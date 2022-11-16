Gastropubs
Wurstküche Venice
2,454 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Purveyor of Exotic Grilled Sausages. If you don't see a package that fits your need, give us a call and we would be happy to put something custom together for you!
Location
625 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stout Burgers & Beers - Santa Monica
4.4 • 3,712
111 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurant
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar - Sawtelle
4.3 • 4,210
1800 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurant