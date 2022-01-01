Burritos in Venice

-\tTortilla \t\t\t

- Avocado

-\tEgg\t\t\t

-\tPotato (Russet)\t\t\t

- Pinto Beans

- Cilantro\t\t\t

- Cheddar Cheese

- Salsa Verde \t\t\t

CONTAINS: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Black Pepper, Dairy

Tortilla: bleached flour, wheat flour, palm oil, salt, baking powder

CONTAINS: Gluten

GF Tortilla: tapioca flour, teff flour, brown rice flour, soy, honey, salt, water, carrageen

CONTAINS: Soy

Pinto Beans: Pinto Beans, Onion, Salsa Quemada (tomato, onion, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro)

CONTAINS; Allium

Salas Verde: Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Garlic

CONTAINS: Allium

