zucchini, sauteed greens, grain medley, avocado, pumpkin seeds, puffed amaranth, house kraut, ginger turmeric dressing
|Scramble Bowl
|$16.00
Soft scrambled egg, house-made pesto, garlic herb cheese, Pead & Barnettes bacon, baby spinach, grilled Gjusta sourdough
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Baby Blues BBQ Venice
444 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Sliced Brisket Platter
|$20.95
Black Angus beef, pepper crusted, slow smoked for 14 hours, and hand carved to order. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
|Baby Back Ribs Platter
|$23.95
Half rack, prime cut pork ribs, dry rubbed, slow smoked, then grilled and brushed with our BBQ sauce. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
|Smokin' Wings
|$14.95
Dry rubbed, smoked, then grilled with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo-style, Sweet, XXX, or Sweet & Spicy
Superba Snacks and Coffee
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|Popular items
|CHEESY EGG TOAST
|$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$7.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
Ospi - Venice
2025 Pacific Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$16.00
almond dressing, parmigiano, avocado, fresh herbs.
|Crispy Provolone
|$16.00
Served with vodka sauce.
|Copione
|$24.00
sopressata, honey, chili.
The Window
1827 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Popular items
|CHEESEBURGER
|$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
|THE $7 GRAIN BOWL
|$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
SEAFOOD
Dudley Market
9 Dudley Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Dudley Burger
|$19.00
Wagyu beef, dill aioli, fresh arugula, and a bacon caramelized onion cheddar jam on a brioche bun.
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Line caught rockfish, mango, cucumber, shallots, serrano peppers,, cilantro, and lime.
|Halibut Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Baja style beer battered & fried, line caught fish, cabbage, pickled onions, daddys salsa, creme fresh, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla. (GF option available)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
American Beauty
425 Rose Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|THE $7 GRAIN BOWL
|$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
|BEAUTY BURGER
|$7.95
for the vegetarians (impossible burger) hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$6.25
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Fig Tree
429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Popular items
|Avocado Chicken Melt
|$16.00
sourdough, grilled chicken breast, avocado, basil, watercress, sun dried tomatoes, swiss cheese
|Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
potato roll, shrimp, spiced mayo, fresh dill, onions, lemon
|Toast and Jam
|$5.50
GTA
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$10.00
shaved radish, fennel, ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette
|Veggie Sandwich
|$14.00
avocado, sprouts, tomato, pickled turnips, fennel, red pepper, hummus, on sourdough
|Little Gem Salad
|$12.00
caesar, parmesan, croutons
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
GJUSTA
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Chicken Dumpling Soup (Hot)
|$13.00
Housemade ricotta dumplings, onions, carrots, fennel, cabbage, and dill
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa
|Sourdough Loaf
|$10.00
Country sourdough
Intelligentsia Coffee
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
|Daily Brew - 12 oz
|$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Gran Blanco
80 Windward Ave, Venice
|Popular items
|Hummus & Charred Eggplant
|$10.00
|8 0z Rib-Eye Cap
|$39.00
|Beet Muhamra
|$10.00
BURRITOS • TACOS
Chicas Tacos - Venice
225 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
|Chips
|$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
|Peppered Steak Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, crispy potato, smoky morita salsa, radish, scallion, cilantro
Clutch Roadhouse
427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Ajillo Rice
|$4.00
|Big Ass Tacos A La Carte
|$5.50
|3 Crunchy Gringo Tacos
|$12.00
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wurstküche
625 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Klein Fries
|$5.50
Small with one dipping sauce
|Bratwurst
|$8.00
fine cuts of pork, coriander & nutmeg
|Vegetarian Apple Sage
|$8.00
apples, yukon potatoes & rubbed sage
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Waterfront Venice
205 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$18.00
Blue & White Tortilla Chips | Queso | Jack Cheese | Salsa Roja | Pico de Gallo | Black Beans | Cilantro | Pickled Jalapeno | Sour Cream | Corn Salsa | Avocado | Green Onions