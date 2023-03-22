Dudley Market
220 Reviews
$$
9 Dudley Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
HOOKED
COFFEE
ESPRESSO
Hooked's Custom blend vs. Rotating Single Origin Natural Beans.
AMERICANO
Espresso floated on water. Stronger flavor? Go with less water. More to drink? Go with more water.
Chai
HOT COFFEE
CAFE RICO
CAPPUCCINO
FLAT WHITE
MATCHA
ICED COFFEE
Big Rico
LATTE
VANILLA LATTE
MATCHA LATTE
E&T - ESPRESSO TONIC
CORTADITO
Sweet creamy sipper inspired by cortaditos in Miami.
The Hook
HOOKED MOCHA
The Guy
Homemade mint honey syrup, espresso, cloves, expressed lemon, and oat milk.
Hot Chocolate
Pot Of Coffee
Pour Over
RETAIL
Dune Baitball 1.0
Black White Danche
Black White Don Nelsyn
Black White Hayissa Olocho
Black White Jorge Raul Rivera
Black White Sebastian Gomez
Black White The Natural
Counter Culture Mpemba
Counter Culture Mpemba Sundried
Dune Elida Estate
Dune Kokosa
Dune Zip Zinger
Thankfully Nectario Zuniga
Dune Have
BREAKFAST SNACKS
WINE
BY THE GLASS
SPARKLING - Alex Della Vecchia Pedecastello
Pinot Noir, Bianchetta. Veneto, Italy.
WHITE - Barbra Ohzelt Grüner Veltliner
Grüner Veltliner. Kamptal, Austria.
WHITE - Joyce Albariño
Albariño. Santa Cruz, California.
WHITE - Stagaire Sufficently Whelming
Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay. Santa Cruz Mountains.
SKIN - Lardot Kontact
Skin contact Pinot Blanc & Riesling. Mendocino, California.
ROSÈ - Libertine Acid Freak Rose
Dolcetto Riesling Coferment. Willamette Valley.
ROSÉ - Domaine les Terres Promises Anachronie
Cinsault, Syrah, Grenache Noir. Provence, France.
RED - Joyce Cabernet Pfeffer
Cabernet Pfeffer. Santa Cruz, California.
RED - Chateau Les Croisille Cocori Cot
Malbec Merlot. Vin de France.
RED - Rotter Brunnen
RED - Octogano Pet NOT
Carbonic Salvador. Guanajuato, Mexico
Breakage Fee
- NOTICE TO OUR GUESTS - Due to cost and supply chain shortages we have a $5 breakage charge for broken wine glasses. If this is an issue for you, we're happy to serve you Sicilian style, in a cup!
DEALERS CHOICE
Skin? White? Red? Lets find out
Vermouth On The Rocks
Perdita Cruz MUZ
Spritz
Joto Juan ORANGE aperitivo, with Monema's Grenache Blanc Petnat.
LSD (HIGH ACID)
2000 JB Becker Spatlese Trocken MAGNUM
Riesling. Rheingau, Germany.
Mosse Chenin Blanc DOUBLE MAGNUM
Double magnum = 4 bottles! Chenin Blanc. Loire Valley, France.
1989 Ayler Kupp Riesling
Riesling Kabinett Trocken. Mosel, Germany.
Weingut Hermann Ludes Bruderschaft Auslese 1994
Riesling. Mosel, Germany.
Peter Lauer Felis GG
“Grosses Gewächs,” aka Grand Cru Riesling. Mosel, Germany.
Peter Lauer Kupp GG
“Grosses Gewächs,” aka Grand Cru Riesling. Mosel, Germany.
Brand Electric Acid Test Chardonnay
Chardonnay, Riesling. Mosel, Germany.
Barbra Ohlzelt Gruner
Gruner Veltliner. Kamptal, Austria.
Barbra Ohlzelt Zobinger
Riesling. Niederosterreich, Austria.
Beurer Riesling Trocken
Riesling. Württemberg, Germany.
Hild Elbling Trocken
Elbling Trocken. Mosel, Germany.
Max Kilburg Goldtropfchen Riesling
Riesling. Mosel, Germany.
Michael Gindl Michi's Farm White
Gruner Veltliner, Muskateller Riesling. Weinviertel, Austria
Phillip Lardot Der Hirt Trocken
Riesling Trocken. Mosel, Germany.
Phillip Lardot Der Graf
Riesling. Mosel, Germany.
Seehof Riesling Trocken
Riesling Trocken. Rheinhessen, Germany.
Seehof Same Same But Different
Muskateller, Weissburgunder, Riesling. Rheinhessen, Austria.
Weiser-Kuenstler Sonnenlay Riesling Kabinett
Riesling Kabinett. Mosel, Germany
Gotsa Tsitska Tsolikouri
Tsitska, Tsolikouri, Kakheti, Georgia.
Chateau Yvonne Saumur Chenin Blanc
Chenin Blanc. Saumur, France.
Clos Fantine Valcabrieres de Fantine
Terret blanc & gris.
Clos Fantine Fantaisie
Terret blanc, Carignan blanc, grenache blanc, picpoul Muscat.
Domaine Balansa Coume de Malies
Grenache Blanc, Grenache Gris. Langudoc, France.
Domaine Frédéric Geschickt Le Schlouk
Gewürztraminer, Sylvaner. Alsace, France.
Domaine Les Justies Juste Chenin Blanc
Chenin Blanc. Loire Valley, France.
Domaine Rougeot Saint Romain La Combe Bazin
Chardonnay. Burgundy, France.
Domaine Rougeot Meursault Sous la Velle
Chardonnay. Côte de Beaune, Bourgogne, France.
Jean Francois Ginglinger Paradis d'Arthur Riesling
Riesling. Alsace, France.
Jean Francois Ginglinger Sylvaner
Sylvaner. Alsace, France.
Jean Francois Ginglinger Pinot Blanc
Pinot Blanc. Alsace, France.
Jean Michel Stephan Condrieu Le Tinal
Viognier. Vin de France.
Hors Chams Les Femme Soleil Macabeu
Macabeo. Languedoc-Roussillon, France.
Frank Cornelissen Munjebel White
Serragghia Bianco Zibbibo
Zibbibo. Sicily, Italy.
Domino Colar Malvasia
Malvasia. Alentejo, Portugal
La Vinicola di Gismondi Pietre Bianco
Malvasia Falanghina, Campania, Italy.
AD Beckham Blanc
of Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc, Ehrenselser, Scheurebe, Sylvaner, Viognier, and Pinot Gris, Willamette valley, Oregon
Stagiaire sapphire, samphire, & saturn returns
Skin contact sauvignon blanc. Mendocino, California.
Stagiaire Sufficiently Whelming
Sauvignon Blanc Chardonnay. Santa Cruz Mountains.
Joyce Albariño
Albariño. Santa Cruz, California.
SKIN CONTACT
Jaroslav Osicka Chardonnay
Macerated chardonnay. Morava, Czech Republic.
Petra Bredova Rysak
Saint Laurent, Neuburger. Morava, Czech Republic.
Serragghia Cataratto e Pignatello
Cataratto. Sicily, Italy.
Domaine Bohn L'Orange Gaulouis
Gewürztraminer, Riesling. Alsace, France.
Domaine L'Octavin Elle Amie
Pinot Noir, Chardonnay. Jura, France.
AD Beckham Pinot Gris
Skin Contact pinot gris. Chehalem Mountains, Oregon.
Phillip Lardot Kontakt Rose
Pinot Nor "Rose". Mosel, Germany.
Phillip Lardot Pinot Gris
Skin contact Pinot Gris. Mosel, Germany.
Strange Contact
Skin contact marsanne & pinot noir. Mendocino, California.
Beurer In Der Luft
Riesling, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer . Mosel, Germany.
ROSÉ
Frank Cornelissen Susucaru MAGNUM
Nerello Mascalese. Sicily, Italy.
Love Joy Rose
Hannes & Claudiu Rosé
Portugeiser, Dornfelder, Grauburgunder, Muller Thurgau. Germany.
Le Petit Domaine de Gimios Rose
Cinsault, Alicante, Grenache Noir, Carignan, Aramon, Muscat Blanc. Languedoc-Roussillon, France.
Frank Cornelissen Susucaru Rose
Malvasia, Moscadella, Insolia and Nerello Mascalese. Sicily, Italy.
La Roche Buissiere Rose
Lammidia Panda Rosé
Moscato Rosa. Abruzzo, Italy.
Lammidia Rosato
Montepulciano. Abruzzo, Italy.
Domaine des Terres Promises Anachronie
Cinsault, Syrah, Grenache. Provence, France
Seehof Rose
Pinot Noir. Rheinhessen, Germany.
Jager Zweigelt Rose
Rose of Zweigelt. Wachau, Austria.
Libertine Acid Freak Rosé
Stagaire Sprinkles on Top
REDS
2017 Foe Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa Valley, California.
2018 Foe Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa Valley, California.
Frank Cornelissen Munjebel BB
Nerello Mascalese 100% (ungrafted). Sicily, Italy.
Frederic Cossard Domaine de Chassorney Nuits-Saint-Georges Les Charmottes
Pinot Noir. Nuits-Saint-Georges, France
Frederic Cossard Domaine de Chassorney Les Damodes
Pinot Noir. Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, France
Frederic Cossard Ploussard
Ploussard. Vin De France.
Frederic Cossard Version Sud
Grenache. Vin De France.
Frederic Cossard Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir. Vin de France.
Domaine Chandon de Briailles Ile de Vergelesses
2018 Pinot Noir. Savigny-les-Beaune Premier Cru, France
Maison Stephan Cote Rotie Coteaux de Tupin
Syrah. Cote Rotie, France.
Domainé Prieuré Saint Christophe Savoie
Mondeuse. Savoie, France.
Jouves & Croisille Malbec De Soif
Malbec. Cahors, France
Les Justice La Bamboche
Cabernet Franc. Loire Valley, France.
Domaine Du Chat La Huppe
Grenache. Loire Valley, France.
Le Briseau Mama Mouchi Pineau d'Anuis
Pineau d'Anuis. Loire Valley, France.
Le Brieseau Le Verre des Poetes
Pineau d'Anuis. Loire Valley, France.
L'Ostal Levant Un Coeur Simple
Malbec. Cahors, France.
Clos Fantine Faugeres
Carignan, Syrah, Grenache. Languedoc-Roussillon, France.
Jean Francois Ginglinger Baumgarten Paradis d'Arthur Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir. Alsace, France.
Lammidia Pino Nero
Pinot Nero. Abruzzo, Italy.
Occhipinti IGT Frappato
Frappato. Sicily, Italy.
Weingut Schmitt Spatburgunder
Spatburgunder. Rheinhessen, Germany.
Cherouche Cocagne Gamay
Gamay. Valais, Switzerland.
Cherouche Noces de Madeleine
Gamay, Pinot Noir.
Cherouche Le Clos Magnum (cellar)
Pinot Noir.
Phelan Fann Autrement
Gamay, Mondeuse, Pinot Noir. San Louis Obispo, California.
Seacreatures Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir> Santa Cruz Mountains, California.
Gearhead Ziggy
Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot. San Benito, California.
Purity The Sage
Syrah, Pinot Noir, Carignan. Richmond, California.
Gearhead LOCKDOWN MAGNUM
Carbonic Pinot Noir. Sonoma County, California.
Gearhead Ziggy MAGNUM
Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot. San Benito, California.
AD Beckham Pinot Noir/Pinot Gris
Pinot Noir, Pinot Girs. Chehalem Mountains, Oregon.
Casa Vieja Rosado
Rosato. Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico.
Casa Vieja Mission
Mission. Valle De Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico.
Bichi Gordo Guapo
Granacha. Tecate, Baja, Mexico.
Bichi Listan
Listan. Tecate, Baja, Mexico
Octogano Carbonic Red
Salvador. Guanajuato, Mexico.
My Pretty Pinot Noir
Pinot Nior. Monterey, California.
Hatton Daniels Zweigelt
Zweigelt. Lodi, California.
Weingut Schweizer Roter Brunnen
Regent, Acolon. Württemberg , Germany.
Vocal Cabernet Pfeffer
Cabernet Pfeffer. Santa Cruz, California.
Joyce Gamay Noir
Gamay. Santa Cruz, California.
CHAMPAGNE CLOSET
Paul Clouet Bouzey Grand Cru
Blanc de Blanc. Champagne, France.
Caillez-Lemaire Reflets Brut
Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir. Champagne, France.
Remi Leroy Extra Brut
Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay. Champagne, France.
Etinne Calsac Les Rocheforts
Blanc de Blanc. Champagne, France.
Rupert Leroy Les Cognaux
Direct Press Pinot Noir. Champagne, France.
Rupert Leroy Papillon
Direct Press Pinot Noir. Champagne, France.
Rupert Leroy Fosse Grely
80% Pinot Noir, 20% Chardonnay. Champagne, France.
Rupert Leroy Martin Fontaine
Chardonnay. Champagne, France.
Oliver Horiot Metisse Champagne
Pinot noir, pinot blanc. Champagne, France.
Pere & Fils Champagne Ephemere Rose
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir. Champagne, France.
Marguet Shaman '19
Extra Brut Grand Cru. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay. Champagne, France.
SPARKLING
1999 Peter Laurer Sekt
Sparkling Riesling. Mosel, Germany. 1999 Reserve.
Peter Lauer 2018 Sekt
Weingut Schmitt Pinot Sekt Brut
Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc. Rheinhessen, Germany.
Gotsa Chinuri Pet Nat
Chinuri, Tsitska. Asureti Valley, Georgia.
Frederic Cossarde La Chassornade
Aligote. Vin de France.
Love Joy PetNat
Chardonnay. Burgundy, France.
Gearhead Cider Princess
Albariño, Gravenstein apple.
Angiolino Maule Garg'n'Go La Biancara
Garganega. Veneto, Italy.
Cacique Maravilla Guitflower
Torrontés, Muscatel, Corinto Nero. Yumbel Valley, Chile.
Piquette D'Avisppa
Pear & Manzana Apple Piquette. Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, Mexico.
Les Justices Petillant
Grolleau Gris, Cabernet Franc. Saumur, France.
Brand Shake & Wait Orange PetNat
Skin contact Muller Thurgau. Pfalz, Germany.
Brand Shake & Wait Blanc
Pinot Blanc, Silvaner. Pfalz, Germany.
Happy Tears Pet Nat
Purity x Dudley Market - Pinot Noir Gravelstiein apple coferment Pet Nat
X CRUS OF BEAUJOLAIS
Yann Bertrand Morgon Dynamite MAGNUM
Gamay. Morgon, Beaujolais, France.
Domaine Thillardon Chenas Chassignol
Gamay. Beaujolais, France.
Domaine Thillardon Raison Libre
Gamay. Beaujolais, France.
Yann Bertrand Fleurie Folie
Gamay. Fleurie, Beaujolais.
Yann Bertrand Saint Amour Les Bambins
Gamay. Fleurie, Beaujolais, France.
Domaine Thillardon Chenas Vibrations
Gamay. Chenas - Beaujolais, France
Domaine Thillardon Moulin A Vent Alizes
Gamay. Moulin a Vent - Beaujolais, France
SAKE
BY THE GLASS
Naba Shoten Minato Harbor Yamahai Nama Genshu
Every bottle of naba shoten sake is brewed with locally grown rice, special house yeast, & waters from the nearby takashimizu hills. in appreciation of the local fisherman who have long loved their sakes, the brewery named this sake Minato, or "Harbor". it is infiltered, unpasteurized, big and bold, with a strong aroma of umami / mushroom.
Ohmine Shuzo 3 Grain Yamadanishiki
BY THE BOTTLE
Kodama Taiheizan Great Peaceful Mountain, Junmai 300ml
Akita Kimoto , full bodies, umami rich junmai. Well rounded acid with a dry, yet rich mouthfull.
Yucho Kaze no Mori "Wind of the Woods"
Junmai Muroka Nama Genshu. Spritzy, lively, tingly, and fun it drinks like a mouth party but is incredibly well balanced for a brew that has so much going on.
Yachiya Kagatsuru Umeshu Sake
with over 400 years of sake making, the brewers of kagatsuru use locally farmed plums, to ferment and make this plum sake. umeshu is made by combining sake from the kagatsuru brewery with local plums.
Azumano Fumoto First Wave
Since 1896 azuma no fumoto brewery has been committed to using only local rice & water. "First wave" is an arabashiri, which is the first of the three batches of sake to come out of the tank, with little pressing, it gives the sake fresh, and fragrant aromas.
Naba Shoten Minato Harbor Yamahai Nama Genshu
Every bottle of naba shoten sake is brewed with locally grown rice, special house yeast, & waters from the nearby takashimizu hills. in appreciation of the local fisherman who have long loved their sakes, the brewery named this sake Minato, or "Harbor". it is infiltered, unpasteurized, big and bold, with a strong aroma of umami / mushroom.
Heiwa "KID" Junmai Ginjo Shiboritate
Freshly squeezed sake; the first of the season! Bright, crisp and incredibly fresh with hints of umami on the finish.
Moriki Tae No Hana Sublime Beauty, Junmai
Rumiko Moriki is 4th generation of her family brewery, and Japans first Toji (Master Brewer). This sake is knicknamed "Challenge 90" Which means only 10% of the rice grain has been removed. Moriki Grow their own rice without chemicals, and produces all of their sake by hand in small batches.
Takenotsuyu Hakurosuishu "Moon Mountain's Dew" Junmai Ginjo
unpasteurized sake made from local rice and snow melt from the close by mountains. beautifully full-bodied, aromatic unique sake. Bright floral nose, bold in feeling, yet delicate on the palette.
Kidoizumi Hakugyokko Fragrant Jewel, Junmai
This complex sake is not charcoal filtered (muroka) to allow full aroma, undiluted (genshu) for a rich mouthfeel, and unpasteurized (nama) for a bright liveliness.
Kuheiji Eau du Desir, Junmai Daiginjo
"It All Begins in the Rice Fields" In 2016, Kamoshibito Kuheiji began producing wine in Bourgogne, France as Domaine Kuheiji. But why would a maker of Japanese sake decide to go to France and make wine? It is sometimes said that the most innovative discoveries in a field are made by those newly introduced to it rather than those who were there all along. It can be difficult to come up with new ideas when you have been taught for so long to do things a particular way. Innovations are born on the edge, where a mingling of knowledge and experience from different fields can occur.
Yucho Kaze no Mori Alpha Type 3
Junmai Dai Ginjo. A delicate and refreshing spritz with lychee, melon, mandarin, juicy nectarine and custard apple with slightly prickly and refreshing acidity on the finish.
Ohmine Shuzo 3 Grain
The pure scent and sweetness like roasted puffed rice grains is the unique flavor and character of "Ohmine Junmai". It has a soft sweet taste and extremely clean finish. Brewed by the craftsman's manual labor.
Ohmine Shuzo Winter's Arrival
Cloudy, and sparkling. Sweet but delicate. Reminicent to a Nigori style sake with bubbles.
Yogiokochi Terada Honke Musubi
Sprouted, completely unpolished organic brown rice, unpasteurized, unfiltered, undiluted. Grainy, yogurty, and spritzy.
FOOD
MENU
Oysters
Availability of varietal's subject to change. Minterbrooks ( Washington ) Kumamoto ( British Colombia ) Kumiai (Baja) Oishi (Washington)
Hiramasa Sashimi
Raw hiramasa, served with temari and yuzu kosho.
Gochujang Hiramasa
Hiramasa suspended in a sesame Gochujang dresssing with micro shiso and lemon zest.
Kanpachi Kiwi Crudo
Kanpachi with kiwi kosho, olive oil, and chili oil
Rockfish Tiradito
Stripe bass Crudo
Stripe bass with olive oil, ponzu, fennel frond, capers, black sesame
Scallop Crudo
Peruvian scallops, hiramasa suspended in olive oil, ponzu, with fresh serrano and muerte-lo sauce.
Peruvian Scallops Dressed On Half Shell
Scallops served raw in shell, dressed with yuzu kosho, olive oil, ponzu, and fresno pepper.
Winter Radiccio Salad
persimmon, pomegranate, satsuma mandarin and citrus vinaigrette
Chovy Ceasar Salad
Little gem lettuce, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and our house 'chovy caesar dressing. Option to add boquerones.
Encacahuatado Broccolini
sautéed broccolini with encacahuatado
Tom Kha Clams
clams with coconut soup, ginger, lemongrass, shallot, thai chili, and thai basil.
Moules Frites
Mussles in a white wine garlic butter sauce served with a side of our irresistible fries.
Saffron Fried Rice
with butternut squash, Swiss chard and oyster mushrooms
French Fries
Tossed with salt, parsley, and light chile flakes.
Shrimp Tempura Taco
Shrimp Quesadilla
Pan seared shrimp seasoned with ajillo spices, cabbage, picked onions, house salsa, creme fresh on flour tortillas..
Fish Tacos
Beer battered stripe bass, cabbage, picked onions, daddy's salsa, creme fresh, and coijta cheese on flour tortillas.
Beyond Burger
"Beyond Beef-less" patty, dill aioli, fresh arugula, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. (V) (VG option available)
Dudley Burger
Wagyu beef, dill aioli, fresh arugula, and a bacon caramelized onion cheddar jam on a brioche bun.
Seared Collar
Fried collar, fennel puree, mizuna
MERCH
MLA x Pirate Brie T-Shirt
MLA x Dudley Market. Pirate Brie drinking the blood of Tonya. Limited edition!
MLA x Pirate Brie Pullover
MLA x Dudley Market. One of a kind Pirate Brie drinking Tonya blood. Like the savage she is.
MLA x Still Innocent Hoodie
Keep your innocence, ditch your virginity. Limited edition MLA x Dudley Market hoodie.
MLA x Still Innocent T-Shirt
Keep your innocence, ditch your virginity. Limited edition MLA x Dudley Market hoodie.
Natural Wine Sucks T-Shirt
Natty wine suuuuucks.........LETS DRINK IT (Colors on back vary with size)
Get Bit Lighter
Limited run lighter. Get lit, get bit.
Dudley Mug
Diner style Dudley x Squidy mug.
Fishy Bish Lighter Sleeve
Hand made, and hand stamped leather sleeves featuring our fishy friend. Fits standard size Bic. (Lighter included)
Soy Wax Candle
French Press
Dudley X MomLoveArt 'Bri Goes Fishing' T-Shirt
Pre-Order. Expected date in stock May 18
Dudley X MomLoveArt 'Tonya' Hoodie
TIE DYE Dudley Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt
NOTE: Sweatshirts will be Tie-Dye color from white base with Black Dudley Logo
Brown Lightningcoffee
Ashkan x Dudley Cap
Candle by Copper & Honey
Pre-Order. Available for pick-up Saturday May 9
Oysters By The Dozen
Unshucked, over ice. Includes horseradish and mignonette.
Dune Baitball 1.0
BIRD EYE
BIRD EYE POP-UP
Catch of the day tostada
Kampachi, mint ago crema, fresh mint & parsley, cucumber, crispy chili
Chopped Salad
Romaine, radish, orange, mint, dill, green onions, feta, citrus vin
Beets
Garlic confit labneh, dukkah, balsamic reduction, citrus, basil
Crispy Smashed Potatoes
Smashed weiser potatoes, Dijon, dill
Kampachi Collar
Sticky soy kampachi collar, grilled brocolini & herb salad
Chicken Skewer
Sticky rice, chimichurri, peri peri
Fennel & Orange Braised Lamb
Pickled fennel, zhug, tehachapi tortillas
Chocolate Mousse
Bottle Of Sauce
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wine & Local Caught Fresh Seafood
9 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291