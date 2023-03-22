Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dudley Market

220 Reviews

$$

9 Dudley Ave

Venice, CA 90291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

French Fries
Chovy Ceasar Salad
Peruvian Scallops Dressed On Half Shell

HOOKED

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$5.00

Hooked's Custom blend vs. Rotating Single Origin Natural Beans.

AMERICANO

$5.00

Espresso floated on water. Stronger flavor? Go with less water. More to drink? Go with more water.

Chai

$6.00

HOT COFFEE

$5.00

CAFE RICO

$7.50

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

FLAT WHITE

$6.00

MATCHA

$6.00

ICED COFFEE

$6.00

Big Rico

$12.00

LATTE

$5.50+

VANILLA LATTE

$7.50

MATCHA LATTE

$7.00

E&T - ESPRESSO TONIC

$6.50

CORTADITO

$6.00

Sweet creamy sipper inspired by cortaditos in Miami.

The Hook

$7.50

HOOKED MOCHA

$8.00

The Guy

$7.50

Homemade mint honey syrup, espresso, cloves, expressed lemon, and oat milk.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Pot Of Coffee

$25.00

Pour Over

$9.00

RETAIL

Dune Baitball 1.0

$18.00

Black White Danche

$28.00

Black White Don Nelsyn

$25.00

Black White Hayissa Olocho

$25.00

Black White Jorge Raul Rivera

$25.00

Black White Sebastian Gomez

$28.00

Black White The Natural

$20.00

Counter Culture Mpemba

$25.00

Counter Culture Mpemba Sundried

$28.00

Dune Elida Estate

$25.00Out of stock

Dune Kokosa

$18.00

Dune Zip Zinger

$18.00

Thankfully Nectario Zuniga

$25.00

Dune Have

$25.00

BREAKFAST SNACKS

Dohnies

$5.00

Carol's Bread

$6.00

Egg And Cheese

$8.00

WINE

BY THE GLASS

SPARKLING - Alex Della Vecchia Pedecastello

$16.00

Pinot Noir, Bianchetta. Veneto, Italy.

WHITE - Barbra Ohzelt Grüner Veltliner

$15.00

Grüner Veltliner. Kamptal, Austria.

WHITE - Joyce Albariño

$16.00

Albariño. Santa Cruz, California.

WHITE - Stagaire Sufficently Whelming

$18.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay. Santa Cruz Mountains.

SKIN - Lardot Kontact

$16.00

Skin contact Pinot Blanc & Riesling. Mendocino, California.

ROSÈ - Libertine Acid Freak Rose

$16.00

Dolcetto Riesling Coferment. Willamette Valley.

ROSÉ - Domaine les Terres Promises Anachronie

$15.00

Cinsault, Syrah, Grenache Noir. Provence, France.

RED - Joyce Cabernet Pfeffer

$16.00

Cabernet Pfeffer. Santa Cruz, California.

RED - Chateau Les Croisille Cocori Cot

$16.00

Malbec Merlot. Vin de France.

RED - Rotter Brunnen

$16.00

RED - Octogano Pet NOT

$16.00

Carbonic Salvador. Guanajuato, Mexico

Breakage Fee

$5.00

- NOTICE TO OUR GUESTS - Due to cost and supply chain shortages we have a $5 breakage charge for broken wine glasses. If this is an issue for you, we're happy to serve you Sicilian style, in a cup!

DEALERS CHOICE

$16.00

Skin? White? Red? Lets find out

Vermouth On The Rocks

$11.00Out of stock

Perdita Cruz MUZ

Spritz

$16.00Out of stock

Joto Juan ORANGE aperitivo, with Monema's Grenache Blanc Petnat.

LSD (HIGH ACID)

2000 JB Becker Spatlese Trocken MAGNUM

$160.00+

Riesling. Rheingau, Germany.

Mosse Chenin Blanc DOUBLE MAGNUM

$220.00+

Double magnum = 4 bottles! Chenin Blanc. Loire Valley, France.

1989 Ayler Kupp Riesling

$55.00+

Riesling Kabinett Trocken. Mosel, Germany.

Weingut Hermann Ludes Bruderschaft Auslese 1994

$75.00+

Riesling. Mosel, Germany.

Peter Lauer Felis GG

$80.00+

“Grosses Gewächs,” aka Grand Cru Riesling. Mosel, Germany.

Peter Lauer Kupp GG

$80.00+

“Grosses Gewächs,” aka Grand Cru Riesling. Mosel, Germany.

Brand Electric Acid Test Chardonnay

$28.00+

Chardonnay, Riesling. Mosel, Germany.

Barbra Ohlzelt Gruner

Barbra Ohlzelt Gruner

$30.00+

Gruner Veltliner. Kamptal, Austria.

Barbra Ohlzelt Zobinger

$40.00+

Riesling. Niederosterreich, Austria.

Beurer Riesling Trocken

Beurer Riesling Trocken

$34.00+

Riesling. Württemberg, Germany.

Hild Elbling Trocken

Hild Elbling Trocken

$28.00+

Elbling Trocken. Mosel, Germany.

Max Kilburg Goldtropfchen Riesling

$48.00+

Riesling. Mosel, Germany.

Michael Gindl Michi's Farm White

$35.00+

Gruner Veltliner, Muskateller Riesling. Weinviertel, Austria

Phillip Lardot Der Hirt Trocken

$80.00+

Riesling Trocken. Mosel, Germany.

Phillip Lardot Der Graf

$55.00+

Riesling. Mosel, Germany.

Seehof Riesling Trocken

$28.00+

Riesling Trocken. Rheinhessen, Germany.

Seehof Same Same But Different

$35.00+

Muskateller, Weissburgunder, Riesling. Rheinhessen, Austria.

Weiser-Kuenstler Sonnenlay Riesling Kabinett

$47.00+

Riesling Kabinett. Mosel, Germany

Gotsa Tsitska Tsolikouri

$35.00+

Tsitska, Tsolikouri, Kakheti, Georgia.

Chateau Yvonne Saumur Chenin Blanc

$75.00+

Chenin Blanc. Saumur, France.

Clos Fantine Valcabrieres de Fantine

$75.00+

Terret blanc & gris.

Clos Fantine Fantaisie

$70.00+

Terret blanc, Carignan blanc, grenache blanc, picpoul Muscat.

Domaine Balansa Coume de Malies

$45.00+

Grenache Blanc, Grenache Gris. Langudoc, France.

Domaine Frédéric Geschickt Le Schlouk

$48.00+

Gewürztraminer, Sylvaner. Alsace, France.

Domaine Les Justies Juste Chenin Blanc

$55.00+

Chenin Blanc. Loire Valley, France.

Domaine Rougeot Saint Romain La Combe Bazin

$85.00+

Chardonnay. Burgundy, France.

Domaine Rougeot Meursault Sous la Velle

$125.00+

Chardonnay. Côte de Beaune, Bourgogne, France.

Jean Francois Ginglinger Paradis d'Arthur Riesling

$50.00+

Riesling. Alsace, France.

Jean Francois Ginglinger Sylvaner

$35.00+

Sylvaner. Alsace, France.

Jean Francois Ginglinger Pinot Blanc

$35.00+

Pinot Blanc. Alsace, France.

Jean Michel Stephan Condrieu Le Tinal

$135.00+

Viognier. Vin de France.

Hors Chams Les Femme Soleil Macabeu

$50.00+

Macabeo. Languedoc-Roussillon, France.

Frank Cornelissen Munjebel White

$87.00+

Serragghia Bianco Zibbibo

$160.00+

Zibbibo. Sicily, Italy.

Domino Colar Malvasia

$30.00+Out of stock

Malvasia. Alentejo, Portugal

La Vinicola di Gismondi Pietre Bianco

$40.00+

Malvasia Falanghina, Campania, Italy.

AD Beckham Blanc

$40.00+

of Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc, Ehrenselser, Scheurebe, Sylvaner, Viognier, and Pinot Gris, Willamette valley, Oregon

Stagiaire sapphire, samphire, & saturn returns

$58.00+

Skin contact sauvignon blanc. Mendocino, California.

Stagiaire Sufficiently Whelming

$55.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Chardonnay. Santa Cruz Mountains.

Joyce Albariño

$40.00+

Albariño. Santa Cruz, California.

SKIN CONTACT

Jaroslav Osicka Chardonnay

$70.00+

Macerated chardonnay. Morava, Czech Republic.

Petra Bredova Rysak

$60.00+

Saint Laurent, Neuburger. Morava, Czech Republic.

Serragghia Cataratto e Pignatello

$160.00+

Cataratto. Sicily, Italy.

Domaine Bohn L'Orange Gaulouis

$69.00+

Gewürztraminer, Riesling. Alsace, France.

Domaine L'Octavin Elle Amie

$90.00+

Pinot Noir, Chardonnay. Jura, France.

AD Beckham Pinot Gris

AD Beckham Pinot Gris

$70.00+

Skin Contact pinot gris. Chehalem Mountains, Oregon.

Phillip Lardot Kontakt Rose

$45.00+

Pinot Nor "Rose". Mosel, Germany.

Phillip Lardot Pinot Gris

$50.00+

Skin contact Pinot Gris. Mosel, Germany.

Strange Contact

$40.00+

Skin contact marsanne & pinot noir. Mendocino, California.

Beurer In Der Luft

$35.00+

Riesling, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer . Mosel, Germany.

ROSÉ

Frank Cornelissen Susucaru MAGNUM

$125.00+

Nerello Mascalese. Sicily, Italy.

Love Joy Rose

$55.00+

Hannes & Claudiu Rosé

$48.00+

Portugeiser, Dornfelder, Grauburgunder, Muller Thurgau. Germany.

Le Petit Domaine de Gimios Rose

$74.00+

Cinsault, Alicante, Grenache Noir, Carignan, Aramon, Muscat Blanc. Languedoc-Roussillon, France.

Frank Cornelissen Susucaru Rose

$52.00+

Malvasia, Moscadella, Insolia and Nerello Mascalese. Sicily, Italy.

La Roche Buissiere Rose

$35.00+

Lammidia Panda Rosé

$50.00+

Moscato Rosa. Abruzzo, Italy.

Lammidia Rosato

$50.00+

Montepulciano. Abruzzo, Italy.

Domaine des Terres Promises Anachronie

$35.00+

Cinsault, Syrah, Grenache. Provence, France

Seehof Rose

$28.00+

Pinot Noir. Rheinhessen, Germany.

Jager Zweigelt Rose

$40.00+

Rose of Zweigelt. Wachau, Austria.

Libertine Acid Freak Rosé

$40.00+

Stagaire Sprinkles on Top

$50.00+

REDS

2017 Foe Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00+Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa Valley, California.

2018 Foe Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa Valley, California.

Frank Cornelissen Munjebel BB

$155.00+

Nerello Mascalese 100% (ungrafted). Sicily, Italy.

Frederic Cossard Domaine de Chassorney Nuits-Saint-Georges Les Charmottes

$145.00+

Pinot Noir. Nuits-Saint-Georges, France

Frederic Cossard Domaine de Chassorney Les Damodes

$135.00+

Pinot Noir. Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, France

Frederic Cossard Ploussard

$75.00+

Ploussard. Vin De France.

Frederic Cossard Version Sud

$45.00+

Grenache. Vin De France.

Frederic Cossard Pinot Noir

$65.00+

Pinot Noir. Vin de France.

Domaine Chandon de Briailles Ile de Vergelesses

$140.00+

2018 Pinot Noir. Savigny-les-Beaune Premier Cru, France

Maison Stephan Cote Rotie Coteaux de Tupin

$200.00+

Syrah. Cote Rotie, France.

Domainé Prieuré Saint Christophe Savoie

$110.00+

Mondeuse. Savoie, France.

Jouves & Croisille Malbec De Soif

$40.00+

Malbec. Cahors, France

Les Justice La Bamboche

$55.00+

Cabernet Franc. Loire Valley, France.

Domaine Du Chat La Huppe

$50.00+

Grenache. Loire Valley, France.

Le Briseau Mama Mouchi Pineau d'Anuis

$35.00+

Pineau d'Anuis. Loire Valley, France.

Le Brieseau Le Verre des Poetes

$55.00+

Pineau d'Anuis. Loire Valley, France.

L'Ostal Levant Un Coeur Simple

$65.00+

Malbec. Cahors, France.

Clos Fantine Faugeres

$45.00+

Carignan, Syrah, Grenache. Languedoc-Roussillon, France.

Jean Francois Ginglinger Baumgarten Paradis d'Arthur Pinot Noir

$40.00+

Pinot Noir. Alsace, France.

Lammidia Pino Nero

$75.00+

Pinot Nero. Abruzzo, Italy.

Occhipinti IGT Frappato

$70.00+

Frappato. Sicily, Italy.

Weingut Schmitt Spatburgunder

$48.00+

Spatburgunder. Rheinhessen, Germany.

Cherouche Cocagne Gamay

$85.00+

Gamay. Valais, Switzerland.

Cherouche Noces de Madeleine

$76.00+

Gamay, Pinot Noir.

Cherouche Le Clos Magnum (cellar)

$225.00+

Pinot Noir.

Phelan Fann Autrement

$70.00+

Gamay, Mondeuse, Pinot Noir. San Louis Obispo, California.

Seacreatures Pinot Noir

$80.00+

Pinot Noir> Santa Cruz Mountains, California.

Gearhead Ziggy

$40.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot. San Benito, California.

Purity The Sage

$40.00+

Syrah, Pinot Noir, Carignan. Richmond, California.

Gearhead LOCKDOWN MAGNUM

$80.00+

Carbonic Pinot Noir. Sonoma County, California.

Gearhead Ziggy MAGNUM

$80.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot. San Benito, California.

AD Beckham Pinot Noir/Pinot Gris

$70.00+

Pinot Noir, Pinot Girs. Chehalem Mountains, Oregon.

Casa Vieja Rosado

$50.00+

Rosato. Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico.

Casa Vieja Mission

$50.00+

Mission. Valle De Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico.

Bichi Gordo Guapo

$50.00+

Granacha. Tecate, Baja, Mexico.

Bichi Listan

$35.00+Out of stock

Listan. Tecate, Baja, Mexico

Octogano Carbonic Red

$50.00+

Salvador. Guanajuato, Mexico.

My Pretty Pinot Noir

My Pretty Pinot Noir

$40.00+

Pinot Nior. Monterey, California.

Hatton Daniels Zweigelt

$45.00+

Zweigelt. Lodi, California.

Weingut Schweizer Roter Brunnen

$40.00+

Regent, Acolon. Württemberg , Germany.

Vocal Cabernet Pfeffer

$45.00+

Cabernet Pfeffer. Santa Cruz, California.

Joyce Gamay Noir

$45.00+

Gamay. Santa Cruz, California.

CHAMPAGNE CLOSET

Paul Clouet Bouzey Grand Cru

$95.00+

Blanc de Blanc. Champagne, France.

Caillez-Lemaire Reflets Brut

$85.00+

Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir. Champagne, France.

Remi Leroy Extra Brut

$85.00+

Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay. Champagne, France.

Etinne Calsac Les Rocheforts

$90.00+

Blanc de Blanc. Champagne, France.

Rupert Leroy Les Cognaux

$125.00+

Direct Press Pinot Noir. Champagne, France.

Rupert Leroy Papillon

$125.00+

Direct Press Pinot Noir. Champagne, France.

Rupert Leroy Fosse Grely

$120.00+

80% Pinot Noir, 20% Chardonnay. Champagne, France.

Rupert Leroy Martin Fontaine

$125.00+

Chardonnay. Champagne, France.

Oliver Horiot Metisse Champagne

$92.00+

Pinot noir, pinot blanc. Champagne, France.

Pere & Fils Champagne Ephemere Rose

$125.00+

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir. Champagne, France.

Marguet Shaman '19

$110.00+

Extra Brut Grand Cru. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay. Champagne, France.

SPARKLING

1999 Peter Laurer Sekt

$200.00+

Sparkling Riesling. Mosel, Germany. 1999 Reserve.

Peter Lauer 2018 Sekt

$60.00+

Weingut Schmitt Pinot Sekt Brut

$70.00+

Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc. Rheinhessen, Germany.

Gotsa Chinuri Pet Nat

$48.00+

Chinuri, Tsitska. Asureti Valley, Georgia.

Frederic Cossarde La Chassornade

$72.00+

Aligote. Vin de France.

Love Joy PetNat

$75.00+

Chardonnay. Burgundy, France.

Gearhead Cider Princess

$38.00+

Albariño, Gravenstein apple.

Angiolino Maule Garg'n'Go La Biancara

$35.00+

Garganega. Veneto, Italy.

Cacique Maravilla Guitflower

$40.00+

Torrontés, Muscatel, Corinto Nero. Yumbel Valley, Chile.

Piquette D'Avisppa

$40.00+

Pear & Manzana Apple Piquette. Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico.

Les Justices Petillant

$45.00+

Grolleau Gris, Cabernet Franc. Saumur, France.

Brand Shake & Wait Orange PetNat

$45.00+

Skin contact Muller Thurgau. Pfalz, Germany.

Brand Shake & Wait Blanc

$45.00+

Pinot Blanc, Silvaner. Pfalz, Germany.

Happy Tears Pet Nat

$38.00+

Purity x Dudley Market - Pinot Noir Gravelstiein apple coferment Pet Nat

X CRUS OF BEAUJOLAIS

Yann Bertrand Morgon Dynamite MAGNUM

$135.00+

Gamay. Morgon, Beaujolais, France.

Domaine Thillardon Chenas Chassignol

$82.00+

Gamay. Beaujolais, France.

Domaine Thillardon Raison Libre

$50.00+

Gamay. Beaujolais, France.

Yann Bertrand Fleurie Folie

$60.00+

Gamay. Fleurie, Beaujolais.

Yann Bertrand Saint Amour Les Bambins

$60.00+

Gamay. Fleurie, Beaujolais, France.

Domaine Thillardon Chenas Vibrations

Domaine Thillardon Chenas Vibrations

$55.00+

Gamay. Chenas - Beaujolais, France

Domaine Thillardon Moulin A Vent Alizes

Domaine Thillardon Moulin A Vent Alizes

$70.00+

Gamay. Moulin a Vent - Beaujolais, France

SAKE

BY THE GLASS

Naba Shoten Minato Harbor Yamahai Nama Genshu

$15.00

Every bottle of naba shoten sake is brewed with locally grown rice, special house yeast, & waters from the nearby takashimizu hills. in appreciation of the local fisherman who have long loved their sakes, the brewery named this sake Minato, or "Harbor". it is infiltered, unpasteurized, big and bold, with a strong aroma of umami / mushroom.

Ohmine Shuzo 3 Grain Yamadanishiki

$17.00

BY THE BOTTLE

Kodama Taiheizan Great Peaceful Mountain, Junmai 300ml

$28.00+Out of stock

Akita Kimoto , full bodies, umami rich junmai. Well rounded acid with a dry, yet rich mouthfull.

Yucho Kaze no Mori "Wind of the Woods"

$45.00+

Junmai Muroka Nama Genshu. Spritzy, lively, tingly, and fun it drinks like a mouth party but is incredibly well balanced for a brew that has so much going on.

Yachiya Kagatsuru Umeshu Sake

$48.00+

with over 400 years of sake making, the brewers of kagatsuru use locally farmed plums, to ferment and make this plum sake. umeshu is made by combining sake from the kagatsuru brewery with local plums.

Azumano Fumoto First Wave

$48.00+Out of stock

Since 1896 azuma no fumoto brewery has been committed to using only local rice & water. "First wave" is an arabashiri, which is the first of the three batches of sake to come out of the tank, with little pressing, it gives the sake fresh, and fragrant aromas.

Naba Shoten Minato Harbor Yamahai Nama Genshu

$48.00+

Every bottle of naba shoten sake is brewed with locally grown rice, special house yeast, & waters from the nearby takashimizu hills. in appreciation of the local fisherman who have long loved their sakes, the brewery named this sake Minato, or "Harbor". it is infiltered, unpasteurized, big and bold, with a strong aroma of umami / mushroom.

Heiwa "KID" Junmai Ginjo Shiboritate

$42.00+

Freshly squeezed sake; the first of the season! Bright, crisp and incredibly fresh with hints of umami on the finish.

Moriki Tae No Hana Sublime Beauty, Junmai

$55.00+Out of stock

Rumiko Moriki is 4th generation of her family brewery, and Japans first Toji (Master Brewer). This sake is knicknamed "Challenge 90" Which means only 10% of the rice grain has been removed. Moriki Grow their own rice without chemicals, and produces all of their sake by hand in small batches.

Takenotsuyu Hakurosuishu "Moon Mountain's Dew" Junmai Ginjo

$58.00+

unpasteurized sake made from local rice and snow melt from the close by mountains. beautifully full-bodied, aromatic unique sake. Bright floral nose, bold in feeling, yet delicate on the palette.

Kidoizumi Hakugyokko Fragrant Jewel, Junmai

$60.00+

This complex sake is not charcoal filtered (muroka) to allow full aroma, undiluted (genshu) for a rich mouthfeel, and unpasteurized (nama) for a bright liveliness.

Kuheiji Eau du Desir, Junmai Daiginjo

$58.00+Out of stock

"It All Begins in the Rice Fields" In 2016, Kamoshibito Kuheiji began producing wine in Bourgogne, France as Domaine Kuheiji. But why would a maker of Japanese sake decide to go to France and make wine? It is sometimes said that the most innovative discoveries in a field are made by those newly introduced to it rather than those who were there all along. It can be difficult to come up with new ideas when you have been taught for so long to do things a particular way. Innovations are born on the edge, where a mingling of knowledge and experience from different fields can occur.

Yucho Kaze no Mori Alpha Type 3

$60.00+

Junmai Dai Ginjo. A delicate and refreshing spritz with lychee, melon, mandarin, juicy nectarine and custard apple with slightly prickly and refreshing acidity on the finish.

Ohmine Shuzo 3 Grain

$55.00+

The pure scent and sweetness like roasted puffed rice grains is the unique flavor and character of "Ohmine Junmai". It has a soft sweet taste and extremely clean finish. Brewed by the craftsman's manual labor.

Ohmine Shuzo Winter's Arrival

$85.00+

Cloudy, and sparkling. Sweet but delicate. Reminicent to a Nigori style sake with bubbles.

Yogiokochi Terada Honke Musubi

$40.00+

Sprouted, completely unpolished organic brown rice, unpasteurized, unfiltered, undiluted. Grainy, yogurty, and spritzy.

BEER

DRAFT BEER

Gillys American

$10.00

Durham Basque Syle Cider

$10.00

Silva Brewing, Paso Robles.

FOOD

MENU

Oysters

Oysters

$19.00+Out of stock

Availability of varietal's subject to change. Minterbrooks ( Washington ) Kumamoto ( British Colombia ) Kumiai (Baja) Oishi (Washington)

Hiramasa Sashimi

$22.00

Raw hiramasa, served with temari and yuzu kosho.

Gochujang Hiramasa

$22.00

Hiramasa suspended in a sesame Gochujang dresssing with micro shiso and lemon zest.

Kanpachi Kiwi Crudo

$22.00

Kanpachi with kiwi kosho, olive oil, and chili oil

Rockfish Tiradito

$18.00Out of stock

Stripe bass Crudo

$24.00Out of stock

Stripe bass with olive oil, ponzu, fennel frond, capers, black sesame

Scallop Crudo

$18.00

Peruvian scallops, hiramasa suspended in olive oil, ponzu, with fresh serrano and muerte-lo sauce.

Peruvian Scallops Dressed On Half Shell

$16.00

Scallops served raw in shell, dressed with yuzu kosho, olive oil, ponzu, and fresno pepper.

Winter Radiccio Salad

$16.00

persimmon, pomegranate, satsuma mandarin and citrus vinaigrette

Chovy Ceasar Salad

Chovy Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Little gem lettuce, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and our house 'chovy caesar dressing. Option to add boquerones.

Encacahuatado Broccolini

$14.00

sautéed broccolini with encacahuatado

Tom Kha Clams

$24.00

clams with coconut soup, ginger, lemongrass, shallot, thai chili, and thai basil.

Moules Frites

$26.00Out of stock

Mussles in a white wine garlic butter sauce served with a side of our irresistible fries.

Saffron Fried Rice

$18.00

with butternut squash, Swiss chard and oyster mushrooms

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Tossed with salt, parsley, and light chile flakes.

Shrimp Tempura Taco

$18.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Pan seared shrimp seasoned with ajillo spices, cabbage, picked onions, house salsa, creme fresh on flour tortillas..

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$22.00

Beer battered stripe bass, cabbage, picked onions, daddy's salsa, creme fresh, and coijta cheese on flour tortillas.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

"Beyond Beef-less" patty, dill aioli, fresh arugula, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. (V) (VG option available)

Dudley Burger

Dudley Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Wagyu beef, dill aioli, fresh arugula, and a bacon caramelized onion cheddar jam on a brioche bun.

Seared Collar

$30.00+

Fried collar, fennel puree, mizuna

MERCH

MLA x Pirate Brie T-Shirt

MLA x Pirate Brie T-Shirt

$35.00

MLA x Dudley Market. Pirate Brie drinking the blood of Tonya. Limited edition!

MLA x Pirate Brie Pullover

MLA x Pirate Brie Pullover

$55.00

MLA x Dudley Market. One of a kind Pirate Brie drinking Tonya blood. Like the savage she is.

MLA x Still Innocent Hoodie

MLA x Still Innocent Hoodie

$65.00

Keep your innocence, ditch your virginity. Limited edition MLA x Dudley Market hoodie.

MLA x Still Innocent T-Shirt

MLA x Still Innocent T-Shirt

$40.00

Keep your innocence, ditch your virginity. Limited edition MLA x Dudley Market hoodie.

Natural Wine Sucks T-Shirt

Natural Wine Sucks T-Shirt

$35.00

Natty wine suuuuucks.........LETS DRINK IT (Colors on back vary with size)

Get Bit Lighter

Get Bit Lighter

$7.00

Limited run lighter. Get lit, get bit.

Dudley Mug

$15.00

Diner style Dudley x Squidy mug.

Fishy Bish Lighter Sleeve

Fishy Bish Lighter Sleeve

$15.00

Hand made, and hand stamped leather sleeves featuring our fishy friend. Fits standard size Bic. (Lighter included)

Soy Wax Candle

$13.00+

French Press

$28.00
Dudley X MomLoveArt 'Bri Goes Fishing' T-Shirt

Dudley X MomLoveArt 'Bri Goes Fishing' T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Pre-Order. Expected date in stock May 18

Dudley X MomLoveArt 'Tonya' Hoodie

Dudley X MomLoveArt 'Tonya' Hoodie

$60.00Out of stock
TIE DYE Dudley Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt

TIE DYE Dudley Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt

$55.00Out of stock

NOTE: Sweatshirts will be Tie-Dye color from white base with Black Dudley Logo

Brown Lightningcoffee

$10.00

Ashkan x Dudley Cap

$25.00
Candle by Copper & Honey

Candle by Copper & Honey

$15.00Out of stock

Pre-Order. Available for pick-up Saturday May 9

Oysters By The Dozen

$22.00

Unshucked, over ice. Includes horseradish and mignonette.

Dune Baitball 1.0

$18.00

BIRD EYE

BIRD EYE POP-UP

Catch of the day tostada

$20.00

Kampachi, mint ago crema, fresh mint & parsley, cucumber, crispy chili

Chopped Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine, radish, orange, mint, dill, green onions, feta, citrus vin

Beets

$15.00

Garlic confit labneh, dukkah, balsamic reduction, citrus, basil

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$12.00Out of stock

Smashed weiser potatoes, Dijon, dill

Kampachi Collar

$22.00Out of stock

Sticky soy kampachi collar, grilled brocolini & herb salad

Chicken Skewer

$17.00

Sticky rice, chimichurri, peri peri

Fennel & Orange Braised Lamb

$26.00

Pickled fennel, zhug, tehachapi tortillas

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle Of Sauce

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wine & Local Caught Fresh Seafood

Website

Location

9 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

Gallery
Dudley Market image
Dudley Market image
Dudley Market image
Dudley Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Lilly's
orange starNo Reviews
Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Venice Ale House
orange starNo Reviews
2 Rose Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Fig Tree
orange star4.2 • 1,388
429 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Waterfront Venice
orange star4.2 • 1,438
205 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Gjusta
orange star4.6 • 11,294
320 Sunset Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Bread Head X JuneShine - 2914 Main Street, Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
2914 Main Street Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Venice

Calif Chicken Cafe - Venice
orange star4.8 • 12,756
424 South Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Gjusta
orange star4.6 • 11,294
320 Sunset Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Baby Blues BBQ Venice
orange star4.4 • 8,838
444 Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Venice
orange star4.4 • 7,870
512 Rose Ave Suite A Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Superba Food + Bread - Venice
orange star4.6 • 5,680
1900 S Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
orange star4.2 • 4,842
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston