Go
Toast

GJELINA

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.4 (4381 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Hipsters
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose

No reviews yet

Legend has it that this turn-of-the-century brick building was constructed with a horse stable to accommodate L.A.'s thriving carriage trade. In the ’50s, the Wolff family purchased the property and started a catering business. In 1991, Groundwork leased the building and installed its first coffee roaster under an old oven hood. For the next ten years, we continued to roast coffee in the space.

FAKE

No reviews yet

Chulita is an Alta California-style modern Mexican restaurant and mezcal / tequila bar in the heart of Venice, bringing botanas y mezcales of Mexico to your dining table at Rose Avenue

The Brig

No reviews yet

Still open after all these years

Chulita

No reviews yet

Chulita is an Alta California-style modern Mexican restaurant and mezcal / tequila bar in the heart of Venice, bringing botanas y mezcales of Mexico to your dining table at Rose Avenue

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston