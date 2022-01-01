Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Venice

Go
Venice restaurants
Toast

Venice restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

a8043536-73d9-468c-9848-929de0cb8487 image

SMOOTHIES

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

Avg 4.2 (4842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The "Best" Egg Sandwich$15.00
-Harissa Mayo\t
- Cheddar (real)
-Smashed Avocado\t
- Kale
\t - Egg (cooked with Soy butter)\t Can be done without\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Soy
Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper
CONTAINS: “Just Mayo”: canola oil, distilled vinegar, food starch, xanthum gum, preserves, less than %2 sugar
More about The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
GTA image

 

GTA

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$10.00
braised kale, bacon, gruyere, fried egg
Turkey Egg Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, tomato, fontina, pesto, pan de mie
More about GTA
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GJUSTA

320 Sunset Ave, Venice

Avg 4.6 (11294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Egg Sandwich$12.00
Pain de mie, tasso ham, fontina, arugula & harissa ketchup.
Egg Sandwich$13.00
English muffin, gruyere, braised kale, bacon & hot sauce.
More about GJUSTA

Map

