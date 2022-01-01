Burritos in Venice
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Surfer's Burrito
|$16.00
-\tTortilla \t\t\t
- Avocado
-\tEgg\t\t\t
-\tPotato (Russet)\t\t\t
- Pinto Beans
- Cilantro\t\t\t
- Cheddar Cheese
- Salsa Verde \t\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Black Pepper, Dairy
Tortilla: bleached flour, wheat flour, palm oil, salt, baking powder
CONTAINS: Gluten
GF Tortilla: tapioca flour, teff flour, brown rice flour, soy, honey, salt, water, carrageen
CONTAINS: Soy
Pinto Beans: Pinto Beans, Onion, Salsa Quemada (tomato, onion, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro)
CONTAINS; Allium
Salas Verde: Tomatillo, Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Garlic
CONTAINS: Allium
Great White
1604 Pacific Ave, Venice
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
Superba Snacks and Coffee
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
Fig Tree
429 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Peads & Barnetts bacon, potato-bun, re-fried beans, chipotle mayo, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
GJUSTA
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Eggs, smoked bacon, potatoes, poblano, onions, queso chihuahua, salsa roja & side of housemade jalapeno lime salsa