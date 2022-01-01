Burritos in Venice

Venice restaurants that serve burritos

Surfer's Burrito image

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Surfer's Burrito$16.00
-\tTortilla \t\t\t
- Avocado
-\tEgg\t\t\t
-\tPotato (Russet)\t\t\t
- Pinto Beans
- Cilantro\t\t\t
- Cheddar Cheese
- Salsa Verde \t\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Black Pepper, Dairy
Tortilla: bleached flour, wheat flour, palm oil, salt, baking powder
CONTAINS: Gluten
GF Tortilla: tapioca flour, teff flour, brown rice flour, soy, honey, salt, water, carrageen
CONTAINS: Soy
Pinto Beans: Pinto Beans, Onion, Salsa Quemada (tomato, onion, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro)
CONTAINS; Allium
Salas Verde: Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Garlic
CONTAINS: Allium
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Great White

1604 Pacific Ave, Venice

Avg 4.3 (3965 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
More about Great White
BREAKFAST BURRITO image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Breakfast Burrito image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fig Tree

429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

Avg 4.2 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Peads & Barnetts bacon, potato-bun, re-fried beans, chipotle mayo, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Fig Tree
Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa
More about GJUSTA
Banner pic

 

Clutch Roadhouse

427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clutch Burrito$14.00
More about Clutch Roadhouse



