Egg sandwiches in Venice

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|The "Best" Egg Sandwich
|$15.00
-Harissa Mayo\t
- Cheddar (real)
-Smashed Avocado\t
- Kale
\t - Egg (cooked with Soy butter)\t Can be done without\t\t
CONTAINS: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Soy
Harissa Mayo: “just mayo”, Chipotle, Adobo, Lemon Juice, Salt Pepper
CONTAINS: “Just Mayo”: canola oil, distilled vinegar, food starch, xanthum gum, preserves, less than %2 sugar
GTA
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
braised kale, bacon, gruyere, fried egg
|Turkey Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
fried egg, tomato, fontina, pesto, pan de mie