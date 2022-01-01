GJELINA
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
