Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Great White Venice

3,965 Reviews

$

1604 Pacific Ave

Venice, CA 90291

DRINKS

Coffee

Filter Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.50

Shaken Iced Latte

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Espresso

$3.50

Chai Latte

$6.50

Turmeric Latte

$6.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Cortado

$4.00

Piccolo

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Machiatto

$4.00

Baby Chino

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Long Black

$4.00

Hot Water w/ Lemon

Refill Filter Coffee

Refreshments

Iced Tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Farmer's Market Soda

$8.00

Milk

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Still Water 1L

$8.00

Sparkling Water 1L

$8.00

Cup Of Ice

Club Soda

Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$4.50

Plum Oolong Tea

$4.50Out of stock

White Tip Jasmine Tea

$4.50

Mint tea

$4.50

SALADS & BOWLS

Mixed Greens Salad

$16.00

Market Chop Salad

$18.00

Market greens, radicchio, spiced pecans, kumquat, cucumber, goat cheese, avocado, mint, champagne vinaigrette GF

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$20.00

XO Grilled Chicken, Little Gem, Crispy Kale, Fried Capers, Pickled Onions, Sourdough Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$20.00

japanese sweet potato, charred zucchini, sauteed greens, grain medley, avocado, pumpkin seeds, puffed amaranth, house kraut, ginger turmeric dressing

Poke bowl

$26.00

Salmon Coconut Curry

$28.00

GLUTEN FREE, Black rice, bok choy, coconut curry, lime

SANDWICHES, WRAPS & TACOS

Sandwiches, Burgers & Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$22.00

Lettuce Wrapped, Grilled Omega Blue Kampachi, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Confit Garlic Aioli, Fermented Mango Salsa

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Crispy chicken, house-made pickles, lettuce, Great White sauce, fries

SPICY Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$22.00
Tremendous Burger

Tremendous Burger

$20.00

Double Smashed Patty, Slaw, American Cheese, Fries

Swim Club

Swim Club

$24.00

Sourdough, Chicken Breast, Avocado, Little gem, Persian Cucumber, GW Sauce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Chipotle Aioli

SHARE PLATES

Charred Broccolini

$16.00

Mushroom Fries

$18.00

Avocado Dip

$14.00

Smashed Avocado, Cilantro, tomato, Aleppo pepper, Lime, Taro Chips GF AND VEGAN

Crispy Brussels

$16.00
Ceviche

Ceviche

$24.00

Omega Blue Kanpachi, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cilantro, Chives, Tajin, House Taro Chips

Citrus & Burrata

$18.00

Salt + Pepper Squid

$18.00

Crispy calamari, Jalapeno, Fresnos, Thai Chili, Scallions, Lemon Aioli

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

MAINS

Crispy Fish

$28.00

Wild Arugula Pesto Pasta

$24.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Chicken Shawarma

$28.00

Steak Frites

$28.00

Australian wagyu flank, smashed potato, charred pepper salsa, arugula

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Butter noodles with parmesan

PIZZA

Margherita

Margherita

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, House Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil, Olive Oil

Smoked Salmon Pizza

Smoked Salmon Pizza

$26.00

Chive crema, 55º Smoked Salmon, Red onions, Capers, Dill, Lemon

Diavola

$24.00
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$24.00

Tomato Sauce, House Mozzarella, Parmesan, Oregano

Wild Prosciutto

$26.00

Truffle Mushroom

$28.00

White Wine Lemon Cream, Spinach, Caciocavallo, Roasted garlic

SIDES

Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Of Gluten Free Toast

$6.00

Side Sourdough

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Seared Salmon

$12.00

Halloumi

$6.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Falafel

$8.00

Extra Taro Chips

$4.00

Side Of Parmesan

$1.00

Side Of Pickles

$1.00

Extra Pita

$4.00

SAUCES

GW Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Pesto

$2.00

Date Molasses

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Aged Balsamic

$2.00

Green Tahini

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Chilli Oil

$1.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Butter & Jam

$4.00

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Side Butter

$0.50

Secret Sauce (Bfast Sando)

$0.50

Green Harissa

$2.00Out of stock

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Tomato Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

Creme Fraiche (Salmon Mezze)

$1.50

Truffle Oil

$5.00

DOLCE

Sourdough Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal Sorbet

$10.00

Banana Bread

$8.00

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

CAKE FEE

$25.00

CATERING

BREAKFAST

Banana Bread

$40.00+

SERVED WITH WHIPPED HONEYCOMB BUTTER.

Breakfast Burrito

$80.00+

SCRAMBLED EGGS, OAXACO CHEESE, SCALLIONS, CHIVES BACON, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, TATER TOTS, ROASTED SALSA

Breakfast Sandwich

$124.00+

Overnight Oats

$74.00+

COCONUT MILK, CHIA SEEDS, MANGO COULIS, HOUSE GRANOLA, BERRIES, TOASTED COCONUT

Avocado Toast

$80.00+

AVOCADO, PICKLES FRESNO, RADISH, SERVED ON GJUSTA SOURDOUGH

Chickpea Scramble

$80.00+

TUMERIC CHICKPEAS, SPINACH, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SALAD, WOOD FIRE PITA.

Salmon Mezze Board

$88.00+

SMOKED SALMON, PICKLED ONIONS, CHIVE CRÈME, SOFT BOILED EGGS, WOOD FIRE PITA

Market Fruit Platter

$45.00+

Seasonal farmers market fruit

BREAKFAST DRINKS

Cacao Reishi Smoothie

$94.00+

GW BASE, GW NUT MILK, ALMOND BUTTER, DATES, CACAO REISHI, CACAO NIBS, VANILLA EXTRACT, CINNAMON

Lambrogreenie Smoothie

$94.00+

GW BASE, MANGO, DATES, ALMOND MIILK, COCONUT WATER, KALE, CHLORELLA, CINNAMON, SALT, VANILLA EXTRACT

Strawberry Probiotic Smoothie

$94.00+

STRAWBERRIES, VEGAN VANILLA POWDER, AGAVE, PROBIOTIC YOGHURT, ALMOND MILK.

GW Smoothie

$94.00+

GW BASE, DATES, COCONUT PUREE, GW MILK, VANILLA EXTRACT, CINNAMON, SEA SALT, ACTIVATED CHARCOAL

Orange Juice

$51.00+

FRESHLY SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

Green Juice

$51.00+

GREEN APPLE, LEMON, GINGER, CUCUMER, KALE

Filter Coffee

$50.00

96 OZ served with half n half and sugar

SALADS AND BOWLS

Mixed Green Salad

$64.00+

MARKET GREENS, SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE

Market Chop Salad

$72.00+

MARKET GREENS, RADICCHIO, SPICED PECANS, CHERRIES, CUCUMBER, GOAT CHEESE, AVOCADO, MINT, CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$80.00+

XO GRILLED CHICKEN, LITTLE GEM, CRISPY KALE, FRIED CAPERS, PICKLED ONIONS, SOURDOUGH CROUTONS, PARMESAN CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING

Harvest Bowl

$80.00+

SWEET POTATO, ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, SAUTEED GREENS, GRAIN MEDLEY, AVOCADO, PUMPKIN SEEDS, TOASTED AMARANTH, HOUSE KRAUT, GINGER TURMERIC DRESSING

Poke Bowl

$104.00+

AHI, CUCUMBERS, AVOCADO, SEAWEED SALAD, BLACK RICE, FURIKAKE, SESAME GINGER DRESSING

Salmon Coconut Curry

$112.00+

SANDWICHES, WRAPS AND TACOS

Falafel Wrap

$90.00+

HOUSE-MADE FALAFEL, CUCUMBER, ROASTED BEETS, AVOCADO, RED ONIONS, HUMMUS, GREEN TAHINI SAUCE, ROASTED GARLIC

Fish Tacos

$184.00+

LETTUCE WRAPPED, GRILLED OMEGA BLUE KAMPACHI, CABBAGE SLAW, CILANTRO, CONFIT GARLIC AIOLI, FERMENTED MANGO SALSA

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$60.00+

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$76.00+

Tremendous Burger

$60.00+

Swim Club

$98.00+

SHARE PLATES

Charred Broccolini

$64.00+

Mushroom Fries

$72.00+

Avocado Dip

$56.00+

Crispy Brussels

$64.00+

Ceviche

$96.00+

Citrus & Burrata

$72.00+

Salt and Pepper Squid

$72.00+

Regular Fries

$23.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$35.00+

MAINS

Wild Arugula Pesto Pasta

$96.00+

Bolognese

$96.00+

Chicken Shwarma

$112.00+Out of stock

PIZZAS

Choice of 6 pizzas

$144.00

Choice of 8 pizzas

$192.00

Choice of 10 pizzas

$240.00

COCKTAILS

Paloma

$54.00+

Margarita

$54.00+

Aperol Spritz

$54.00+

Pizza

Choice of 6

$144.00

Choice of 8

$192.00

Choice of 10

$240.00

RETAIL

T-SHIRTS

SMALL

$40.00

MEDIUM

$40.00

LARGE

$40.00

X-LARGE

$40.00

TOTE BAGS

TOTE BAG

$80.00

BOAT KEYCHAIN

ORANGE

$6.00

WHITE

$6.00

WATER BOTTLE

NALGENE WATER BOTTLE

$24.00

HATS

RANDY PEREZ HATS

$45.00
Great White is a neighborhood focused, casual cafe restaurant in Venice beach, California. Our menu is coastal-californian with a focus on fresh, local all day cuisine paired with great coffee. With a warm, inviting and internationally influenced decor, being so close to Venice beach, sandy feet are always encouraged.

1604 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291

